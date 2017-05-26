Celebration of the Life of Round the World Yachtsman, Digby Taylor
by Mike Keeton today at 2:12 am
A memorial celebration of the life of Digby Taylor will be held in the Ponsonby Cruising Club 18.00 Friday 26th May 2017
Digby Taylor at the helm of NZI Enterprise in the 1984/85 Whitbread Round the World Race. . ..
The Official Introduction runs from 18.30 – 19.00 and then the bar will be open
RSVP
Please acknowledge your intention to attend on my Facebook page or by email
Mike Keeton
michaelkeeton@xtra.co.nz
021 500 151
For an obituary on Digby Taylor click here
