Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 Roundup and Results

Fleet heads south to Pulbah Is - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 Rod Mackay Fleet heads south to Pulbah Is - Catalina Yachts Lake Macquarie Rendezvous 2017 Rod Mackay

by Rod Mackay today at 7:33 amOwners and crew came together at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club Belmont once again for the 12th annual weekend filled with comradery, great sailing on great boats and many a tall tale thrown in. The tales seemed to grow even taller as the temperature rose north of 44 degrees in the shade but a couple of cold ones on the deck Friday night seemed to fix things quite nicely.





Rendezvous Organizer Rod Mackay and Commodore of LMYC, fellow Catalina 36 owner, Bill Chaseling welcomed the 14 strong fleet at the steamy Saturday morning briefing. The helpful LMYC Race Committee promised wind at the start and they delivered just minutes to the gun when a gusty East South East breeze materialized to get the Catalinas away for the non-spinnaker Pulbah Passage Race. The fleet managed a clean start with competitive sailing as they rounded Pulbah Island and were back on the jetty just in time for the after race canapés and drinks.



A lively presentation dinner on Saturday night in the Waterside Marquee preceded the prize giving ceremony and, of course, the varied debriefs of the day’s sailing. The big prize winner for first Overall and Line Honours went to Catalina 42 “Cr’Isis” for their inaugural win in twelve Rendezvous appearances. The crew motto of ‘just keep showing up’ paid dividends with a $500 Club Marine voucher among other prizes. We understand a clean bottom for a change also helped their cause!









Once again LMYC was the ideal venue with plenty of marina space for visiting yachts, outstanding deck area for happy hour and air conditioned comfort for the debrief on the hottest day of the year. Onsite caterer ‘Crusoe’s on the Lake’ keep the fleet well fed with excellent food throughout the weekend.



Sunday saw the feet move into cruise mode with a pleasant and cooler downwind sail to Styles Point for the customary Catalina raft up making a great platform for lunch, boat hopping and a fun afternoon basking in the beautiful surrounds of Lake Macquarie.



A visit from the well-travelled Barry and Maryanne Hare owners of Catalina 42 Toroa III from Caldwell, North Queensland was a welcome surprise. The organizers look forward to welcoming you and all Catalina Owners back for the 13th Annual Rendezvous January 12-14 2018.









First Overall and Line Honours: ‘Cr’Isis' (Catalina 42), Don Nott/John O’Rafferty/Mal Monk, RMYCT

Second: ‘Equinox’ (Catalina 350), David and Brenda Heywood

Third: ‘Oiselet’ (Catalina 30), Karl and Deborah Manhood

Fourth: ‘Windchaser’ (Catalina 36), Bill and Deborah Chaseling

Fifth: ‘Ubuluku’ (Catalina 320), Hilton Jones/Maria Mawkes

Ladies Skipper 2017: Kerry Hoffman ‘Enigma’ (Catalina 320)



Special thank you to the generous sponsors Club Marine, RA Mackay Yacht Brokerage, Lake Macquarie Yacht Club Belmont, and Rob’s Marine Surveying.

























If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152476