Celebrations for 15 years of C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic Regatta

Rick Doerr, Hugh Freund and Brad Kendell US Sonar Paralympic team sailing at Clagett 2015 Billy Black / Clagett Regatta Rick Doerr, Hugh Freund and Brad Kendell US Sonar Paralympic team sailing at Clagett 2015 Billy Black / Clagett Regatta

by Sam Crichton today at 4:26 pmSince the start of The Clagett in 2003, athletes have come from across the USA (19 states), Canada (four Provinces), Israel, China, Ireland, Norway, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas VI have traveled to Newport, RI, to take part in this world-renowned event. In the last three Paralympic Games, Clagett sailors won three Gold, seven Silver and eight Bronze medals and in 2012 Clagett sailor Jen French was named Rolex Yachtswomen of the Year.The Notice of Race for the 2017 C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta is now posted and entries are open for the 2.4mR and Sonar classes.Returning to lead the race management team as Principal Race Officer (PRO) again this year is Tom Duggan (Sandwich, MA). Duggan was the PRO for the Rio Paralympics in September of 2016 and continues to lead a strong race management team for The Clagett.The coaches who will be working with sailors at the 15th Clagett this year are Betsy Alison (Newport, RI), Brian Todd (Glen Haven, Nova Scotia, Canada) and Mile Ingham (Rochester, NY). Ingham, who coached at The Clagett in 2014 for the first time where he met the Sonar team of Rick Doerr (Clifton, NJ), Hugh Freund (South Freeport, ME) and Brad Kendell (Clearwater, FL), went on to coach the team to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.' Winning a Silver medal was an incredible experience. I met Rick , Brad and Hugh at the Clagett and one thing led to another and before I knew it, it was full on. We ended up basically living together and tirelessly training for the two years leading up to Rio. The team won the Disabled World Championships in Medemblik Holland a few months before the Games, and that was really cool. But winning a medal at the games was an order of magnitude more intense. When we won the Worlds, our friends and the sailing community cheered us on, winning a silver medal, our country was watching,' remarked Ingham.





New to the Clagett board in 2017 are Charlie Rosenfield from Woodstock, CT, Debora Abrams-Wright from Jersey City, NJ and Christopher McNally from Newport, RI has been moved to full board member from his previous position Of Counsel.



'We are looking forward to a very exciting and memorable year for The Clagett. It is wonderful to see where we are now after 15 years of providing opportunities to disabled sailors through both the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta in Newport and now the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta in Oyster Bay, NY which will be held for the second year later this year. We are proud that we have been able to provide the best coaches, the best race management and best sailing locations for adaptive athletes to reach for their own personal success,' commented Clagett President and Co founder Judy McLennan (Portsmouth, RI).





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152727