Charleston Race Week - Overall report

Charleston Race Week 2017 Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week Charleston Race Week 2017 Meredith Block/ Charleston Race Week http://www.charlestonraceweek.com/

by MagMarin / Wraceboats today at 8:22 amOur three boats were place in one of the most competitive fleets, in ORC C.The fleet consisted of nine boats, SR33, Melges 32, Melges 30, Heno 30, 2X Farest28Rs, and 3GP26s.USA2604 Michael Beasley and Team Rattle and Rum won the event with a comfortable margin.Overall, the ORC rating system seemed to work well... More often only a few seconds were the deciding factor between the corrected times...From what I hear our other GP26's had their good races, (and not so good races) as well...But all had a good time...The overall award for the best performance in an ORC Class also went to Mike Beasley and his Annapolis-based crew of Joe Gibson, Ted and Joanna Harland, Scott Gibbs and Ty Van Dalen...Beasley and his crew were awarded the prestigious and historic Palmetto Cup for winning the tightest class in the handicap divisions.We are very happy to see the boat performing well under ORC rating.Hope it will get more popularity in the USA, as this will lead to exciting racing with some fast boats...In his post-race report Mike Beasley commented: The boat Rocks!

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153249