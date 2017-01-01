Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Champions crowned at tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 2:28 pm
RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta at Rutland Sailing Club © RYA / OnEdition
Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (05-06 August).

More than 50 boats and 74 sailors converged at Rutland Water to compete at Britain’s biggest disabled sailing event with prizes up for grabs in seven classes: 2.4mR, Challenger, Hansa 303, Hansa Liberty, RS Venture and the Open Slow (Hansa 2.3) and Open Fast (Skud18 and Weta).

In a variety of weather conditions including heavy rain at times, the event kicked off on Saturday, with two hotly contested back- to- back class races followed by the Ken Ellis Pursuit Race. On Sunday sailors enjoyed the final two races in near perfect conditions- sunshine and plenty of breeze!

Paul Phillips who sails with Frensham Pond Sailability was awarded the prestigious Ken Ellis trophy finishing first place in the Pursuit Race. “There was quite a squall before we started racing which made the start quite interesting but luckily the rain did ease off and conditions started to improve” he explained.

“The racing was quite close and exciting at times. Megan Pascoe and Allan Smith were very close to me at the end and were chomping at my heels so I really didn’t expect to win. I’ve attended the Multiclass Regatta for many years but this as the first year I have won and it was a very enjoyable event”.

John Forthergill, Commodore of Rutland Sailing Club with Paul Phillips and RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill © RYA / OnEdition
John Forthergill, Commodore of Rutland Sailing Club with Paul Phillips and RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill © RYA / OnEdition



RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill concluded: “It’s been my first time experiencing the event and despite some challenging weather at times we’ve had a fantastic regatta. The event brings together sailors of all ages and abilities who share a passion for getting out on the water and we’ve seen some really exciting racing”.

Thank you to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly all weekend to make the event possible including the RAF Sailing Association. Thanks also go to event sponsors Rutland Sailability, Marathon Leisure, Rooster Sailing, RS Sailing and Oakham School.

Sailability is the national programme run by sailing’s governing body, the RYA, giving people with disabilities the chance to try sailing and to take part regularly. The British network of no fewer than 221 RYA-approved Sailability sites have boats and facilities to cater for people across the whole spectrum of abilities.

The winners:
Lindsay Burns (Hansa 2.3), Frensham Pond Sailability, Open Slow
Allan Smith and Neville Rose (Skud18), Rutland Sailability, Open Fast,
Tim Scarisbrick and Janet Whyte, Chesil Sailability, Hansa 303 Double
Rory McKinner, Clyde Cruising Club, Hansa 303 Single
Paul Phillips, Frensham Pond Sailability, Hansa Liberty
Val Millward, Rutland Sailability, Challenger
Daniel Wilson and Roy Hall, Hanningfield Sailability, RS Venture
Megan Pascoe, Weymouth, 2.4mR

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Mixed conditions on Day 2 of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week
The second day of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week was also BOD Night, one of social highlights of regatta. The second day of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week was sponsored by Brightlingsea Harbour Commission and featured not only the second race of the series for all classes, but also Brightlingsea One Design (BOD) Night, one of the social highlights of the regatta. This year the BOD Celebrates its 90th Anniversary and pairing of Brightlingsea Harbour Day with the BOD Party is extremely apt
Posted today at 3:17 am Optimist European Championship – Boy and girl champions crowned
The very predictable thermal winds arrived on schedule, however only two races were completed for the Girls Gold fleet Stefan Yuill (SRB) finished the day off with a second and 18th (his drop race) to hold on to his first place overall position in the Gold Fleet. As he is also the top European competitor, he has been crowned the 2017 Optimist Boy European Champion.
Posted on 7 Aug 420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Preview
250 total teams will sail on the waters of Lake Garda (16 years old on average) will compete on the double Olympic boat International teams are also participating at the Championships, like Brazil, USA, Uruguay, Argentina and Canada. The most hardened class is the 420, in which the Italian Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone are sailing in the under 17 category after winning the Senior European title.
Posted on 7 Aug Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week opens in style
Regatta takes place over eight days and racing is split into two groups, one in the morning and the other in afternoon First to get underway on Gold Sails Day was the 19 strong Fast Handicap fleet. Conditions were initially very tricky as the land and sea breezes fought each other for supremacy and the teams played snakes and ladders on the fickle lanes of breeze.
Posted on 7 Aug McKee wins the Tasar World Championship
Tasar sailors are wishing breeze blows but unfortunately it’s no wind and no race for the final day of the championship Runner up is Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 and third please is Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. Come from cool winter to very hot summer, Aussies are just missed the top of the podium.
Posted on 6 Aug Optimist Europeans - The title of champion of Europe is decided
The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European Championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl gold fleets close enough that it is anyone’s game tomorrow on who will be crowned the Overall European champions or the European Champion.
Posted on 6 Aug Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium
Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Breeze elevates racers rise - Day 4
Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. The first weather mark saw a parade of athletes proficient in knowledge of their boats and their ability to get the most of out of them.
Posted on 5 Aug Germans and Italians in action in survival conditions, GBR take crown
In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, Tina Lutz/Susan Beucke took complete control of 49erFX fleet In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. The local favorites won both medal races today by big margins to take their first European Championship, alternating positions with overnight leaders Vicky Jurczok and Anika Lorenz. “In that breeze, we just try to survive,” said Lorenz.
Posted on 5 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy