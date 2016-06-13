Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Canfield trades blows with Swedes as final four lineup confirmed

by Aston Harald today at 7:57 am
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
The Final Four lineup for the Chicago Match Cup was decided today in a gladiatorial spectacle that unfolded on Lake Michigan, as Phil Robertson, Sam Gilmour, Ian Williams, and local favorite, Taylor Canfield, survived elimination.

The marathon of match racing that began at 1000 CST evolved into one of the longest days of match racing ever held in Chicago after nearly eight sustained hours of competition as the fleet completed the Super 16 Stage and Quarter Finals.

Beginning the day, Chris Steele had some unfinished work to do, locking horns with sixteenth-seeded Matt Jerwood in the final match of the Super 16 Stage. What was expected to be a relatively swift match became a forbearer of the battles to come as Jerwood impressively forced the series to a race fifth match point that ultimately saw Steele prevail.

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



With a much lighter, shiftier breeze than past days arriving in the Windy City, number one-ranked World Match Racing Tour skipper Phil Robertson was the only skipper not to be bruised in his path to the Semis, shutting out David Gilmour early on and taking the rest of the day off before racing continues tomorrow.

The other three skippers did not have it so easy.

Early on, it appeared Yann Guichard would be able to roll through Sam Gilmour as happened to his brother in the other side of the draw, going up two - zero in the first to three series. However, Sam Gilmour decided he would have something to say about that plan and after beating the Frenchman at the start in race three, he went on to win the next two races to consistently extend any lead he was given, winning in convincing fashion by the end of the series.

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



Yet, without a doubt, the most thrilling series of the day went to local Taylor Canfield and Sweden’s Nicklas Dackhammar who turned the lakeshore into a boxing ring in their four race series. After rescuing a near-loss in the first race with a come-from-behind victory, Canfield went on to sail dominantly in the second race, coming out screaming from the start and never giving up an inch.

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



Up two wins, one would think the third race was already decided, however, what ensued was a race that saw more lead changes than any previous race of the competition. Canfield was early to deploy his gennaker at the start with Dackhammar seemingly hesitating, giving the U.S. Virgin Islander a turbo boost down towards the first mark.

However, Dackhammar didn’t let Canfield get away cleanly with his plan, finding the speed to gybe simultaneously and roll over the top of his opponent to gain the advantage.

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



After both team’s split the bottom mark, Dackhammar looked easily ahead by three boat lengths to the left side of the course when he tacked, only for Canfield to resurrect out of nowhere and cross on starboard.

Leading through the downwind leg, Canfield then was the one shocked when it was his turn to choose the left hand corner, clearly ahead, only to see Dackhammar pull the same move and play the right hand side of the course to his advantage, crossing on starboard and running away with the race.

After a fourth race thriller that again saw multiple lead changes up until the final windward mark rounding where Canfield caught a shift on his final tack to round in front, Canfield was clearly impressed with the series. “We knew we had a tough series on our hand with Nicklas”, said Canfield. “That third race we found ourselves up against the wall needing to make something happen on the course and knew that right hand corner had paid dividends all day. We couldn’t believe it…obviously any lead wasn’t safe today.”

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



Looking towards tomorrow, Canfield felt reasonably confident after the tough racing today. “We’re here to win and certainly feel this is our home event. That last race with Dackhammar we were able to play the shifts on that final beat and close it out right at the end when we needed to and we’ll look to do more of that tomorrow as the competition gets even tougher.”

Rounding out the day, Williams defeated early favorite Chris Steele in several seemingly classic match races that saw the Brit employ his trademark, “no mistake”, get-ahead-and-cover style.

WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman
WMRT Chicago Match Cup, Chicago Yacht Club, Chicago, IL. 30th September 2017. © Ian Roman



Surely, Williams and Canfield both will already be remembering their many run-ins here in Chicago dating back to 2012 and wondering if the same may be in store if both progress to the finals tomorrow. Before that, the rivalry that has plagued the modern era of the World Match Racing Tour between Canfield and Robertson must once again play out in the Semi Finals. Kiwi Robertson has been the victor in recent match ups - is this Canfield’s time to shine now on home waters.

The other Semi Final pair up will see young gun Sam Gilmour take on six-time Match Racing World Champion Ian Williams.

Racing resumes Sunday morning at 1000 CST in Chicago. Tune in to wmrt.com or watch the live stream to follow live coverage of all racing.



