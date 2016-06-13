Chapman and Stephenson dominate the Australian Cherub Nationals

Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson sailing their Cherub "Action" won seven of the nine races at the Australian Cherub Nationals.

by Rolf Lunsmann on 7 JanBehind them there was a close three-way battle for the minor placings with second eventually going to Nicole Barnes and Oliver Jones from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club and third to Kirk Mitchell and Jeremy Jones from Drummoyne.





For both the winners it is their second victory in the Cherub Nationals. Alison Chapman, who was only the second woman to win the event back in 2009, has now matched the other female winner Nicky Bethwaite with two championship wins.









The series attracted a strong fleet of 40 boats with a very healthy representation in the Junior Division for skippers under 21 years of age and the Cadet Division for skipper under 18. The Junior Championship was taken out by the overall series runners-up Nicole Barnes and Oliver Jones from Emily Ward and Dan Barnett with Emma Harrison and James Pagett third. The Cadet Championship was won by Adele and Dan Phillips from Nathan and Connor McNamara with Adele’s sister Tahlia and Ben Kirkby third.



The next Cherub Nationals will be sailed at Busselton in Western Australia.

















