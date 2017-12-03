Please select your home edition
Carlos Aguilar Match Race cancelled for 2017 due to Hurricanes

by WIM Series today at 1:34 am
Tight and exciting racing in the beautiful Charlotte Amalie harbour, as the Carlos Aguilar Match Race, the 5th and final event of the 2016 WIM Series, concluded the round-robin stage Dean Barnes / CAMR
Organizers of the Carlos Aguilar Match Race (CAMR) regretfully announce the cancellation of the November 30-December 3, 2017 event. The CAMR, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, is known for bringing some of the best international match racing talent, from America’s Cup veterans to Olympians, to sail in the scenic yet challenging Charlotte Amalie Harbor. However, damage to the island from back-to-back major hurricanes less than a month ago has put a definitive damper on hosting a Grade 1 event in less than two months.

“We are very sad to have to cancel this year’s CAMR,” says regatta director, Verian Aguilar Tuttle. “However, many if not most, of the strong and talented team of volunteers who organize and run this event and host the teams in their homes are still in the recovery and rebuilding phase. Repairs are also underway to our fleet of IC24s, the St. Thomas Yacht Club clubhouse as well as the Virgin Islands’ utilities and infrastructure. We will definitely miss seeing and welcoming the sailors and race officers, many of whom have become great friends over the years. However, we do want to maintain the high standards of the CAMR and for this we’ll look forward to 2018.”

Like last year, the 2017 CAMR was set to host the Women’s International Match Racing Series (WIM Series) Finale.

“The women match racers and the WIM Series management are of course very disappointed that we will not be able to end our season in the Virgin Islands. But we also realize that an event in December would be too much of a burden on the volunteers and infrastructure in St. Thomas and this is not something we want anyone to have to worry about on top of the real-life challenges they are facing as they try to return to a ‘normal’ life post Hurricanes’ Irma and Maria. We look forward to the opportunity to return to St Thomas in the future and experience the wonderful hospitality and great racing that the CAMR has given us in the past. In the meantime, the WIM Series management is looking into the possibility of finding a replacement event to fill the void made by canceling the 2017 CAMR,” says Liz Baylis, WIM Series Manager.

Those who would like to help in the Virgin Islands’ recovery efforts can donate to the non-profit VI Marine Build Fund. All funds will be used for the cleanup of the current cruising grounds, growth of marine industry offerings and development of marine vocational programs.
