Chris Doyle’s The Jug 4 1 takes J/22 North Americans on tie-breaker

2017 J/22 North American Championship Christopher Howell 2017 J/22 North American Championship Christopher Howell

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 5:49 am





After Todd won race eight in winds around six knots, teams waited for breeze for about an hour. “The nice Northwesterly came in, but sailing here for a few years, we thought it would go southwest,” summarized Burns. Their local knowledge paid dividends, especially in race nine. “The RC started at 275, and we just knew it would go back to the true 260. So we started right near the pin. Travis was to windward of us, but we got lucky that he went after Jeff Todd, and we just sailed our race. This was not Chris Doyle weather,” joked Burns, referring to his skipper’s knack for excelling in heavier breeze.









The event included four teams in the Doyle family: Chris, brothers Kevin and Peter, plus Kevin’s son Jacob. All four placed in the top eight overall. Also competing was the current recipient of the US J/22 Class Association scholarship boat program from Jacksonville University, led by David Hein. They finished as high as second place in race eight, and ended 14th overall.









The top five:



1. Chris Doyle, The Jug 4 1, 2-1-4-5-7-1-6-[8]-1; 27T

2. Travis Odenbach, HoneyBadger, 3-2-6-2-1-[8]-3-5-5; 27T

3. Jeffrey Todd, Hot Toddy, 1-3-5-9-3-5-2-1-[13]; 29

4. Mike Marshall, Bad News, 5-[19]-8-6-9-7-4-10-3; 52

5. Zeke Horowitz, Uncle Fluffy, 22-5-2-1-5-2-7-[24/TLE]-15; 59



Thirty teams competed in the three-day event. For more information visit www.j22na.com.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155793