Canberra ready for an influx of Optis for ACT Optimist Championship

ACT Optimist Championship © Jo Roos ACT Optimist Championship © Jo Roos

by Nic Douglass today at 3:02 pmWith fleets of 80 boats expected, fantastic racing and close competition are not the only features of this regatta in the nation’s capital. The family-friendly venue boasts easy rigging, easy vantage points, easy accommodation and lots of family things to do and see.As their first away event, kids can really start to see where the sport can take them, and Parents can be involved with the racing right from the beautiful greens of the Canberra Yacht Club.“We don’t need ribs in the capital, just bring your own deck chair or a SUP if you feel like getting involved” advised Matt Owen, CEO of the Canberra Yacht Club. “Racing is just forty metres from the shore, so family and friends can all be a part of the action”.Matt continued, “the regatta as always will have a great focus on Green fleet, with access to coaches for all sailors”.We look forward to seeing you in Canberra on the weekend of 28-29 October.

