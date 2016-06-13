Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - closing with a full card of races

by CPHPRW Media and Sail-World Asia today at 4:55 pmAnother iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. There were plenty of crew taking the opportunity to hang out at the back of the beach at the Cape Panwa Hotel (an eminently suitable spot for a bit of enforced idleness), but then the breeze came in and it was all hands on deck. Literally.



Today brought to a close one of the best Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweeks in recent years with a full complement of races across all seven classes and some exceptionally close racing. Forecasts all predicted extremely light airs this week but when Day 1 came around, the winds arrived and put in a good showing throughout the four days to deliver some challenging, tactical and exciting racing for all.



Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood (AUS) used their superior boat length to best effect and put in an excellent performance, winning seven from eight races and dominating IRC I. Amongst the 40-footers places changed throughout the regatta with four different boats making it onto the podium. A last race third place finish, the best of their series, for the Chinese crew (and a stray Scotsman) on Ramrod was a good ending to what has been a trying series for them, while East Marine Emagine (AUS) fought off the rest to secure second overall. Loco's (SIN) late charge saw them better Rerefine (AUS) to finish third overall.



In IRC II the racing has been exceptionally close – both on-the-water and on corrected time. While Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix claimed what appeared to be an easy win with six wins from eight races on the pointscore, the devil is in the details with just seconds the winning margin on more than one occasion. Sailescapes Farrgo Ladies (AUS) crewed by an all-female team overpowered the remainder of the class to claim second overall and the bragging rights over fellow Farr 1104, Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo (GBR), who finished in third. The ladies' crew were snapping at Phoenix's transom each and every race, and set off today with intent, leading for four legs of a six-leg course and only losing the gauge at the last leeward mark rounding where an exceptionally strong tide allowed Phoenix to squeak through on the inside of the turn and sail away to defend over the rest of the course. Plenty of boats misjudged the same mark, with a couple getting a little too close and ending up with penalty turns.







A final day final race win for Lady Bubbly (AUS) saw them wrap up the Cruising class title in style, though they didn't have it all their own way with all five boats in the class on the podium during the four days. Fast-finisher Beaux Esprits (AUS) put in a grandstand finish, claiming second overall, helped by Kantus Bride's (THA) second place finish in the final race which pushed down Who Dares Wins (GBR) to fourth in the race, and third overall.



Four multihull classes consisting of 24 multihulls is the largest multihull turnout ever at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek, and in Multihull Racing Asia Catamarans Hurricane (AUS) were true to form, winning the final race of the series and defending their title with a five point cushion. Thor (GBR) sealed second place without racing today, and although the Russian contingent on Galeforce finished second in the final race, it wasn't enough to overcome Phantom V (AUS) whose third place in the final race was enough for third overall.



A win in the final race secured DaVinci (AUS) the Multihull Cruising class series win ahead of Mojo (AUS) in second and Siesta (AUS) third.



Twin Sharks (GBR) continue to raise the bar and stamp their superiority on the Firefly 850 class with seven wins and a DNS in the final race to claim an undefeated title – for the fifth year in a row! The Japanese crew on Mil Grace have been battling hard all week and their hard work paid off with a first place win today. This secured third place for them overall while Blue Nose (GBR) slotted into second.



In the Pulse 600 class a string of first places later on for Java Racing (GBR) put them in a strong position at the top going into the final day, but a poor performance by their standards today, finishing fourth, saw them almost throw away the title. However, their cushion was enough and they held on to win the series title by a single point at their first time of trying. Multihull Solutions H30 (AUS) pushed them all the way and had to settle for second ahead of SuDu Red (AUS) in third.



At the final prize presentations and gala dinner, organisers announced that Cape Panwa Hotel will continue as host for another two years - 2018 and 2019 - and the dates for 15th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek are 18 – 22 July, 2018.







Phuket Raceweek was inaugurated in 2004, and tagged as 'The Green Season Regatta'. Summer in Phuket is the 'off' season for tourism. Weather can be rainy and grey, but often windy as well - an attraction rather than a deterrent where sailing is concerned. The last four days at the thoroughly luxe Cape Panwa Hotel have delivered hot sunshine and racing breeze. Today's closing race had the lowest windspeed of the regatta, but it was plenty enough to send the combined divisions on one last trip round the cans and close out the event in style. Regattas in Asia are highly social occasions, and Cape Panwa Hotel really turns on the taps for this event - four days of racing are accompanied by four nights of stylish partying, and the racing is conducted by IRO Simon James and his team who never fail to deliver the best possible racing that the weather allows.



And it's a pretty place too. The south east corner of Phuket includes a scatter of jewel-like islands that make excellent racing marks - hey, who wants to leave the same black cube buoy to port every day? Turquoise waters and a private beach in front of the hotel mean this is a great destination for salty sailors and their families as well! Especially for those in the throes of a Southern Hemisphere winter, we strongly recommend a trip across the equator to Phuket in July 2018.



