Chicken Lips brings the country to Sail Port Stephens

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 2:20 am“If we tipped that boat over in Wagga’s Lake Albert the mast would go through someone’s front window,” Hillis grins. “The lake is so small and only two metres deep. Our nearest ‘lake’ is the Pacific Ocean so we travel to where the regattas are.“So far we’ve done the Marlay Point race and the Festival of Sails at Geelong, and we wanted to come to Port Stephens, we love it here.“Two more Fareasts will be joining us on Friday for the Performance Racing series so we’ll have others to really match up against,” he added at the conclusion of the first stage of the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens on Wednesday April 5.“We don’t take any of this too seriously,” Hillis remarked on their combined points in the Commodore’s Cup, not helped by being over at the start in Wednesday’s final race and the five minute penalty they accepted over restarting against the fast-running tide.The semi-retired caravan dealer is realistic that “based on our results, professional skippering isn’t really an option for me.”Dealer Gerrit Veenemans has registered his Queensland Fareast 28 and Matthew Brown’s Sea Dragon, also from the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, will be on the Performance Racing division two start line for the next three days.





Chicken Lips is the nickname of Mark’s wife Christine, something “she’s not going to comment on” Hillis smiles. There are cartoon chicken graphics on the boat and the words ‘Go the Chook’ on the boat and crew shirts, and many of Mark’s comments are on-theme.



“Our pace upwind is about the same as everybody else but these boats are designed for windward return racing which I don’t really like. I love sightseeing. When the courses are designed around spinnaker runs feathers start to fly on the Chook.”



Hillis always wanted a new boat and when this Fareast 28 came on the market it was the right-priced opportunity he’d been waiting for. He bought it nine months ago, waited out the winter then started turning up at regattas to represent Wagga Wagga Sailing Club.



“It’s really good value for money, easily transportable and it looks good too!” the owner reckons.



Chicken Lips’ striking grey and orange colour scheme makes it easy to spot among a sea of white Commodore’s Cup yachts. So impressed with the colour scheme was the Fareast dealer, he went for the same look for his personal boat.



So far the highlight of Sail Port Stephens for Christine and Mark was seeing dolphins in Nelson Bay on Tuesday during the Commodore’s Cup passage race. “It was a real thrill for us country people to see three or four dolphins. Christine was so excited. I’ll bring some sheep up here for you guys next year.”

Sail Port Stephens is organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association and supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.





Commodores Cup 2017 - Results





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 8886 SEA HAWK Pete & Drew Van Ryn CSC 15.0 6.0 2.0 7.0 2 888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove RSYS 19.0 1.0 6.0 12.0 3 3.0S MH46 KAYIMAI Rob Aldis MHYC 22.0 9.0 10.0 3.0 4 M62 AUSTRAL Peter Mayo RMYCT 22.0 14.0 4.0 4.0 5 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard CYCA 23.0 15.0 7.0 1.0 6 7272 PREDDYTOR Peter Edwards CSC 26.0 21.0 3.0 2.0 7 5.0S 67 COLORTILE Warren/Kristy Buchan CSC&RMYC 29.0 5.0 15.0 9.0 8 5708 KERINDA Len Payne RMYCT 29.0 13.0 8.0 8.0 9 M102 TOY STORY Tom Woods LMYC 30.0 4.0 20.0 6.0 10 5223 EXCAPADE Noel Gough RMYCT/LM 31.0 2.0 9.0 20.0 11 4100 THE BANSHEE Rob & Corinne Franci CSC 34.0 11.0 12.0 11.0 12 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors DSC 35.0 25.0 5.0 5.0 13 6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr/K Burke S Coo MHYC 38.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 14 3.0S 6698 FIREFLY Dean Gillies RMYC 40.0 3.0 22.0 15.0 15 8009 OCC. COARSE LANG ONE William Bailey RPAYC 40.0 7.0 19.0 14.0 16 5822 QUEST 3 Brendon Gregg RMYC 40.5 8.0 11.0 21.5 17 6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper CYCA 42.0 31.0F 1.0 10.0 18 500 ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY Greg Newton CYCA 47.0 10.0 21.0 16.0 19 MH11 UNA VITA Ken Peachey PSYC 51.0 16.0 18.0 17.0 20 MYC7 TENSIXTY David Ashton MYC 55.0 18.0 14.0 23.0 21 5713 SHES THE ONE Michael Kirby PSYC 58.0 23.0 16.0 19.0 22 N349 SCHOUTEN PASSAGE Rob Howard NCYC 58.5 20.0 17.0 21.5 23 7130 PASSION X David Edmiston GFS 59.0 17.0 24.0 18.0 24 7119 VERVE John Groves RPAYC 69.0 19.0 23.0 27.0 25 5367 JFORCE Simon Lund PMYC 72.0 22.0 25.0 25.0 26 AUS238 CHICKEN LIPS Mark Hillis WWSC 76.0 24.0I 26.0 26.0 27 PF57 FLASHDANCE II Brian Evans CSC 82.0 31.0Q 27.0 24.0 28 6813 VIRAGO II Dave Rooke RPAYC 93.0 31.0C 31.0C 31.0C 28 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt/J Short /M Ba CYCA 93.0 31.0C 31.0C 31.0C 28 6481 TWOSHEA Nick Jones CYCA 93.0 31.0C 31.0C 31.0C





