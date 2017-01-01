Cheeki Rafiki - Douglas Innes to face retrial over manslaughter

In failing to ensure the safety of the vessel, Douglas Innes will now face retrial over manslaughter, after being convicted of failing to operate the yacht in a safe manner, contrary to the Merchant Shipping Act. The prosecutor said: “The yacht was unsound, broken and unsafe before the four men left Antigua. The yacht had been neglected, not maintained and importantly, because the yacht was used commercially by Mr Innes and his company, not inspected as required.”



