Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Changing of the Guard in 49er – A tough bet to place

by Club 49er and Nacra 17 today at 5:25 pm
Changing of the Guard in 49er – A tough bet to place © Rodrigo Moreira Rato / LX Sailing
For the first time since 2008, the 2017 49er Class World Champion will not be any of Iker Martinez/ Xabi Fernandez, Nathan Outteridge/ Iain Jensen, or Peter Burling/ Blair Tuke.

It is a testament to the strength of the 49er Class that each of these three champions are now leading top professional sailing programs in the Americas Cup and Volvo Ocean Race. No doubt the new 2017 49er Class World Champion will be looking to follow in their footsteps.

The truth right now in this post Burling and Outteridge era is that there is so much parity in the fleet making predictions right now is harder than it’s ever been. Up to 60 teams are competitive enough that they are looking to make it through the qualifying series to the top 20 Gold fleet. Of those teams, more than 15 believe that if things go their way they could be World Champions at the end of this week. This World Championship is set up to have 19 races over 6 days, but with many of the points being scored in the Gold fleet and Final day races, it is likely to go all the way to the wire and be a tight finish.

For the first time 49er and general sporting fans will be able to wager on the outcome so place your bets if you believe you can predict the results and our new World Champion.

As an initial form guide the favorites are Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (GBR) who narrowly won the 2017 European Championship just four weeks ago, in their first major championship win. They are a new team together, but both were near the top of the 49er Class through to the Rio Olympics with other team mates. They have combined well and have trained hard all winter long to move into the favorites slot. Dylan has been campaigning for many years, first with long time crew, Alain Sign.

Initially the duo sailed 29ers before a decade together in the 49er Class. Stu, a 470 Silver medalist from the London Olympics, made the transition to the 49er in 2013. He began crewing for Nic Asher, then with John Pink, and now with Dylan. He brings a fantastic sailing mind and balanced approach to racing, and so far this new partnership has been at the front of the fleet. While they are ready, this will be the toughest test they’ve faced together to date.

Returning to action, after a well deserved rest, are 2016 Olympic Bronze medalists, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel (GER). Erik has been doing some pro sailing this winter while Thomas finished his undergrad degree. They have done little in the 49er this year, they may not yet be at their best and they represent a bit of an unknown as they did not attend the Europeans. Nevertheless, this team represents a real challenge based on their years of prior experience.

Winning the ‘coaches’ regatta last week here in Porto in a very talented fleet were Lukasz Przbytek and Pawel Kolodzinski (POL). They have long been at the top but have yet to win a major championship. The coaches regatta result shows they are sailing well, but will they be able to repeat their performance when the pressure is on at the World Championship?

The forecast for the week is uncharacteristically light. In training there has been limited big breeze and waves unlike the action we saw when we last had an event here in 2015. So far there has been a thick layer of morning fog that first burns off before the sea breeze builds later in the day. These unusual weather characteristics mean that the results this week could be even more unpredictable than normal, and the odds of a long shot coming in to win are even higher!
Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Clipper Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 1 – Westerly tactics start to pay off
For the cluster that chose to take the westerly course, making the bold decision to add extra miles to their route Great Britain Skipper Andy Burns, currently in eleventh place, has been keeping a close eye on HotelPlanner.com and Liverpool 2018, ranked tenth and eighth respectively.
Posted today at 3:38 pm Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal following Skipper injury
The decision to divert to Porto was made quickly following assessment from the race’s remote medical support physicians The incident occurred on board Greenings to Skipper David Hartshorn, 52, a British professional sailor, at approximately 23:00 BST last night on day seven of the opening leg of the Clipper Race, from Liverpool to Punta del Este, Uruguay.
Posted today at 11:13 am J Class World Championship Newport– Final day images by Carlo Borlengh
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted today at 10:13 am J-Class Worlds - Final day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from final day. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from final day.
Posted today at 5:45 am Gladwell's Line - Cup capers continue in Auckland and Bermuda
Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup, with not a lot being forthcoming on how the event will shape up. While what has been released is a big improvement on what was produced in the run up to the last four America's Cups - they are not a good model for comparison. far from it.
Posted today at 4:54 am Chasing down the miles at 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
One of the marks of a World-Championship-level sailing team is the ability to rapidly adjust to evolving conditions One of the marks of a World-Championship-level sailing team is the ability to rapidly adjust to evolving conditions while also being fast at courses of all lengths and shapes. Such was the test today at the 2017 J/111 World Championships, which are being hosted by St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California and held on the waters of San Francisco Bay
Posted today at 4:15 am SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead on day two in Cardiff
Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit.
Posted today at 2:17 am Oman Air takes a win to stay third at Extreme Sailing Series Cardiff
Day two racing in the Welsh capital started with an improved breeze and first four races produced four different winners The Phil Robertson skippered crew of Pete Greenhalgh, Nasser Al Mashari, James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth were able to hold their overnight third place in conditions that early on provided some spectacular foiling for both crews and the many watching spectators.
Posted on 26 Aug Melges 32 World Championships – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from final day
Posted on 26 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 6, Race 1 – First tough test for fleet
Unicef, which enjoyed four consecutive days in the lead, has now slipped behind Sanya Serenity Coast and Visit Seattle There have been leader board changes overnight with shifting winds and variable conditions resulting in teams experiencing some of the most demanding on board conditions of the race so far.
Posted on 26 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy