Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 Roundup and Results

by Rod Mackay today at 7:33 am
Fleet heads south to Pulbah Is - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 Rod Mackay
Some like it hot and it’s a good thing because it certainly was hot, hot, hot at the Catalina Yachts Owners Rendezvous held on beautiful Lake Macquarie in January.

Owners and crew came together at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club Belmont once again for the 12th annual weekend filled with comradery, great sailing on great boats and many a tall tale thrown in. The tales seemed to grow even taller as the temperature rose north of 44 degrees in the shade but a couple of cold ones on the deck Friday night seemed to fix things quite nicely.

Morn of the Race, The Lake - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Morn of the Race, The Lake - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay



Rendezvous Organizer Rod Mackay and Commodore of LMYC, fellow Catalina 36 owner, Bill Chaseling welcomed the 14 strong fleet at the steamy Saturday morning briefing. The helpful LMYC Race Committee promised wind at the start and they delivered just minutes to the gun when a gusty East South East breeze materialized to get the Catalinas away for the non-spinnaker Pulbah Passage Race. The fleet managed a clean start with competitive sailing as they rounded Pulbah Island and were back on the jetty just in time for the after race canapés and drinks.

A lively presentation dinner on Saturday night in the Waterside Marquee preceded the prize giving ceremony and, of course, the varied debriefs of the day’s sailing. The big prize winner for first Overall and Line Honours went to Catalina 42 “Cr’Isis” for their inaugural win in twelve Rendezvous appearances. The crew motto of ‘just keep showing up’ paid dividends with a $500 Club Marine voucher among other prizes. We understand a clean bottom for a change also helped their cause!

Recharged and heading north to the finish - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Recharged and heading north to the finish - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay



Once again LMYC was the ideal venue with plenty of marina space for visiting yachts, outstanding deck area for happy hour and air conditioned comfort for the debrief on the hottest day of the year. Onsite caterer ‘Crusoe’s on the Lake’ keep the fleet well fed with excellent food throughout the weekend.

Sunday saw the feet move into cruise mode with a pleasant and cooler downwind sail to Styles Point for the customary Catalina raft up making a great platform for lunch, boat hopping and a fun afternoon basking in the beautiful surrounds of Lake Macquarie.

A visit from the well-travelled Barry and Maryanne Hare owners of Catalina 42 Toroa III from Caldwell, North Queensland was a welcome surprise. The organizers look forward to welcoming you and all Catalina Owners back for the 13th Annual Rendezvous January 12-14 2018.

C42 Isis 1st overall and Line Honours - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
C42 Isis 1st overall and Line Honours - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay



First Overall and Line Honours: ‘Cr’Isis' (Catalina 42), Don Nott/John O’Rafferty/Mal Monk, RMYCT
Second: ‘Equinox’ (Catalina 350), David and Brenda Heywood
Third: ‘Oiselet’ (Catalina 30), Karl and Deborah Manhood
Fourth: ‘Windchaser’ (Catalina 36), Bill and Deborah Chaseling
Fifth: ‘Ubuluku’ (Catalina 320), Hilton Jones/Maria Mawkes
Ladies Skipper 2017: Kerry Hoffman ‘Enigma’ (Catalina 320)

Special thank you to the generous sponsors Club Marine, RA Mackay Yacht Brokerage, Lake Macquarie Yacht Club Belmont, and Rob’s Marine Surveying.

Raft up - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Raft up - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay


Sunset pre dinner - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Sunset pre dinner - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay


Presentation dinner - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Presentation dinner - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay


Ist Overall- Don Nott C42 Isis - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Ist Overall- Don Nott C42 Isis - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay


Group Shot - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Group Shot - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay


Action on the Start Line - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay
Action on the Start Line - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 © Rod Mackay

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueBandG AUS Triton2 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Wet Tech Rigging J24 Short Course Regatta - At it again
So we’re looking at between 15-20 boats at this friendly regatta where the strict One Design Class rules are waived. This is the Clubs signature j24 event, with a mix of fast close racing on the waters of Port Hacking and Bate Bay, accompanied by the never ending hospitality and smiles of the Cronulla J24 sailors and ever supportive volunteers.
Posted today at 7:43 am Meet the Dynamic Dozen - Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers announced
With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ who will guide the teams during the world’s largest round the world yacht race.
Posted on 17 Mar Vendee Globe - Stricken yacht confirms whale strike in Southern Ocean
Video from French sailor Kito de Pavant confirms that his yacht struck a sperm whale in the Southern Ocean French sailor Kito de Pavant was sailing along in the Indian Ocean a month after the start of the Vendee Globe round-the-world race when his Bastide Otio monohull violently struck an unidentified floating object. The high-speed collision 120 miles north of the Crozet Islands destroyed the keel and part of the hull around it, forcing de Pavant to radio for help and abandon the sinking ship.
Posted on 17 Mar On-the Water judges for FAST40+ Class Race Circuit
With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. The Fast 40+ class saw this at earlier events in 2016 and introduced the On-the-water whistling Judge at the One Ton Cup in 2016.
Posted on 16 Mar British female set to become youngest skipper in Clipper Race history
She takes over the ‘youngest Skipper’ title from Alex Thomson who proved youth was no barrier to success Sailing with family and friends since the age of 13, the idea of being able to work at sea was planted after a short stint in the Sea Cadets. Nicola has since carved a successful sailing career, in both racing and instructing which would rival those twice her age.
Posted on 16 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games and a host of world titles.
Posted on 16 Mar Former Police Superintendent selected as skipper in Clipper Race
The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of 12 sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of twelve professional sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors through Mother Nature’s toughest environments in the 40,000 nautical mile challenge, which sets sail from the UK this August, involves around 700 crew, and will take almost a year to complete.
Posted on 16 Mar Our biggest clearance ever
Elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design Fashionable elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design.
Posted on 16 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta – Nautor’s Swan dominates
Nautor’s Swan continues to be a leader with the Swan 90 “Freya” and her sister ship “B5” finishing first and second Don MacPherson's Freya captured her second consecutive class victory and third in the last four years, winning all three races in Class C by an average of more than five minutes.
Posted on 15 Mar Foiling Week GARDA is the first TFW event in 2017
The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs. The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs. The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia.
Posted on 15 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy