Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac set sail from Chicago on July 15th

by Emily Potts today at 5:57 am
The Cruising Division - 103rd Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac MISTE Photography http://www.mistephotography.com/
More than 300 boats have registered for the 109th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust, one of the world’s longest-running freshwater distance races. “The Mac”, which takes most competitors well over 24 hours to complete, is a 333-mile sprint from the Chicago Lighthouse, just east of Navy Pier, to the Round Island Channel near Mackinac Island, Michigan. This year’s race kicks off on Saturday, July 15.

“The Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac is an amazing freshwater long distance classic. It brings sailors from all over to participate in this ‘bucket list’ event,” said Chicago Yacht Club Commodore Leif Sigmond.

Every year, the Chicago Yacht Club invites adventurers and amateurs alike to partake in the Race to Mackinac. This year, sailors from 40 states and nine countries, spanning from Australia to the United Kingdom, will be competing. The race hosts roughly 3,000 sailors, with crews ranging from as few as three members up to some as large as 20.

Having started in 1898, with a mere five boasts, “The Mac”, has evolved into a world-class sporting event that is followed around the world. Among the participants will be last year’s, four-time Mackinac Trophy winners, Al and Bob Declercq, of the Flying Buffalo, from Clinton Township, Michigan. Last year’s winners of the Mackinac Cup, Philip and Sharon O’Neil of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, will also be returning this year and sailing on The Natalie J.

Spectators can expect the first boats in the racing division to begin arriving at Mackinac Island on Sunday, July 16th.

The Chicago Yacht Club has locations at Chicago’s Monroe Harbor, 400 E. Monroe, Chicago, IL 60603, and Belmont Harbor, 300 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657. For more information and the full schedule of events, visit cycracetomackinac.com. Real-time GPS positioning of all the racing boats will also be available by clicking the “Race Tracking” link. Racers can also be followed on Twitter using #CYCRTM.