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 4.0S 7009 ALFRESCO Dave Griffin RMYC 21.0 8.0 9.0 4.0 2 6584 KELSEA BLUE Adrian Williams RSYS/GSC 21.0 6.0 8.0 7.0 3 3425 GWHIZZ Graeme Davey GFS 25.0 4.0 13.0 8.0 4 6307 MACSCAP Peter McClelland MHYC 29.0 7.0 12.0 10.0 5 N1367 SUMMER SALT Tim Gleeson NCYC 32.0 19.0 4.0 9.0 6 MYC32 ESPRIT Jan Bartel MYC 33.0 31.0 1.0 1.0 7 7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop RPAYC 34.0 29.0 3.0 2.0 8 7152 NEW BENETEAU 41.1 Micah Lane CYCA 35.0 28.0 2.0 5.0 9 7439 UNRUFFLED M.E.N. Syndicate RPAYC 37.0 25.0 6.0 6.0 10 5.0S 6593 LU LU BELLE Peter Lewis MHYC 39.0 5.0 15.0 19.0 11 7034 AGROVATION Michael Groves GFS 39.0 21.0 7.0 11.0 12 7080 MINNOW Les Pongrass CYCA 40.0 27.0 10.0 3.0 13 621 DEVIL'S LAIR John Sprague GSC 42.5 22.0 5.0 15.5 14 1.0S 6740 EVEN FINER Geoff Dilworth GSC 47.0 1.0 28.0 18.0 15 37137 AEOLIAN Bruce Thomas GSC 47.0 9.0 25.0 13.0 16 8305 ELUSIVE SPIRIT Robert Swan GSC 48.0 11.0 23.0 14.0 17 7788 ALLSAIL DANCING STAR R Waddy/ A Bower RPAYC/RMYCBB 51.0 13.0 17.0 21.0 18 511 GRANNY JEN David Rowe GSC 53.0 14.0 22.0 17.0 19 6650 SAVARNA David Sanders RMYC 53.5 12.0 26.0 15.5 20 3.0S B46 CHAMPAGNE ON ICE Mark Wisby PSYC 57.0 3.0 32.0 22.0 21 6887 NIGHTINGAIL Ben Spannenberg RMYC 57.0 10.0 16.0 31.0 22 5201 ALL OUR GIRLS Mark Cole HRYC/GSC/GFS 59.5 15.0 19.5 25.0 23 11.0S AUS215 KNOT READY Stephen Mackay CPSA 61.0 30.0I 11.0 20.0 24 380 NEGOTIATOR Wayne Taylor WYC/CYCA 61.0 24.0 14.0 23.0 25 7113 TRIM Chris Laughlan RMYCT 63.0 2.0 31.0 30.0 26 7109 BELLS BREEZE Julian Bell PSYC 66.0 16.0 24.0 26.0 27 6817 SWEET CHARIOT Alistair Rowe RMYC-PH 67.0 20.0 18.0 29.0 28 336 VITTORIA Alan Reece RSYS/RPAYC 70.5 39.0F 19.5 12.0 29 6767 BIG BLUE Stephen Phillips WYC 72.0 17.0 27.0 28.0 30 1164 CIPRIANI Jessica Campbell CPSA 74.0 26.0 21.0 27.0 31 18.0S 6906 BANDALENI Greg Kowalski ASC 85.0 18.0 34.0 33.0 32 N29 SCOTS WHA HAE Valda Johnston NCYC 85.0 23.0 30.0 32.0 33 N2 SCUFFY Richard Fleck NCYC 92.0 35.0 33.0 24.0 34 MH180 CAVIAR Max Theeboom MHYC 96.0 32.0 29.0 35.0 35 1339 NYSSA Mark Smith NCYC 103.0 33.0I 36.0 34.0 36 TBA IMAGINE Tom Ayrton MHYC 105.0 34.0 35.0 36.0 37 7094 EAU WELL William Wade CYCA 117.0 39.0C 39.0C 39.0C 37 N6 OIGLE Paul O'Rourke CPSA 117.0 39.0C 39.0C 39.0C

