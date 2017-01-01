Candy Store Cup 2017 - Overall report
by John Lincourt on 31 Jul
The second edition of the Candy Store Cup went off in grand style this past week with 11 super yachts entered into three classes for three days of racing.
The 32 m Class C Ketch Whitehawk charges along off Brenton Point on day 3. - Candy Store Cup John Lincourt
Day 1, Thursday saw almost ideal conditions with little sun, but a fresh breeze, and cool temperatures. Friday had beautiful blue sky's, with fog rolling in & out and light winds which meant for shortened courses for the three classes. Saturday's racing was wet and wild with 25 to 30 kts of breeze and a rough confused seas.
The 37m Royal Huisman Sloop Action took first place in Class A. The Class B winner was Bequia, a 28m Stephens designed Yawl and the Class C winner was Meteor, the 52m Dykstra designed Schooner.
