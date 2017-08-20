Please select your home edition
Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships - Day 1

by Matt Owen on 27 Oct
Big Crowd going into the bottom mark. - Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships Day 1 Matt Owen
103 Optimists lined up for day one of the ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. These young sailors smashed out four races in glorious 8-14 knot breeze. Parents looked on from the wall of Lake Burley Griffin at the Canberra Yacht Club, as the boats came in for an action packed finish, with the line 30 meters off the shore.

Day 1 Open fleet Leader Finley Scade - Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships Day 1 © Matt Owen
In the 41 boat Open division Finley Scade started the regatta fantastically with two race wins but a fifth in race three opening the door for Joshua Whitten and Jonathan Tuite to close the gap. Finley came home with a second in the last race, giving him a bit of start going in to day 2. We asked Finley what he thought went right out there - “I think I just started in the right place. I was on the first shift before everyone else, and felt quick up wind.”

The view for parents watching from the shore wasn't bad.... - Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships Day 1 © Matt Owen
In the 38 boat Intermediate fleet Stella Hurley and Ben Costandi finished the day on equal points. “it was a really good day and everyone sailed really well. I’ve been to Canberra twice now. The wind was a bit shifty to start but it picked up and got better. I was happy with my starts.” Stella and Ben go into day two with 20 points ahead of Markus Sampson and Reece Hartnett on 21. More to come!

103 Boats launch onto a glassy LBG - 30 minutes later racing started in 10knots! - Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships Day 1 © Matt Owen
Green fleet Sailors had a great time on the small course, with enough breeze to challenge everyone but close enough in for parents to cheer every gybe on the wing mark. With the course half in Lotus bay itself it made for a great spectator arena.

Conditions for tomorrow look even better with 15+ knots booked in for the 12.00 o’clock start.

ACT Optimist Championship 2017 - Results:

Intermediate Fleet

Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
28-Oct 		Race 2
28-Oct 		Race 3
28-Oct 		Race 4
28-Oct 		Drop Total
1 1332
 Starlight
 Stella Hurley
 HHSC
 3 1 12 4 0 20
2 1564
 Benny Buoy
 Ben Costandi
 GRSC
 4 11 2 3 0 20
3 1619
 Speed Machine
 Markus Sampson
 RPAYC
 1 6 8 6 0 21
4 1697
 Boatcraft
 Reece Hartnett
 HHSC
 10 3 6 2 0 21
5 912
 Raptor
 Albie Brown
 RPAYC
 2 2 1 18 0 23
6 1676
 LONGREACH
 Cameron Scade
 GRSC
 5 5 10 10 0 30
7 1645
 UnderDog
 Ben Crafoord
 Scots
 9 9 3 15 0 36
8 883
 Iceberg
 Will Troop
 RPAYC
 16 16 4 1 0 37
9 1745
 Avenger
 Orlando Springer
 RPAYC
 17 4 9 7 0 37
10 1736
 Bob
 HANNAH Kernohan
 GRSC
 14 18 5 9 0 46
11 1777
 K Bunny
 Henry Myers
 Scots
 13 7 25 5 0 50
12 1432
 Green Eyed Monster
 Kye Rivers
 Gosford
 6 10 11 24 0 51
13 1476
 TBA
 Wil Rivers
 Gosford
 12 14 16 12 0 54
14 1466
 Commando
 Kye Williams
 RPAYC
 15 15 7 20 0 57
15 709
 Tom's Tub
 Thomas Whitehead
 Scots
 8 12 13 29 0 62
16 1715
 Wallygator
 Walter Tuite
 RPAYC
 11 19 17 19 0 66
17 1309
 For The Wind
 Douglas Cassidy
 RSYS
 18 13 15 25 0 71
18 1545
 Ewings
 Brodie Ewings
 GRSC
 28 23 14 14 0 79
19 1667
 Pocket Rocket
 Ellen Murray
 SLMASC
 19 25 19 16 0 79
20 1611
 Shimmer
 Caitlin Nash
 HHSC
 23 22 24 11 0 80
21 1730
 Wild Ox
 Spencer Oxnam
 DAC
 33 8 18 22 0 81
22 1038
 Trigger Happy
 Hanako Tomishima
 NSC
 24 21 20 17 0 82
23 1408
 Captain Obvious
 Fionn Walters
 CYC
 27 30 21 8 0 86
24 708
 Blaze
 Nathan Goh
 NSC
 29 17 22 23 0 91
25 1357
 Lucky 7
 Oliver McLachlan
 RSYS
 26 20 23 28 0 97
26 1571
 Beat It
 Lachlan Jones
 WSC
 7 35 31 30 0 103
27 1457
 WeatherOarKnot
 Grace Morrow
 NSC
 30 26 30 21 0 107
28 1721
 na
 Lucy Ferguson
 Ascham
 25 24 33 27 0 109
29 1211
 The Beast
 Nathan Pearce
 RPAYC
 21 28 28 36 0 113
30 898
 Captain Zoom
 Piper Attwood
 RPAYC
 31 27 29 26 0 113
31 1646
 1646
 Charlie
 Scots
 22 33 27 33 0 115
32 1334
 Hunter
 Gemma Ashton
 HHSC
 34 DNF
(39.00) 		32 13 0 118
33 1076
 Torpedo Ray
 Matthew Yun
 NSC
 32 32 26 31 0 121
34 1627
 Swallow
 Isobel Payne
 RSYS
 20 29 DNF
(39.00) 		DNC
(39.00) 		0 127
35 535
 Ocean Commotion
 Poppy Smith
 CYC
 35 31 34 34 0 134
36 1079
 Horse Power
 Julia Pearce
 RPAYC
 36 37 37 32 0 142
37 678
 Mr Monster
 Rose Boyce
 NSC
 37 36 35 35 0 143
38 534
 Top Mark
 Eve Biseker
 CYC
 DNF
(39.00) 		34 36 37 0 146

