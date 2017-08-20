Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships - Day 1

by Matt Owen on 27 Oct





In the 41 boat Open division Finley Scade started the regatta fantastically with two race wins but a fifth in race three opening the door for Joshua Whitten and Jonathan Tuite to close the gap. Finley came home with a second in the last race, giving him a bit of start going in to day 2. We asked Finley what he thought went right out there - “I think I just started in the right place. I was on the first shift before everyone else, and felt quick up wind.”









In the 38 boat Intermediate fleet Stella Hurley and Ben Costandi finished the day on equal points. “it was a really good day and everyone sailed really well. I’ve been to Canberra twice now. The wind was a bit shifty to start but it picked up and got better. I was happy with my starts.” Stella and Ben go into day two with 20 points ahead of Markus Sampson and Reece Hartnett on 21. More to come!









Green fleet Sailors had a great time on the small course, with enough breeze to challenge everyone but close enough in for parents to cheer every gybe on the wing mark. With the course half in Lotus bay itself it made for a great spectator arena.



Conditions for tomorrow look even better with 15+ knots booked in for the 12.00 o’clock start.



ACT Optimist Championship 2017 - Results:



Intermediate Fleet





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

28-Oct Race 2

28-Oct Race 3

28-Oct Race 4

28-Oct Drop Total 1 1332

Starlight

Stella Hurley

HHSC

3 1 12 4 0 20 2 1564

Benny Buoy

Ben Costandi

GRSC

4 11 2 3 0 20 3 1619

Speed Machine

Markus Sampson

RPAYC

1 6 8 6 0 21 4 1697

Boatcraft

Reece Hartnett

HHSC

10 3 6 2 0 21 5 912

Raptor

Albie Brown

RPAYC

2 2 1 18 0 23 6 1676

LONGREACH

Cameron Scade

GRSC

5 5 10 10 0 30 7 1645

UnderDog

Ben Crafoord

Scots

9 9 3 15 0 36 8 883

Iceberg

Will Troop

RPAYC

16 16 4 1 0 37 9 1745

Avenger

Orlando Springer

RPAYC

17 4 9 7 0 37 10 1736

Bob

HANNAH Kernohan

GRSC

14 18 5 9 0 46 11 1777

K Bunny

Henry Myers

Scots

13 7 25 5 0 50 12 1432

Green Eyed Monster

Kye Rivers

Gosford

6 10 11 24 0 51 13 1476

TBA

Wil Rivers

Gosford

12 14 16 12 0 54 14 1466

Commando

Kye Williams

RPAYC

15 15 7 20 0 57 15 709

Tom's Tub

Thomas Whitehead

Scots

8 12 13 29 0 62 16 1715

Wallygator

Walter Tuite

RPAYC

11 19 17 19 0 66 17 1309

For The Wind

Douglas Cassidy

RSYS

18 13 15 25 0 71 18 1545

Ewings

Brodie Ewings

GRSC

28 23 14 14 0 79 19 1667

Pocket Rocket

Ellen Murray

SLMASC

19 25 19 16 0 79 20 1611

Shimmer

Caitlin Nash

HHSC

23 22 24 11 0 80 21 1730

Wild Ox

Spencer Oxnam

DAC

33 8 18 22 0 81 22 1038

Trigger Happy

Hanako Tomishima

NSC

24 21 20 17 0 82 23 1408

Captain Obvious

Fionn Walters

CYC

27 30 21 8 0 86 24 708

Blaze

Nathan Goh

NSC

29 17 22 23 0 91 25 1357

Lucky 7

Oliver McLachlan

RSYS

26 20 23 28 0 97 26 1571

Beat It

Lachlan Jones

WSC

7 35 31 30 0 103 27 1457

WeatherOarKnot

Grace Morrow

NSC

30 26 30 21 0 107 28 1721

na

Lucy Ferguson

Ascham

25 24 33 27 0 109 29 1211

The Beast

Nathan Pearce

