Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
China Cup 2017 - More images by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 7:20 am
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
Tweet
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from China Cup 2017.
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
China Cup 2017 © Studio Borlenghi
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158389
Related Articles
China Cup 2017 images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from China Cup 2017.
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from China Cup 2017.
Posted today at 6:52 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race- Entries close with 110 yachts
Last year’s overall winner and record-breaking line honours victor are among quality 110 entries, including a 31 intls
Last year’s overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race which starts at 1pm on Boxing Day.
Posted today at 2:52 am
Volvo Ocean Race - The best of SHK Scallywag's David Witt from Leg 1
Top 18fter skipper and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring.
Top 18fter and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. He provides a much needed lift to the way too serious Volvo Ocean Race as the Hong Kong backed entry SKH Scallywag made her way through the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Lisbon and the start of Leg 2.
Posted today at 1:12 am
Kiwis win China Cup International Regatta at their third attempt
Mainsheet man Andy Maloney had said the previous day that Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand was feeling confident
The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle between the defending champion Vanhang Longcheer and the America’s Cup winners, along with some other hot contenders that included My Side from South Africa and Team Hollywood from Australia.
Posted on 29 Oct
Grand comeback of SYC Shanghai Cup – Denmark leads on Day 1
The event started with a prestigious opening ceremony held on the main stage of the public area at the Bund.
An intense competition among 12 teams with 24 world-class sailors from 10 countries and regions was launched on the racing area from Gongping Road Ferry Pier to Yangtze River Pier on Huangpu River, with about 1.5 km length.
Posted on 29 Oct
Clipper Round the World - PSP Logistics arrives into Cape Town
24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este
24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este, including an unscheduled return to Uruguay after sustaining severe damage from a collision with a whale, the PSP Logistics team has made its long-awaited arrival into Cape Town tonight.
Posted on 29 Oct
Région Normandie Junior Senior by Enernex wins the TJV prologue
Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8-18 knots under ever-changing skies.
The wind could not make up its mind but the fans massed on the docks of the Bassin de l’Eure were sure: the prologue of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8 to 18 knots under ever-changing skies.
Posted on 29 Oct
Volvo Ocean Race - So close, yet so far!
For last 24 hours of 1,700nm leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle
After an epic battle, Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Alicante to Lisbon came to a close. For the last 24 hours of the 1,700 nautical mile leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle, of which the outcome was impossible to predict until the final moments. It was give and take all the way into Lisbon for both teams
Posted on 29 Oct
Team Brunel sixth in first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race
Team Brunel finished Saturday the 28th of October as sixth in the first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.
Team Brunel finished Saturday the 28th of October as sixth in the first Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. Until the finish line it was a tight battle with Turn the Tide on Plastic. But Team Brunel managed to keep them behind.
Posted on 29 Oct
Vestas 11th Hour Racing on top after Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race
Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon
Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal, to complete the 1,650 nautical mile leg in light winds on Saturday afternoon.
Posted on 29 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy