Candy Store Cup 2017 - Overall report

The 32 m Class C Ketch Whitehawk charges along off Brenton Point on day 3. - Candy Store Cup John Lincourt The 32 m Class C Ketch Whitehawk charges along off Brenton Point on day 3. - Candy Store Cup John Lincourt

by John Lincourt on 31 JulDay 1, Thursday saw almost ideal conditions with little sun, but a fresh breeze, and cool temperatures. Friday had beautiful blue sky's, with fog rolling in & out and light winds which meant for shortened courses for the three classes. Saturday's racing was wet and wild with 25 to 30 kts of breeze and a rough confused seas.





The 37m Royal Huisman Sloop Action took first place in Class A. The Class B winner was Bequia, a 28m Stephens designed Yawl and the Class C winner was Meteor, the 52m Dykstra designed Schooner.

















If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156011