Capa Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - day 2 - stirring the pot

by CPHPRW Media today at 4:29 pm
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
A busy day on the water yesterday saw some excellent competition, close calls and racing incidents which resulted in a busy evening later for the Protest Committee onshore. All protests were heard, and come this morning the sailors were happy to be back out on the water as a forecast-defying 8-10 knot breeze got the fleet underway on Day 2 of the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017.

A single round the islands race for the cruising classes and a windward-leeward followed by a passage race for the racing classes was the order of the day and PRO Simon James got them off clean and without delay.

While East Marine Emagine (AUS) won the first race of the IRC I series yesterday, it has since been a show of speed from the largest in the class, Ray Roberts' TP52 Team Hollywood (AUS) – two wins today brings their tally to four wins from five races, and puts them comfortably at the top of the standings. Team Hollywood finished the first race a full leg of the course clear of the next boat on the water.

Meanwhile, the 40-somethings are enjoying some close racing with the two Sydney 40s just having the edge. A second for Rerefine (AUS) in Race 1 today and an OCS resulting in a sixth place finish Race 2 moves them into third overall behind fellow Sydney 40 East Marine Emagine who finished the day with a 6,3 scoreline. The rapidly improving Loco (SIN), however, is catching up and sits just one point off the podium. With the drop race now in play, and each of the second to fourth placed boats having a sixth on their card, every race place with make a difference over the final two days.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


The IRC II fleet are enjoying some close racing, and today it was a tight battle for top spot between Phoenix (DEN) and Sailescapes Farrgo Ladies (AUS). While Phoenix got the better in both races, just seconds separate the two on corrected time and the results could go either way. Sailescapes Farrgo Ladies currently trail Phoenix in the overall standings by three points.

Equally close is the battle for third, and it was the smallest in the class, the Mumm 30 Judy (CHN) sailed by a Chinese crew, that corrected out ahead of Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo (GBR) to claim their first podium of the series. The tables were turned in Race 2 with Krabi Boat Lagoon Piccolo claiming third, just 30 seconds behind Sailescapes Farrgo Ladies in second.

The largest entry in the Cruising class, the 55-foot Swan Who Dares Wins (GBR), enjoyed stretching her legs today and after more than three hours of racing they claimed their first win of the series by a little over one minute from Lady Bubbly (AUS) with Beaux Esprits (AUS) taking third.

A rapid windward/leeward and another win for Asia Catamarans Hurricane (AUS). In Race 2, however, it was Thor (GBR) who finally knocked them off the top spot, sailing an excellent race over distance and correcting out more than three minutes ahead. Two third places for Phantom V today sees them reduce the deficit and now sit fourth overall, just one point behind Java.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Kicking up their heels, the Multihull Cruising class enjoyed some scenic racing around the southern islands and the ladies crew, lead by sailing hot-shot Sean Jackson on DaVinci, continued where they left off yesterday with another win and now lead the standings from Rick Fielding's Mojo (AUS). Siesta did not start.

John Newnham and his crew on Twin Sharks (GBR) continued their winning ways in the Firefly 850 class, adding two more wins today. With five wins from five they have built a four-point buffer at the top and are sitting pretty at the series half-way mark. The Japanese crew on Mil Grace return to the podium with a third place in Race 1 behind Blue Nose (GBR), and with it are now tied with Voodoo for third overall, while Blue Nose remain second following two second places today.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Java Racing (GBR) added two more wins to their tally and with that move to the top of the standings. Despite tangling with a mark on the course, Multihull Solutions H30 (AUS) managed to hold onto second place in Race 1 finishing just 12 seconds ahead of SuDu Blue (AUS) in third, going on to claim another second in Race 2 and keep the pressure on Java Racing.

The award-winning Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek is hosted at Cape Panwa Hotel from 19 – 23 July, 2017. Racing continues tomorrow and Sunday.

Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek


Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017. © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek

Related Articles

Clipper 2017-18 Race – Ocean Racing Veteran takes over helm of Unicef
In addition to his Clipper Race achievements, Beggs, 57, is one of the UK’s best experienced racer and instructors In addition to his Clipper Race achievements, Beggs, 57, is one of the UK’s best experienced racer and instructors with over 340,000 nautical miles in his log book. Among his many racing campaigns are five Fastnet races as skipper, numerous Trans-Atlantic and Round Britain and Ireland races.
Posted today at 4:04 pm Does Puerto Portals hold the key to the 52 Super Series title?
Müller-Spreer’s Platoon are breathing down their backs and Quantum Racing team are poised just six points off the lead. To date, this has been the most competitive 52 Super Series season yet. Four different teams have each won a regatta; Quantum Racing in Key West, Azzurra in Miami, Platoon at the Rolex TP52 World Championship in Scarlino and Niklas Zennström’s Rán Racing in Porto Cervo.
Posted today at 3:47 pm Melges 24 World Championship celebrates 20 years
Already for the 20th time as the first-ever Melges 24 World Championships were held in Torquay, England in 1998 During these twenty remarkable years fifteen Melges 24 skippers in open and fifteen in Corinthian division have been crowned as World Champions. Excitement grows to see who are going to be the next ones!
Posted today at 3:35 pm Price sustains lead after Day 3 of Governor’s Cup
Weis is in third with 14 wins, tied with Leonard Takahashi (NZL) of Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. Will Boulden (AUS) of Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club won 11 matches. The all-girl team led by Clare Costanzo (AUS), of Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, rounds out the top six teams.
Posted today at 3:22 pm Darwin to Ambon is on again in 2017
It’s that time of year again and Darwin is a buzz of activity as yachts are preparing for annual offshore yacht races. It’s that time of year again and Darwin is a buzz of activity as yachts are preparing to head north in for the annual offshore yacht races. The 2017 Spice Islands Darwin Ambon Yacht Race starts on Saturday 5th August. There are 18 yachts with over 100 sailors from five countries.
Posted today at 5:38 am Liverpool announces team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Liverpool 2018 team will visit twelve international destinations on six different continents. Taking advantage of the race’s global platform, the Liverpool 2018 team will visit twelve international destinations on six different continents.
Posted on 20 Jul 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Presentation of prizes
The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta SCOR 2017 completed its fourth and last day of racing yesterday. The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta SCOR 2017 completed its fourth and last day of racing yesterday. A broad range of wind conditions throughout the Regatta provided opportunities for all boats and there was a mix of place getters on the podium over the four days of racing.
Posted on 20 Jul OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted on 20 Jul Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted on 20 Jul Class 40 duo strengthened by challenges on Azores and back race
Oman Sail Class 40 crew have emerged from their debut in the highly competitive class, strengthened by the experience Experienced French sailor Sidney Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad Al Hasni finished the 2,500-mile Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race from France to the Azores and back in seventh place, with conditions on the two-leg race often proving challenging.
Posted on 20 Jul
