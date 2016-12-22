Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Canfield returns as one of the favourites in World Match Racing Tour

by WMRT today at 5:21 pm
Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour WMRT
Taylor Canfield and the US One team came into the 2016 season as the big favourites. They had won the majority of major M32 events in the previous season and spent more time in the boat than any other team and the expectations were great.

After a shaky start in Fremantle the team cleaned out the rest of the season winning three consecutive events leading up to the WMRT Finals in Marstrand. At the finale they fell in an epic battle with Phil Robertson, but showed the world how strong this team can be. Taylor Canfield, representing US Virgin Islands, and his US One is back this season with a Tour Card and there is only one goal - the World Championship title.

Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT
Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT



Whilst the preparation was meticulous and focused around the M32 last year the team has broadened their horizons this season with GC32 and grand prix monohull racing. Taylor has also taken the chance to sail on the Star Sailors league. The team has tested new talent and will bring some changes to the line up where Cy Thompson and Trevor Byrd joins the US One squad which Canfield runs alongside long-term friend and team mate Hayden Goodrick. The preparation to gel the team together is picking up in Miami, USA before the first WC level event in Perth, Australia.

Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT
Taylor Canfield and the US One team - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT



“We selected a team this year where we’ve taken the physical side of match racing in the M32 in a higher consideration. I think this will help us in the venues where we have strong breeze like Perth and Marstrand.” Canfiled comments and continues, “The first year we had a head start on other teams thanks to the amount of time we spent in the boat. This year it’s going to be more about refining our skills as a team. The first year in M32 was a great success and we’re looking to have another great push and hopefully another great season.”

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Star studded field at WMRT Swan River Match Cup
Out of the ten starting teams, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. Out of the ten starting teams, who represent four different nations, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. The Olympic gold medallist, World champion and Americas Cup sailor is bringing Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Josh Junior with him to the bout. A team that would strike fear into many a team they go up against.
Posted today at 12:48 pm Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour
The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big events over the years The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big match racing events over the years in locations such as Rovinj, Dubrovnik and Umag.
Posted on 19 Jan Gilmour snags Australian Tour Card for World Match Racing Tour 2017
At age 23 Sam Gilmour has already reached the top three on the world match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. At age 23 Sam Gilmour from Perth, Australia has already reached the top three on the World Sailing match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. This feat has awarded him one of the two WMRT Tour Cards awarded to teams based on their ranking results.
Posted on 13 Jan 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship Notice of Race released
The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA has been released.
Posted on 7 Jan World Match Racing Tour card to Frenchman Yann Guichard
His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities Yann Guichard came in to last season as a real dark horse. His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but his lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities.
Posted on 4 Jan Another WMRT back-to-back heads for Miami
This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay This Easter will present a perfect opportunity to watch World class sailing if you get yourself out on Biscayne Bay in Miami. The venue will host not only one but two back-to-back World Match Racing Tour events in the M32 high-speed catamaran during April 2017.
Posted on 3 Jan World Match Racing Tour announces 2017 World Championship season
The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and 18 World Tour events. The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and eighteen World Tour level events.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Ian Williams takes World Match Racing Tour card number four
At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of Ian Williams with the change in format. At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. He proved everyone wrong by winning the first multihull event
Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Iker receives first ever Spanish Tour Card on World Match Racing Tour
With a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title.
Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Second World Match Racing Tour Card 2017 goes to Sally Barkow
Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the title Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season and their challenge for the World Championship title in match racing.
Posted on 6 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy