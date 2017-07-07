Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Canfield and Gilmour keep the drama going at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

by Aston Harald today at 3:04 am
7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
Light winds on Sweden’s Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be, providing good close racing in the lightest winds. As GKSS Match Cup Sweden’s defending champion Phil Robertson put it: “To be honest they are the nicest boat to sail in these conditions because they are super light, have curved foils and you aren’t dragging anything around under the boat.” Thanks to this, the Quarter Finals were all decided and the giant spectator turn-out was not disappointed.

The top fight was between two hardcore match racers - two time Match Racing World Champion Taylor Canfield and David Gilmour, who shares all his America’s Cup skipper father Peter’s race course aggression. This was the only Quarter Final match to go to five races.

With the courses shortened to four legs, Canfield got off to the better start claiming the first two matches, even winning from behind in the first. But the young Australian fought back impressively, levelling the score two - two.

After a long wait for the breeze to settle the decider saw Gilmour win the start. Canfield forced a dial-down on the upwind and then, after tacking beneath Gilmour coming into the top mark, forced a dial-up. Gilmour tacked away and found some extra pressure to power away, only to throw it away with a course boundary infringement.

Canfield was then able to ‘engage’ just metres from the finish. “It was always going to be a close cross coming back together,” he said. Canfield dialled Gilmour up, causing them to be penalised for a minor collision. From there Canfield peeled away and sailed on to the finish unchallenged, turning the tables.

7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



There were minor palpitations when British six time World Match Racing Tour champion Ian Williams and his GAC Pindar team were beaten in their first race by France’s Yann Guichard and his Spindrift Racing team who had read the upwind leg better. However from there Williams was not to be beaten and converted winning all three starts (despite being OCS in the final one) into victories, winning his series three - one. “It is great to qualify through against Yann Guichard. He is always a tough competition,” said Williams.

Of today’s conditions, Williams said it played to the guile and experience of the ‘older’ teams. “At times it was a bit like the old days going around in 5-6 knots! But you deal with what you’ve got. A lot is down to how you sail the boat – tacking with a gennaker is hard, knowing what angles to sail upwind, and the pressure and current differences - it is easy to make mistakes.”

7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



The remaining two matches both went two - zero. The Kiwi derby saw defending champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew out manoeuvred Chris Steele’s 36 Below Racing. Having won the first race in the start, in the second Steele turned the tables and was looking strong until the upwind. As Robertson explained: “We identified before the race that we wanted the right turn at the bottom (looking upwind) and Chris chose the right turn. Then we managed to find pressure and take the lead back off him.”

An incident at the top mark then sealed the deal for Robertson. “We were a little under layline so the boat stopped dead and we had to tack again. Fortunately the rules worked in our favour and we rolled over him and got around the mark.”

Sadly the last Swede in the competition, Nicklas Dackhammar and ESSIQ Racing, was eliminated by Dutch former Olympic Finn sailor Pieter-Jan Postma and his Sailing Team NL. Postma left his opponent tied up in both starts going on to win two - zero, in a series that was shortened due to the lightening breeze.

Postma observed: “It was very light today and our team is at the heavier end. Dackhammar’s team have good boat handling, good speed, good sailors and are local favourites.”

The Dutchman was also pleased to be the sole new boy among the four semifinalists - all old match racing hands. “I am super stoked. It is amazing to be here.”

Tomorrow’s semifinals and finals of GKSS Match Cup Sweden are forecast to be held in more wind than today and can be viewed live at 14:00.

7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman
7th July 2017 - GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Marstrand, Sweden. © Ian Roman



Quarter-finals results:

• Ian Williams (GBR) Team GAC Pindar 3-1 Yann Guichard (FRA) Spindrift racing
• Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team 3-2 David Gilmour (AUS) Team Gilmour
• Phil Robertson (NZL) CHINAone NINGBO 2-0 Chris Steele (NZL) 36 Below Racing
• Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL 2-0 Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) ESSIQ Racing Team

Semi-final matches

• Ian Williams (GBR) Team GAC Pindar v Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team
• Phil Robertson (NZL) CHINAone NINGBO v Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Quarter finalists decided at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
The shifty offshore southerly breeze of 6-14 knots, made for a short race course, a lot of manoeuvring and athletic day The last race saw repeated overtaking but ultimately a better gennaker hoist at the top mark and subsequent gybe enabled the US One crew to get around the bow of their opponent to take the win.
Posted on 6 Jul Swedish David topples Aussie Goliath in five race marathon
GKSS Match Cup Sweden is renowned for drawing out exceptional performances from local sailors GKSS Match Cup Sweden is renowned for drawing out exceptional performances from local sailors, fired up by crowds cheering them on from the perimeter of Marstrand Arena and with assistance from the Nordic wind gods. This occurred today when Nicklas Dackhammar’s ESSIQ Racing Team, 15th on the World Match Racing Tour leaderboard
Posted on 6 Jul Williams firing on all cylinders at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
Williams firing on all cylinders at GKSS Match Cup Sweden Qualifying at GKSS Match Cup Sweden concluded in magnificent conditions on Marstrand Arena today with northwesterly winds gradually building to 15 knots by mid-afternoon. With the teams divided into three groups of six teams, all sailed five races and the stand-out performer was Ian Williams’ Team GAC Pindar.
Posted on 5 Jul Olympians and AC sailors descend on Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup
Competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow. With breaking waves and gales blowing today on the Marstrand Arena, competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow.
Posted on 4 Jul Kiwi America's Cup domination - What can Oracle Team USA do about it?
Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. There has been the odd close moment, but the Kiwis have undoubtedly been faster on every point of sail, simply sailing away from Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 19 Jun Delapierre takes it to the wire at Croatia Match Cup
With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Topping the qualifying session, Delapierre chose to sail locals Croatia Match Race Team. This decision looked like a bad move as the Croatians dominated the prestart and led off the line and took the win to a roar of applause from Croatians watching from the race village.
Posted on 30 May Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory at Gothenburg Match Cup
This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of final standings This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season. Joining the Swedes at GKSS Match Cup Sweden will be Mirsky Racing Team, skippered by Torvar Mirsky, who end regatta in second place with all important ticket to Marstrand.
Posted on 15 May Newport Beach to host World's Best Junior Match Racers
51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. 51st annual Governor’s Cup International Youth Match Racing Regatta will be held July 17-22. Friday, May 12 is the deadline for Requests for Invitation to compete.
Posted on 10 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May Australia’s Harry Price steals the show at Miami Match Cup
Price had series of losses at the end of qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered to sweep knockout stages At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered to sweep through the knockout stages and clinch the title. It was American Nevin Snow that Price took in the final
Posted on 14 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy