Canfield returns as one of the favourites in World Match Racing Tour

Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour WMRT Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour WMRT

by WMRT today at 5:21 pmAfter a shaky start in Fremantle the team cleaned out the rest of the season winning three consecutive events leading up to the WMRT Finals in Marstrand. At the finale they fell in an epic battle with Phil Robertson, but showed the world how strong this team can be. Taylor Canfield, representing US Virgin Islands, and his US One is back this season with a Tour Card and there is only one goal - the World Championship title.





Whilst the preparation was meticulous and focused around the M32 last year the team has broadened their horizons this season with GC32 and grand prix monohull racing. Taylor has also taken the chance to sail on the Star Sailors league. The team has tested new talent and will bring some changes to the line up where Cy Thompson and Trevor Byrd joins the US One squad which Canfield runs alongside long-term friend and team mate Hayden Goodrick. The preparation to gel the team together is picking up in Miami, USA before the first WC level event in Perth, Australia.









“We selected a team this year where we’ve taken the physical side of match racing in the M32 in a higher consideration. I think this will help us in the venues where we have strong breeze like Perth and Marstrand.” Canfiled comments and continues, “The first year we had a head start on other teams thanks to the amount of time we spent in the boat. This year it’s going to be more about refining our skills as a team. The first year in M32 was a great success and we’re looking to have another great push and hopefully another great season.”





