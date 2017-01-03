Please select your home edition
Festival of Sails 2017

Celebrity ProAm race puts fresh wind in Festival of Sails

by Silvia Knoppien today at 4:02 am
2016 Festival of Sails - Bare Essentials on Corio Bay Saltwater Images
The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of the Festival of Sails 2017 – a Celebrity ProAm race to be held on Wednesday, January 25.

With the Festival of Sails and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (CEGORR) dominating the Geelong area for nine days, the Celebrity ProAm is a new initiative to bring participants from both cycling and sailing together for a good cause.

Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander said the Celebrity ProAm race was an ideal opportunity for the two highly popular recreational activities to work together for community benefit.

“The Celebrity ProAm aims to team up world class sailors with celebrities and corporate partners who would not usually have the chance to experience the excitement of elite sailing, with all funds raised supporting the charities Give Where You Live and the Amy Gillett Foundation,” said Mr Alexander.

“This year we’re asking premium yachts participating in the Festival of Sails to join the ProAm race for a short race within Corio Bay. Participating crews donate $200 to be in the race, and corporate partners are invited to donate $400, which will secure them two spots on a yacht amidst the crew, plus access to an exclusive after race function at the Royal Geelong Yacht Club.

“Each boat will also have a celebrity on board, giving them a rare insight into the world of competitive racing, and the world class sailing experience the waters of Corio Bay offer to sailors from all over the globe. It’s promising to be an exciting and fun-filled afternoon where crews, celebrities and corporate partners battle it out for bragging rights, while supporting the invaluable work of two charities.”

“Saskia Clarke, Rolex World Sailor of the Year and gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics is joining the race, as is Nic Douglass, a former two-time World and six-time Australian champion, now better known as the Sailor Girl. The more yachts enter the race, the more celebrities we can accommodate, so we’re calling on Festival of Sails 2017 participants to register their boat and crew to support this great cause.”

National cycling safety advocate, The Amy Gillett Foundation, is delighted to be participating in the celebrity ProAm on Corio Bay.

Participating Amy Gillett Foundation ambassadors for safer cycling are Pro-Tour cyclist Phil Anderson and Triathlete Emma Carney, and both are excited at the prospect of teaming up with equivalent sailing experts on this inaugural event to test their legs on the water.

As one of Australia’s highest profile Tour de France riders, and still a keen cyclist, Phil Anderson knows only too well the need for everyone using the road to do so responsibly and safely. The chance to support the aims of the Foundation means a lot and he is committed to the Foundation’s message that the road belongs to everyone.

With such pedigree in Triathlon, and so much time spent training on roads Emma Carney values the importance of safer cycling and the need for everyone to share the roads. Whilst she is not so sure about sailing, she knows she is good hands!

The Celebrity ProAm race is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, with the event starting at 1pm and concluding at approximately 6pm.

For more information, please visit website.