Open Fleet
Plc Sail
No		 Boat Name
(Boat Type) 		Skipper/Crew From Race 1
28-Oct 		Race 2
28-Oct 		Race 3
28-Oct 		Race 4
28-Oct 		Drop Total
1 1685
 FAIRWINDS
 Finley Scade
 WSC
 1 1 5 2 0 9
2 1248
 Deja Vu
 Joshua Whitten
 GRSC
 2 3 3 5 0 13
3 1575
 The Mightiest Muppet
 Daniel Links
 Rpayc
 11 2 2 1 0 16
4 1631
 Sea Ya Later
 Bridget Conrad
 GSC
 8 4 6 4 0 22
5 1606
 Better Knot
 Jonathan Tuite
 RPAYC
 6 6 1 13 0 26
6 1743
Ryan Ewings
 GRSC
 3 7 13 18 0 41
7 1594
 WHOOSHKA
 COOPER BELLINGHAM
 RPAYC
 5 13 20 7 0 45
8 1669
 shifts happen
 Luca Gambacorti
 WSC
 16 8 11 10 0 45
9 1772
 Vitesse
 Ethan Lozevski
 DAC
 38 5 8 3 0 54
10 1604
 Blossom
 Olivia Williams
 RPAYC
 7 10 21 16 0 54
11 1782
 TBC
 Keizo Tomishima
 NSC
 19 21 4 12 0 56
12 1473
 Thing A Me Bob
 Joel Beashel
 SLMASC
 10 9 10 29 0 58
13 884
 Optimistic
 Matthew Quinlan
 HHSC
 12 25 7 15 0 59
14 1729
 Silver Arrow
 Bayley Taylor
 RPAYC
 20 14 17 8 0 59
15 1735
 Ba Boom
 Eva Attwood
 RPAYC
 13 23 12 11 0 59
16 1753
 Nocky1
 Samuel Ezra
 WSC
 14 12 26 9 0 61
17 1028
 Ponyo
 Clover Norman
 WSC
 15 17 15 17 0 64
18 1600
 CIK
 Trent Beashel
 SLMASC
 9 16 23 22 0 70
19 1647
 NO NAME
 WILL DESTRO
 WSC
 4 29 16 23 0 72
20 1679
 Knot Tide Up
 Ian Louis
 CYC
 22 24 9 20 0 75
21 1338
 Catching Fire
 Mitchell Kruse
 CYC
 24 19 34 6 0 83
22 1035
 Tigerlily
 Sienna Brown
 RPAYC
 18 22 19 28 0 87
23 1620
 Under The Radar
 Logan Radford
 SLMASC
 21 27 18 21 0 87
24 923
 Tommy Gun
 Thomas Quinlan
 HHSC
 17 20 28 27 0 92
25 1633
 Afterburn
 Rohan Stannage
 RSYS
 28 11 35 24 0 98
26 1747
 The Phoenix
 Ellis Merrett
 RPAYC
 27 33 25 14 0 99
27 1061
 111
 Quentin Burns
 WSC
 23 15 30 32 0 100
28 1325
 Orion
 Isaac Freeman
 HHSC
 26 32 24 26 0 108
29 1294
 WaveRunner
 Dylan Ryan
 SLMASC
 29 18 29 36 0 112
30 1602
 Aldabra
 Claudia Freeman
 HHSC
 33 26 22 35 0 116
31 1701
 Double or Nothin
 Ava Whitten
 GRSC
 DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		14 19 0 117
32 1731
 Skullduggery
 Oscar Verity
 RPAYC
 25 30 33 31 0 119
33 1693
 BOLT
 Jacob Marks
 SCOTS
 34 28 32 34 0 128
34 1348
 Jaws
 Nicolas Livermore
 HHSC
 35 31 39 25 0 130
35 1502
 (TBA)
 Asher Ryan
 SLMASC
 36 35 27 33 0 131
36 1404
 Breeeze
 Harry Smith
 CYC
 31 37 31 37 0 136
37 1356
 Just Keep Sailing
 Xavier McLachlan
 RSYS
 32 38 37 30 0 137
38 1269
 Hike
 Luc Boucher
 CYC
 30 34 36 39 0 139
39 1440
 Coolhull
 Harry Ashton
 HHSC
 37 36 38 38 0 149
40 1650
 Weather or Knot
 George Calligeros
 Scots
 DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		0 168
41 1426
 Aerodynamic
 Zane Goodridge
 DAC
 DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		DNC
(42.00) 		0 168
