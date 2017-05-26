Please select your home edition
Celebration of the Life of Round the World Yachtsman, Digby Taylor

by Mike Keeton today at 2:12 am
Digby Taylor at the helm of NZI Enterprise in the 1984/85 Whitbread Round the World Race. . ..
A memorial celebration of the life of Digby Taylor will be held in the Ponsonby Cruising Club 18.00 Friday 26th May 2017

The Official Introduction runs from 18.30 – 19.00 and then the bar will be open

RSVP Please acknowledge your intention to attend on my Facebook page or by email

Mike Keeton
michaelkeeton@xtra.co.nz
021 500 151

For an obituary on Digby Taylor click here

- Construction of NZI Enterprise - maxi yacht for the 1985/86 Whitbread Round the World Race led by Digby Taylor
- Construction of NZI Enterprise - maxi yacht for the 1985/86 Whitbread Round the World Race led by Digby Taylor
- Construction of NZI Enterprise - maxi yacht for the 1985/86 Whitbread Round the World Race led by Digby Taylor
