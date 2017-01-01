Please select your home edition
Candy Store Cup action-shots by George Bekris
by Donna Erichshen on 29 Jul
Audrey II - Candy Store Cup George Bekris
http://www.georgebekris.com
Photographer George Bekris was on hand for the second Candy Store Cup Superyacht Regatta in Newport, RI.
For more information visit
event website
. Or visit
www.georgebekris.com
.
Schooner Naema - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Whitehawk - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Wild Horses Crew - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Naema - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
J Class Ranger - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Action - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Perini Nave Zenji, Ranger, Sunleigh and Action - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Ranger - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
W Class Wild Horses - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
Meteor at the Breakers - Candy Store Cup © George Bekris http://www.georgebekris.com
