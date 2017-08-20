Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships - Day 1
by Matt Owen on 27 Oct
103 Optimists lined up for day one of the ACT Optimist Championships in three divisions, open, intermediate and green fleet. These young sailors smashed out four races in glorious 8-14 knot breeze. Parents looked on from the wall of Lake Burley Griffin at the Canberra Yacht Club, as the boats came in for an action packed finish, with the line 30 meters off the shore.
Big Crowd going into the bottom mark. - Capital Insurance ACT Optimist Championships Day 1 Matt Owen
In the 41 boat Open division Finley Scade started the regatta fantastically with two race wins but a fifth in race three opening the door for Joshua Whitten and Jonathan Tuite to close the gap. Finley came home with a second in the last race, giving him a bit of start going in to day 2. We asked Finley what he thought went right out there - “I think I just started in the right place. I was on the first shift before everyone else, and felt quick up wind.”
In the 38 boat Intermediate fleet Stella Hurley and Ben Costandi finished the day on equal points. “it was a really good day and everyone sailed really well. I’ve been to Canberra twice now. The wind was a bit shifty to start but it picked up and got better. I was happy with my starts.” Stella and Ben go into day two with 20 points ahead of Markus Sampson and Reece Hartnett on 21. More to come!
Green fleet Sailors had a great time on the small course, with enough breeze to challenge everyone but close enough in for parents to cheer every gybe on the wing mark. With the course half in Lotus bay itself it made for a great spectator arena.
Conditions for tomorrow look even better with 15+ knots booked in for the 12.00 o’clock start.
ACT Optimist Championship 2017 - Results:
Intermediate Fleet
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
28-Oct
|Race 2
28-Oct
|Race 3
28-Oct
|Race 4
28-Oct
|Drop
|Total
|1
|1332
|Starlight
|Stella Hurley
|HHSC
|3
|1
|12
|4
|0
|20
|2
|1564
|Benny Buoy
|Ben Costandi
|GRSC
|4
|11
|2
|3
|0
|20
|3
|1619
|Speed Machine
|Markus Sampson
|RPAYC
|1
|6
|8
|6
|0
|21
|4
|1697
|Boatcraft
|Reece Hartnett
|HHSC
|10
|3
|6
|2
|0
|21
|5
|912
|Raptor
|Albie Brown
|RPAYC
|2
|2
|1
|18
|0
|23
|6
|1676
|LONGREACH
|Cameron Scade
|GRSC
|5
|5
|10
|10
|0
|30
|7
|1645
|UnderDog
|Ben Crafoord
|Scots
|9
|9
|3
|15
|0
|36
|8
|883
|Iceberg
|Will Troop
|RPAYC
|16
|16
|4
|1
|0
|37
|9
|1745
|Avenger
|Orlando Springer
|RPAYC
|17
|4
|9
|7
|0
|37
|10
|1736
|Bob
|HANNAH Kernohan
|GRSC
|14
|18
|5
|9
|0
|46
|11
|1777
|K Bunny
|Henry Myers
|Scots
|13
|7
|25
|5
|0
|50
|12
|1432
|Green Eyed Monster
|Kye Rivers
|Gosford
|6
|10
|11
|24
|0
|51
|13
|1476
|TBA
|Wil Rivers
|Gosford
|12
|14
|16
|12
|0
|54
|14
|1466
|Commando
|Kye Williams
|RPAYC
|15
|15
|7
|20
|0
|57
|15
|709
|Tom's Tub
|Thomas Whitehead
|Scots
|8
|12
|13
|29
|0
|62
|16
|1715
|Wallygator
|Walter Tuite
|RPAYC
|11
|19
|17
|19
|0
|66
|17
|1309
|For The Wind
|Douglas Cassidy
|RSYS
|18
|13
|15
|25
|0
|71
|18
|1545
|Ewings
|Brodie Ewings
|GRSC
|28
|23
|14
|14
|0
|79
|19
|1667
|Pocket Rocket
|Ellen Murray
|SLMASC
|19
|25
|19
|16
|0
|79
|20
|1611
|Shimmer
|Caitlin Nash
|HHSC
|23
|22
|24
|11
|0
|80
|21
|1730
|Wild Ox
|Spencer Oxnam
|DAC
|33
|8
|18
|22
|0
|81
|22
|1038
|Trigger Happy
|Hanako Tomishima
|NSC
|24
|21
|20
|17
|0
|82
|23
|1408
|Captain Obvious
|Fionn Walters
|CYC
|27
|30
|21
|8
|0
|86
|24
|708
|Blaze
|Nathan Goh
|NSC
|29
|17
|22
|23
|0
|91
|25
|1357
|Lucky 7
|Oliver McLachlan
|RSYS
|26
|20
|23
|28
|0
|97
|26
|1571
|Beat It
|Lachlan Jones
|WSC
|7
|35
|31
|30
|0
|103
|27
|1457
|WeatherOarKnot
|Grace Morrow
|NSC
|30
|26
|30
|21
|0
|107
|28
|1721
|na
|Lucy Ferguson
|Ascham
|25
|24
|33
|27
|0
|109
|29
|1211
|The Beast
|Nathan Pearce
|RPAYC
|21
|28
|28
|36
|0
|113
|30
|898
|Captain Zoom
|Piper Attwood
|RPAYC
|31
|27
|29
|26
|0
|113
|31
|1646
|1646
|Charlie
|Scots
|22
|33
|27
|33
|0
|115
|32
|1334
|Hunter
|Gemma Ashton
|HHSC
|34
|DNF
(39.00)
|32
|13
|0
|118
|33
|1076
|Torpedo Ray
|Matthew Yun
|NSC
|32
|32
|26
|31
|0
|121
|34
|1627
|Swallow
|Isobel Payne
|RSYS
|20
|29
|DNF
(39.00)
|DNC
(39.00)
|0
|127
|35
|535
|Ocean Commotion
|Poppy Smith
|CYC
|35
|31
|34
|34
|0
|134
|36
|1079
|Horse Power
|Julia Pearce
|RPAYC
|36
|37
|37
|32
|0
|142
|37
|678
|Mr Monster
|Rose Boyce
|NSC
|37
|36
|35
|35
|0
|143
|38
|534
|Top Mark
|Eve Biseker
|CYC
|DNF
(39.00)
|34
|36
|37
|0
|146
Open Fleet
|Plc
|Sail
No
|Boat Name
(Boat Type)
|Skipper/Crew
|From
|Race 1
28-Oct
|Race 2
28-Oct
|Race 3
28-Oct
|Race 4
28-Oct
|Drop
|Total
|1
|1685
|FAIRWINDS
|Finley Scade
|WSC
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0
|9
|2
|1248
|Deja Vu
|Joshua Whitten
|GRSC
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|13
|3
|1575
|The Mightiest Muppet
|Daniel Links
|Rpayc
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|4
|1631
|Sea Ya Later
|Bridget Conrad
|GSC
|8
|4
|6
|4
|0
|22
|5
|1606
|Better Knot
|Jonathan Tuite
|RPAYC
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0
|26
|6
|1743
|
|Ryan Ewings
|GRSC
|3
|7
|13
|18
|0
|41
|7
|1594
|WHOOSHKA
|COOPER BELLINGHAM
|RPAYC
|5
|13
|20
|7
|0
|45
|8
|1669
|shifts happen
|Luca Gambacorti
|WSC
|16
|8
|11
|10
|0
|45
|9
|1772
|Vitesse
|Ethan Lozevski
|DAC
|38
|5
|8
|3
|0
|54
|10
|1604
|Blossom
|Olivia Williams
|RPAYC
|7
|10
|21
|16
|0
|54
|11
|1782
|TBC
|Keizo Tomishima
|NSC
|19
|21
|4
|12
|0
|56
|12
|1473
|Thing A Me Bob
|Joel Beashel
|SLMASC
|10
|9
|10
|29
|0
|58
|13
|884
|Optimistic
|Matthew Quinlan
|HHSC
|12
|25
|7
|15
|0
|59
|14
|1729
|Silver Arrow
|Bayley Taylor
|RPAYC
|20
|14
|17
|8
|0
|59
|15
|1735
|Ba Boom
|Eva Attwood
|RPAYC
|13
|23
|12
|11
|0
|59
|16
|1753
|Nocky1
|Samuel Ezra
|WSC
|14
|12
|26
|9
|0
|61
|17
|1028
|Ponyo
|Clover Norman
|WSC
|15
|17
|15
|17
|0
|64
|18
|1600
|CIK
|Trent Beashel
|SLMASC
|9
|16
|23
|22
|0
|70
|19
|1647
|NO NAME
|WILL DESTRO
|WSC
|4
|29
|16
|23
|0
|72
|20
|1679
|Knot Tide Up
|Ian Louis
|CYC
|22
|24
|9
|20
|0
|75
|21
|1338
|Catching Fire
|Mitchell Kruse
|CYC
|24
|19
|34
|6
|0
|83
|22
|1035
|Tigerlily
|Sienna Brown
|RPAYC
|18
|22
|19
|28
|0
|87
|23
|1620
|Under The Radar
|Logan Radford
|SLMASC
|21
|27
|18
|21
|0
|87
|24
|923
|Tommy Gun
|Thomas Quinlan
|HHSC
|17
|20
|28
|27
|0
|92
|25
|1633
|Afterburn
|Rohan Stannage
|RSYS
|28
|11
|35
|24
|0
|98
|26
|1747
|The Phoenix
|Ellis Merrett
|RPAYC
|27
|33
|25
|14
|0
|99
|27
|1061
|111
|Quentin Burns
|WSC
|23
|15
|30
|32
|0
|100
|28
|1325
|Orion
|Isaac Freeman
|HHSC
|26
|32
|24
|26
|0
|108
|29
|1294
|WaveRunner
|Dylan Ryan
|SLMASC
|29
|18
|29
|36
|0
|112
|30
|1602
|Aldabra
|Claudia Freeman
|HHSC
|33
|26
|22
|35
|0
|116
|31
|1701
|Double or Nothin
|Ava Whitten
|GRSC
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|14
|19
|0
|117
|32
|1731
|Skullduggery
|Oscar Verity
|RPAYC
|25
|30
|33
|31
|0
|119
|33
|1693
|BOLT
|Jacob Marks
|SCOTS
|34
|28
|32
|34
|0
|128
|34
|1348
|Jaws
|Nicolas Livermore
|HHSC
|35
|31
|39
|25
|0
|130
|35
|1502
|(TBA)
|Asher Ryan
|SLMASC
|36
|35
|27
|33
|0
|131
|36
|1404
|Breeeze
|Harry Smith
|CYC
|31
|37
|31
|37
|0
|136
|37
|1356
|Just Keep Sailing
|Xavier McLachlan
|RSYS
|32
|38
|37
|30
|0
|137
|38
|1269
|Hike
|Luc Boucher
|CYC
|30
|34
|36
|39
|0
|139
|39
|1440
|Coolhull
|Harry Ashton
|HHSC
|37
|36
|38
|38
|0
|149
|40
|1650
|Weather or Knot
|George Calligeros
|Scots
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|0
|168
|41
|1426
|Aerodynamic
|Zane Goodridge
|DAC
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|DNC
(42.00)
|0
|168
