ChinaOne keen to repeat the win at M32 World Championships Marstrand

by ChinaOne Ningbo today at 6:06 pm
ChinaOne Ningbo sailing team – M32 World Championships © Ian Roman / WMRT
In the same Marstrand waters, the ChinaOne Ningbo sailing team kicks off the M32 World Championships today, keen to repeat last week’s win.

It was a final that everyone had hoped for but no one dared believe – a year after competing for the World Match Racing Tour Championship, last Sunday the same two skippers faced each other in an intense and nail biting final at the GKSS Match Cup Sweden in Marstrand, for the second year in a row.

Last weekend Phil Robertson’s ChinaOne Ningbo team proved victorious in Marstrand for the second year in a row – M32 World Championships © Ian Roman / WMRT
It was here that Phil Robertson and his team won the 2016 World Championship against Taylor Can-field.

In the final of this year’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden, these two great rivals once again found them-selves head to head battling for the event win.

For Phil Robertson’s ChinaOne Ningbo team this race was about proving their worthiness as world champions.

Taylor Canfield’s US One Sailing Team were out to prove that the championship should have been theirs. But only one team could win and the World Champions yet again go home victorious.

Any questions that may have lingered after Phil Robertson’s 2016 world championship win were put to rest the moment his ChinaOne Ningbo team crossed the finish line and decisively won in Sweden.

After their event win earlier this year in Perth, Phil Robertson’s commitment to keeping the same team together for this year’s World Match Racing Tour is proving to be the right decision.

Robertson says of the win, “We flew into Marstrand straight off the back of a challenging weekend racing in the Extreme Sailing Series. With no rest and a burning desire to win, we harnessed every ounce of energy we had. This win was critical for us and I am so happy we have achieved what we set out to do. I have enjoyed a couple of lie ins but we are now fully focused on this week’s M32 World Championship, starting today.”

As Phil and his ChinaOne Ningbo team set sail for another five days of high octane racing as part of the M32 World Championships, it is fair to say these young men have cemented their status as the best match racing team in the world.

