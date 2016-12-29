Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

China- mass marketing the ‘boating experience’

by Shi Jing, China Daily today at 4:34 am
Rent-a-Boat? What's On Xiamen
According to Yang Xinfa, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, the yacht industry in China has been undergoing a sharp decline over the past five years. Sales of yachts are down due to slowing economic growth and the government's austerity policies, but yacht clubs have found a new way to generate income: short term charter, or 'rental', by the hour or by the day.

Up to 75 percent of Chinese yacht companies are fulfilling fewer orders and fewer people are visiting boat shows. 'Boat rental is probably the key to solve the current deadlock,' said Yang.

Some industry pioneers have already tested the waters. Fujian Yihong Yacht Co Ltd, the first company of its kind to be listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations in February 2016, launched its ‘boating experience project’ in May 2016. Priced only RMB328 (USD47) per person, the experience is aimed at the mass market.

According to Fan Liwei, director of Yihong, the Chinese yacht market will hit RMB40bn (US$5.7bn) annually for the next 10 years. Most of that?roughly 35 billion?will be accounted for by cheaper boats that cater to the general public. This is the major reason that Yihong is exploring the rental market, said Fan.

Boats by the hour, or by the day. © China (Xiamen) International Boat Show
Boats by the hour, or by the day. © China (Xiamen) International Boat Show



Rental charges are fixed according to the size of the boat and range from RMB4,000 (US$578) to RMB12,000 (US$1,736) an hour. A 55-feet (16.76m) yacht that can accommodate 10 people, for example, costs RMB8,000 (US$1,157) an hour in the off-peak time and RMB10,000 (US$1,447) during peak hours.

According to Lu Xiaoya, sales director of Lizhi Wisdom, most of the clients rent the boats to entertain business partners. A growing number of the clients have also rented the boats for marriage proposals, baby showers and parties.

Full story: http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/bizchina/2017-01/10/content_27906555.htm

Sail-World - Christmas - 660Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsHenri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Melbourne Pop-up sale starts Thursday - Up to 70% off RRP
For the first time ever, Henri Lloyd is holding their now famous Pop-Up Warehouse Sale in Melbourne. For the first time ever, Henri Lloyd is holding their now famous Pop-Up Warehouse Sale in Melbourne. With discounts of up to 70% off RRP on a wide range of men’s and women’s Marine and Lifestyle garments it’s the perfect time to stock up for 2017 and be ready for the upcoming Victoria based sailing regattas. Doors open 9am on Thursday 12th January and runs until the 31st January
Posted on 9 Jan When whales meet sails
CAMPER helmsman Roberto ‘Chuny’ Bermudez found himself nearly face to face with whale in middle of North Atlantic Ocean. Currently the database for marine mammal strikes is very sparse. We are requesting sailors and boaters help to submit information on current and past incidents, however long ago that may be. By giving a location, date, identification if possible, and any other relevant information you can help scientists better understand where marine mammals are at risk for strikes
Posted on 8 Jan Hyde Sails extends partnership with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner
Posted on 5 Jan Abell Point reflects on 2016
As we move into 2017 with a fresh perspective and renewed vision, it is also a good time to reflect on year that was. As we move into 2017 with a fresh perspective and renewed vision, it is also a good time to reflect on the year that was. For Abell Point Marina located in the Whitsundays, Queensland - 2016 was an incredible year of development and achievements. As well as the ongoing development of the marina facilities and amenities, the roll out of the Year of the VIB (Very Important Boatie)
Posted on 3 Jan Pontos Winches used on RSHYR divisional winner 'Bravo'
The Beneteau First40 'BRAVO' won both Div Three IRC and also Div Three ORCi in 2016 Rolex Sydney - Hobart Yacht Race. The Beneteau First40 'BRAVO', owned by Queensland's Bob 'Robbo' Robertson, won both Division Three IRC and also Division Three ORCi in the 2016 Rolex Sydney - Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 3 Jan New 2017-2020 World Sailing Rules Racing Signals sticker just printed
Sticker cannot show all the rules' details thus the wording is brief help only and refers to the official rules' numbers The sticker cannot show all the rules' comprehensive details, thus the wording is brief help only and refers to the official rules' numbers. The official World Sailing Rules book was published in September. I believe it is the ONLY sticker that shows all the signals.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Boxing day sale starts now online
This week only take 25% off all products on musto.com.au!musto.com.au!new just enter code: BOXINGDAY25 at the checkout. This week only take 25% off all products on musto.com.au!musto.com.au!new just enter code: BOXINGDAY25 at the checkout. Offer ends 2/1/2017.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016 First ever Festival of Sails app out now
Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched the Festival of Sails app for Apple and Android mobile devices With just about one month to go until the 2017 Festival of Sails kicks off, the Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched the Festival of Sails app for Apple and Android mobile devices, the ideal companion for Australia’s biggest celebration of sailing, providing real-time information on all the racing action as well as shoreside entertainment and what’s on.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Get supreme sun protection this summer
Colourful sunblock t-shirts designed for outdoor adventures. Each piece is designed with UPF* 40 Protection. Colourful sunblock t-shirts designed for outdoor adventures. Shield yourself from the sun's harmful UV rays with our new Sunblock Collection. Each piece is designed with UPF* 40 Protection, so that you can be comfortable and active in the sun.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Bavaria Yachts - The future begins in Düsseldorf
Bavaria World is presenting entire world of Bavaria Yachts at boot Düsseldorf 2017 in Halls 15 and 17 from 21-29 January Bavaria World is presenting the entire world of Bavaria Yachts at boot Düsseldorf 2017 in Halls 15 and 17 from 21 to 29 January.
Posted on 16 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy