Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – Ready to race

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – Ready to race Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek – Ready to race Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155653

by Phuket Raceweek today at 12:02 pmThe monohulls will compete across three classes – IRC 1, IRC II and Cruising – with 17 boats from around the region taking part including a number of new comers. Five closely-matched “40-footers” will be up against Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood, the defending champion, while in IRC II Raceweek first-timers and charter teams will be takin on the local knowledge of Niels Degenkolw's Phoenix and Mike Downard's Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo.Racing under NHC, the Cruising class is a mixed big with Ian Kennedy and crew on the 54-foot Swan Who Dares Wins racing here for the first time against regulars BeauX Esprits, Lady Bubbly, Linda and Kantus Bride.24 multihulls will be on the race course – the largest multihull fleet ever – competing in four classes. The largest of the classes, Multihull Racing, sees six catamarans from the Asia Catamarans yard up against three others making for a tough nine boat class.Introduced for the first time this year is the Multihull Cruising class which sees three boats, including the return of local-build and past winner, Davinci.Two one-design multihull classes include the Firefly 850's, totalling six entries and five Corsair trimarans racing in the Pulse 600 class. Expect some close racing amongst these pocket-rockets.Upto 500 sailors from more than 25 countries will be competing at the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek hosted at Cape Panwa Hotel.