ChartCo back on board as official supplier for Clipper 2017-18 Race

by Grace Kitching today at 8:37 amThe Clipper Race consists of twelve 70-foot modern racing yachts sailed by 712 amateur crew, representing over 40 nationalities from all walks of life, led by professional skippers, making it the biggest ocean race to circumnavigate the planet.As Official Nautical Chart Services Partner ChartCo will provide a range of navigational and compliance services for the race fleet and a range of navigation equipment, including paper charts and technical publications, for the eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile-long circumnavigation.As a global leader in nautical charts, digital navigation services and voyage compliance their innovative solutions combined with global locations mean that ChartCo can provide a market leading solution to meet the varied needs of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.Clipper Race co-founder and chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston says: “We have enjoyed a successful and long-term relationship with ChartCo whose products and services continue to stand up to the test of one of the world’s most unique challenges.”Martin Taylor, Managing Director of ChartCo said: “We’re so very pleased to continue our partnership with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, a unique event which shares our spirit of teamwork and respect; two important values that ChartCo has held throughout its long history. As a result of our partnership, we will help to keep crews safe on their journey - we’re very proud of that contribution”.The eleventh edition of the biennial race starts in Liverpool on 20 August 2017 where the fleet races to, Punte Del Este, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, Eastern Australia, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York and Derry-Londonderry before returning to Liverpool on 28 July 2018.