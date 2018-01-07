Capital Insurance Brokers ACT Optimist Championships - Day 2

by Matt Owen on 28 Oct





Daniel Links in The Mightiest Muppet was in a bit of trouble going into the last race, and was caught out to the left, but managed an excellent come back . “Every chance I got I had to keep coming back until I was into it.” Today couldn’t have gone much better for Daniel with three wins and an amazing comeback for second place, securing the regatta win by three points over Finley Scade from Woolahara Sailing Club, followed by Joshua Whitten from Georges River Sailing Club in third.









It was a nail biting day on the intermediate course, with Stella Hurley from Hunters Hill Sailing Club entering the day tied for first. She was over the start line for the first race but not knowing, she continued racing to get a first in that race, only to realise it didn’t count. She regrouped and went out to take out the last few races. “I had a chocolate, talked to my friends and got back out there.” This was Stella’s first win in an intermediate regatta! She won by four points, ahead of Cameron Scade from Georges River Sailing Club and Albie Brown from Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.









Green Fleet was tested early by the 15 knot gusts, but all pulled out some excellent performances to finish four races in the mouth of Lotus Bay. Parents cheered on as the fleet flew round mark 2 20 meters off the shore.



A huge thanks to the 27 volunteers from the Canberra Yacht Club and NSW Opti Association for putting on the event, and for parents for making the trip to Canberra.





