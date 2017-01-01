Campbell Cup - Ronning and Catapult team win LBYC's Big-Boat Regatta

2017 Campbell Cup Rick Roberts © 2017 Campbell Cup Rick Roberts ©

by Rick Roberts today at 8:04 amPrincipal Race Officer, John Busch, and his team kept looking at the weather forecasts prior to the weekend’s racing with some doubt that there would be much breeze to run more than maybe one day of the scheduled two-day regatta. But fortunately, the forecasters were wrong.The breeze filled in quite nicely a little after the scheduled start times of 12 noon each day, hitting sustained breeze of 17-18 knots on the first day.Ronning needed to catch a flight immediately after Sunday’s races, but teammate Joseph Pohl agreed to help with the post-regatta interview.“I’ve been sailing with Joel since the ‘80s,” said Pohl. “When he bought the Santa Cruz 70 he asked if I wanted to sail with him. We missed Tampa, but made all of the other races. It’s really great to get back racing with him and thanks to the Long Beach Yacht Club for a great event.”Earlier this year, Ronning’s SC70, took first overall and first in class in the 2017 California Race Week and second in class in Division Two in the Transpac race.Roy Disney’s Andrews 70, Pyewacket, a four-time winner of this regatta, was hoping to add his name once again to the perpetually trophy. But a collision with Ed McDowell’s Santa Cruz 70, Grand Illusion, at the weather mark on the first race Saturday, ended with Pyewacket retiring for that race and the rest of the weekend.





The Long Beach Yacht Club is a yacht racing club, and Vice Commodore Bill Durant reaffirmed that this weekend by winning by three points over Mick Shlens’, Blade II, in the very competitive Farr 40 class.



“Blade had a good day yesterday,” said Durant, “and we worked hard to take it over the top.”



Durant sailed Sam Heck’s and Merry Cheers’ Farr 40, Viva La Vida, which Durant used to own.



“The people in the class are nice and the competition is great,” said Durant. “It’s nice to be back racing in the fleet again.



“But I want to tell you, in the last race today, the fleet did not show us any love. We never raced like we had it sewn up and at any time the wheels could have come off that wagon!



“I want to thank the Long Beach Yacht Club, North Sails and Victoria Campbell for supporting this regatta.”



The regatta, named after legendary sailor and big-boat supporter/owner, Mike Campbell, was organized by him in 2006 as the 70s Invitational. Campbell wanted to sponsor a regatta with the purpose of bringing together big boats for a fall event.



When he passed away in October of 2008 it was decided that in 2009 the regatta would be renamed as an appropriate tribute for the regatta Campbell started.



Victoria Campbell, wife of Mike Campbell, was on hand at LBYC Sunday to present trophies to the top finishers in each class.



Long Beach Yacht Club thanks Victoria for her continued support of the regatta her husband inspired.



Final Results



West Coast 70 Class



1. Joel Ronning, Wayzata YC, 1-1-1-1-1, 5 points

2. Edward McDowell, King Harbor YC, 2-2-2-2-2, 10

3. John Sangmeister, Long Beach YC, 3-3-3-3-3, 15

4. Roy Disney, San Diego YC, 5/RET-5/DNC-5/DNC-5/DNC-5/DNC, 25



Farr 40 Class



1. Will “Bill” Durant, LBYC, 1-1-2-2-3, 9 points

2. Mick Shlens, KHYC/Cabrillo Beach YC, 4-3-3-1-1, 12

3. Raymond Godwin, LBYC, 3-2-4-3-2, 14

4. Gary Ezor, Del Rey YC, 2-5-1-6-5, 19

5. Zoltan Katinszky, CBYC, 6-4-5-5-7, 27

6. Tyler Wolk, Cal Maritime, 7-7-6-4-4, 28

7. Steve Brown, Todd Leutheuser, LBYC, 5-6-8/DSQ-7-6, 32



Complete Results also available at www.lbyc.org.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158276