Catamarans Cup International Regatta sets sail for 8th successive year

by Icarus Sports today at 5:32 pmThe event’s eighth edition has already been scheduled for the period of 21 to 28 October 2017 and aims to attract sailors and aficionados from all over the world, who will set sail for Greek islands of unparalleled beauty, while competing with fellow sailors and enjoying a wonderful cruise with family and friends.Catamarans Cup International Regatta is an international sailing race — reserved exclusively for catamarans — conducted by ISTION Yachting in cooperation with yacht clubs, sailing academies and a vast international network of yachting agencies.In its eighth consecutive year, the race is eagerly anticipated by the sailing community (300 sailors are expected to participate). It will kick off at Alimos marina on October 21st, 2017. Participant catamarans will follow the course Poros – Porto Heli – Paralio Astros - Nafplion and will cast the final anchor at Alimos on October 28th, 2017.After each leg, local festivities will be held in the welcoming harbors by the sponsoring Municipalities to honor the participants and reward the winners. During the race, several events will unfold (competitions, social gatherings, etc.) It is important to highlight that the Catamarans Cup International Regatta is expected to boost local economies and promote Greece abroad, while fostering sportsmanship between sailors of different nationalities.