RPAYC

21 28 28 36 0 113 30 898

Captain Zoom

Piper Attwood

RPAYC

31 27 29 26 0 113 31 1646

1646

Charlie

Scots

22 33 27 33 0 115 32 1334

Hunter

Gemma Ashton

HHSC

34 DNF

(39.00) 32 13 0 118 33 1076

Torpedo Ray

Matthew Yun

NSC

32 32 26 31 0 121 34 1627

Swallow

Isobel Payne

RSYS

20 29 DNF

(39.00) DNC

(39.00) 0 127 35 535

Ocean Commotion

Poppy Smith

CYC

35 31 34 34 0 134 36 1079

Horse Power

Julia Pearce

RPAYC

36 37 37 32 0 142 37 678

Mr Monster

Rose Boyce

NSC

37 36 35 35 0 143 38 534

Top Mark

Eve Biseker

CYC

DNF

(39.00) 34 36 37 0 146





Open Fleet





Plc Sail

No Boat Name

(Boat Type) Skipper/Crew From Race 1

28-Oct Race 2

28-Oct Race 3

28-Oct Race 4

28-Oct Drop Total 1 1685

FAIRWINDS

Finley Scade

WSC

1 1 5 2 0 9 2 1248

Deja Vu

Joshua Whitten

GRSC

2 3 3 5 0 13 3 1575

The Mightiest Muppet

Daniel Links

Rpayc

11 2 2 1 0 16 4 1631

Sea Ya Later

Bridget Conrad

GSC

8 4 6 4 0 22 5 1606

Better Knot

Jonathan Tuite

RPAYC

6 6 1 13 0 26 6 1743



Ryan Ewings

GRSC

3 7 13 18 0 41 7 1594

WHOOSHKA

COOPER BELLINGHAM

RPAYC

5 13 20 7 0 45 8 1669

shifts happen

Luca Gambacorti

WSC

16 8 11 10 0 45 9 1772

Vitesse

Ethan Lozevski

DAC

38 5 8 3 0 54 10 1604

Blossom

Olivia Williams

RPAYC

7 10 21 16 0 54 11 1782

TBC

Keizo Tomishima

NSC

19 21 4 12 0 56 12 1473

Thing A Me Bob

Joel Beashel

SLMASC

10 9 10 29 0 58 13 884

Optimistic

Matthew Quinlan

HHSC

12 25 7 15 0 59 14 1729

Silver Arrow

Bayley Taylor

RPAYC

20 14 17 8 0 59 15 1735

Ba Boom

Eva Attwood

RPAYC

13 23 12 11 0 59 16 1753

Nocky1

Samuel Ezra

WSC

14 12 26 9 0 61 17 1028

Ponyo

Clover Norman

WSC

15 17 15 17 0 64 18 1600

CIK

Trent Beashel

SLMASC

9 16 23 22 0 70 19 1647

NO NAME

WILL DESTRO

WSC

4 29 16 23 0 72 20 1679

Knot Tide Up

Ian Louis

CYC

22 24 9 20 0 75 21 1338

Catching Fire

Mitchell Kruse

CYC

24 19 34 6 0 83 22 1035

Tigerlily

Sienna Brown

RPAYC

18 22 19 28 0 87 23 1620

Under The Radar

Logan Radford

SLMASC

21 27 18 21 0 87 24 923

Tommy Gun

Thomas Quinlan

HHSC

17 20 28 27 0 92 25 1633

Afterburn

Rohan Stannage

RSYS

28 11 35 24 0 98 26 1747

The Phoenix

Ellis Merrett

RPAYC

27 33 25 14 0 99 27 1061

111

Quentin Burns

WSC

23 15 30 32 0 100 28 1325

Orion

Isaac Freeman

HHSC

26 32 24 26 0 108 29 1294

WaveRunner

Dylan Ryan

SLMASC

29 18 29 36 0 112 30 1602

Aldabra

Claudia Freeman

HHSC

33 26 22 35 0 116 31 1701

Double or Nothin

Ava Whitten

GRSC

DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) 14 19 0 117 32 1731

Skullduggery

Oscar Verity

RPAYC

25 30 33 31 0 119 33 1693

BOLT

Jacob Marks

SCOTS

34 28 32 34 0 128 34 1348

Jaws

Nicolas Livermore

HHSC

35 31 39 25 0 130 35 1502

(TBA)

Asher Ryan

SLMASC

36 35 27 33 0 131 36 1404

Breeeze

Harry Smith

CYC

31 37 31 37 0 136 37 1356

Just Keep Sailing

Xavier McLachlan

RSYS

32 38 37 30 0 137 38 1269

Hike

Luc Boucher

CYC

30 34 36 39 0 139 39 1440

Coolhull

Harry Ashton

HHSC

37 36 38 38 0 149 40 1650

Weather or Knot

George Calligeros

Scots

DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) 0 168 41 1426

Aerodynamic

Zane Goodridge

DAC

DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) DNC

(42.00) 0 168