Quarter Finals

Pair 1

Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar 3 - 1 Chris Steele (NZL), 36 Below Racing

Pair 2

Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo 3 - 0 David Gilmour (AUS), Team Gilmour

Pair 3

Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One 3 - 1 Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE), Essiq Racing Team

Pair 4

Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing 3-2 Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Solid fleet for 22nd Lock Crowther Multihull Regatta
Optimum number for this regatta is around 20-25 so the organisers would like to encourage all multihull owners and crews It shoud be a fun weekend. The weather is looking nice and the generous sponsors including Musto, Maui Jim, ScottSails, Two Rivers wines, Hoods sails, Summit Coatings,Johnsn Bros Mitre 10, Vacuwash, Pittwater Online News, Geddes Optical and Multihull World Magazine will make for a gala Prize giving présentation dinner on Sunday evening.
Posted on 30 Sep MOD70 trimaran enters PIC Coastal Classic Auckland to Russell Race
The MOD70 - just one of seven built in the world - arrived in the country and will participate in a series of events. Now dubbed Beau Geste by its new owner and skipper, Hong Kong sailor Karl Kwok, the vessel was formerly called Phaedo, one of seven trimarans built to race and chase records around the world.
Posted on 29 Sep US wildcard team announced for remaining Extreme Sailing Series Acts
The team recently finished competing in the 2017 Flying Phantom Series, which was held at the European Acts The all-star American syndicate - which is sponsored by Texan restaurant chain Lupe Tortilla and Demetrio Tequila - will make its debut on the GC32 as the Series hits the waters of San Diego Bay
Posted on 28 Sep The Lorient-Bermuda-Lorient Transatlantic Sailing Race is back
What could be more emblematic than bringing back one of the races that marked the development of offshore race in France Organised by Lorient Grand Large, the association responsible for managing Lorient La Base, (the only port devoted to offshore racing in the world), the race departure is planned for the spring of 2019 in a crewed sprint equivalent to two transatlantic races. Open to the Ultima multihulls who have already put the event their diaries, other classes will also be welcome.
Posted on 28 Sep Australian Multihull Championships – Ripping around the islands
With the last of the interstate boats lined up to be measured, it is good time to guess which boats will be the winners Way out in front should be the orange Extreme 40 Boatworks with Julian Griffiths and motor racing legend Tony Longhurst hanging on to the throttle. Always on one hull, they will want mild winds as the strong stuff can make this boat too hard to handle.
Posted on 28 Sep 12 Metre North American Championship – One of the most competitive
Challenge XII, one of the newest additions to the 12mR class, topped the Modern division, beating Defender by one point In the end, three races on Saturday told the story of a very competitive fleet wrapping up its season and looking long-term to the 12 Metre Worlds that are scheduled for Newport in 2019 as a culmination of the 12mR Class Road To The Worlds series.
Posted on 26 Sep Locals take victory in final leg to close out M32 North America Champs
The M32 Catamaran showed its potential at the inaugural North America Championship with eleven teams The M32 Catamaran showed its potential at the inaugural North America Championship with eleven teams ripping around Lake Michigan completing 14 races over the weekend with eight different race winners. The regatta served as the “test event” for the 2018 World Championship and Chicago delivered. Determining the M32 North America Champion came down to the last race with REV
Posted on 25 Sep Narrow margins define leaderboard at Day 1 of M32 North America Champs
First day of racing in Chicago at M32 North America Champs saw multiple storylines unfold as battle lines were drawn The first day of racing in Chicago at the M32 North America Championship saw multiple storylines unfold as battle lines were drawn throughout the leaderboard with four sets of teams separated by only two points.
Posted on 24 Sep Fighting talk ahead of RC44 Cascais Cup
Team Nika of Vladimir Prosikhin and third-placed Katusha of Alexander Novoselov have taken a regatta win each. After winning the RC44 World Championship in Marstrand, Sweden, last month with a race to spare, Team Nika are the favourites going into the penultimate event of the season.
Posted on 21 Sep Rolex Middle Sea Race – One month out
The Royal Malta Yacht Club is confident of welcoming another impressive fleet to the island state of Malta. Unsurprisingly, given the history of the race and the country’s geographical proximity, Italy provides the largest contingent of competitors with 17 entries. Three of the past five races have been won by Italian yachts and, while defending champion Mascalzone Latino will not be in attendance this year, there is another Italian Cookson 50 in the shape of Endlessgame in the 2017 roster.
Posted on 21 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy