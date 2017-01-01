Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - not too late to join in

by Phuket Raceweek Media today at 12:33 am“The fleet already looks exciting, and we are still taking entries. As awareness of the event continues to grow overseas, and word of what a great place Phuket is to sail and the exceptional service provided by host venue of Cape Panwa Hotel spreads, sailors from all corners of the world are putting Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek on their must-do list of regattas in Asia,” said Byron Jones, MD of organisers Media Business Services Co. Ltd.Here's a brief run down of entries to date. For the full list, see https://phuketraceweek.com/entries.phpThe racing classes read like a who's who of the Asian sailing scene, with Ray Roberts returning on his newly modified TP52 Team Hollywood (ex Kodo, ex Team Origin) and looking to defend his title, while Singapore-based sailor and stalwart of the Asian regatta scene, Sarab Singh will be competing at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek for the first time on his custom Welbourn 52 Windsikher II (ex Hi Fi).The two Sydney 40s, Emagine (Scott Bradley) and Rerefine (Kenn Eyears), will be on the start-line as Keith Garry's X-412 BeauX Esprits returns together with the Swan 42 Loco, Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and an all-female team on the Farr 1104 Sailescapes Farrgo Ladies.



Joining the IRC fleet for the first time is the Farr 40 Ramrod, skippered by Steve McConaghy, the Ker 32 Discover Sailing Asia Getaway Ichi (ex Foxy Lady 5, ex KukuKerchu), skippered by Chong Wei Yong, and the Mark Mills design Meraki (ex Ambush), skippered by Geoff Masters.



Newcomers in the Cruising fleet include the 54-foot Swan Who Dares Wins, skippered by Ian Kennedy, and the Farr 11.06 Plus 16 which has sailed up from Australia especially to take part. They will join a strong local fleet including Chris Mitchell's Lady Bubbly, Rick Blomfield 's Linda, and Cape Panwa Hotel's Kantus Bride amongst others.







Multihulls

The multihull fleet looks set to be the biggest ever with a packed one-design Pulse 600 class, up to seven of the super fast Firefly sport catamarans with crews from UK, Germany, Australia, Japan and Thailand, and an impressive Multihull Racing class including no less than seven Stealth designs from the Asia Catamarans yard. Taking on the Stealth cats is the Seacart trimaran Thor, the Formula 40 trimaran Adrenalin and the 43-foot trimaran Tantrum Too, skippered by Robert van Paridon.



With the multihull fleet in the region growing, a Multihull Cruising class has been introduced for the first time this year and MOJO, Siesta and Da Vinci are already entered with interest from more being received.



You're not too late!

There's still time to get in on the fun. A crew ticket costs just THB5,000 (USD147) and this includes four days of great racing with international-standard race management, while onshore the one-time fee includes four excellent buffet dinners fully supported by Cape Panwa Hotel and Kantary Bay Hotel and free-flow drinks from some excellent drinks brands, including Mount Gay Rum.



To find out more and register now, visit https://phuketraceweek.com/registration.php



If you're looking for a crew position, post your details at https://phuketraceweek.com/crew-looking-for-boats.php#name=crews, and if you're a boat owner looking for crew, try https://phuketraceweek.com/boats-looking-for-crew.php#name=boats



