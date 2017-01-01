Champions crowned at tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta

RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta at Rutland Sailing Club © RYA / OnEdition RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta at Rutland Sailing Club © RYA / OnEdition

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 2:28 pmMore than 50 boats and 74 sailors converged at Rutland Water to compete at Britain’s biggest disabled sailing event with prizes up for grabs in seven classes: 2.4mR, Challenger, Hansa 303, Hansa Liberty, RS Venture and the Open Slow (Hansa 2.3) and Open Fast (Skud18 and Weta).In a variety of weather conditions including heavy rain at times, the event kicked off on Saturday, with two hotly contested back- to- back class races followed by the Ken Ellis Pursuit Race. On Sunday sailors enjoyed the final two races in near perfect conditions- sunshine and plenty of breeze!Paul Phillips who sails with Frensham Pond Sailability was awarded the prestigious Ken Ellis trophy finishing first place in the Pursuit Race. “There was quite a squall before we started racing which made the start quite interesting but luckily the rain did ease off and conditions started to improve” he explained.“The racing was quite close and exciting at times. Megan Pascoe and Allan Smith were very close to me at the end and were chomping at my heels so I really didn’t expect to win. I’ve attended the Multiclass Regatta for many years but this as the first year I have won and it was a very enjoyable event”.





RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill concluded: “It’s been my first time experiencing the event and despite some challenging weather at times we’ve had a fantastic regatta. The event brings together sailors of all ages and abilities who share a passion for getting out on the water and we’ve seen some really exciting racing”.



Thank you to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly all weekend to make the event possible including the RAF Sailing Association. Thanks also go to event sponsors Rutland Sailability, Marathon Leisure, Rooster Sailing, RS Sailing and Oakham School.



Sailability is the national programme run by sailing’s governing body, the RYA, giving people with disabilities the chance to try sailing and to take part regularly. The British network of no fewer than 221 RYA-approved Sailability sites have boats and facilities to cater for people across the whole spectrum of abilities.



The winners:

Lindsay Burns (Hansa 2.3), Frensham Pond Sailability, Open Slow

Allan Smith and Neville Rose (Skud18), Rutland Sailability, Open Fast,

Tim Scarisbrick and Janet Whyte, Chesil Sailability, Hansa 303 Double

Rory McKinner, Clyde Cruising Club, Hansa 303 Single

Paul Phillips, Frensham Pond Sailability, Hansa Liberty

Val Millward, Rutland Sailability, Challenger

Daniel Wilson and Roy Hall, Hanningfield Sailability, RS Venture

Megan Pascoe, Weymouth, 2.4mR

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156253