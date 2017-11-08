Please select your home edition
Cabbage Tree Island Race - Tough fight for podium

by Ross Macdonald today at 1:09 am
Black Jack led from the start over rival Wild Oats XI - Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Just months after purchasing the boat, Zoe Taylor’s Cookson 12, G.O., took the win in Race 4 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s prestigious Blue Water Pointscore – the Cabbage Tree Island Race - topping IRC, ORCI and PHS divisions.

Noel Cornish’s Sydney 47, St Jude, was second on IRC and Howard Piggott’s Beneteau First 40, Flying Cloud, third.

Peter Harburg’s hundred-foot Reichel-Pugh, Black Jack, was the first across the line after leading from the start and building a healthy advantage over closest rival Wild Oats XI, the legendary boat retiring while on the return from Cabbage Tree due to time constraints.

The race itself will be remembered as a light wind race with a challenging start which saw two general recalls due to boats being over the line.

A collision on the second start between Eve and Komatsu Azzurro resulted in Komatsu retiring from the race, thankfully with no injuries reported.

After the third start the boats were off and out the heads, Black Jack leading from the front ahead of Wild Oats XI and Wild Oats X.

Before the race Black Jack’s skipper Mark Bradford had identified the light forecast as an opportunity for their boat to perform to its strengths, and for overall winner on IRC, Zoe Taylor’s G.O., it was the same.

Zoe Taylor's Cookson 12 GO - Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Zoe Taylor's Cookson 12 GO - Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Taylor commented, “We’re pretty happy as you can imagine. We’re on cloud nine, absolutely stoked.”

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it when we lined up on the start line on Friday night. We rushed out of the yard, rushed to the start line, but it was pretty nice sailing for a lot of it, perfect conditions for us. There were tricky parts as well when we ran out of wind but our crew were fantastic.”

“To get first in all three divisions at the weekend was incredible, I’ve got some really good hands around me.”

“Just coming up the harbour we were starting to run out of wind and time was against us - St Jude were closing in - but thankfully we got there in the end.”

“This is our first Blue Water, we’ve gone from zero to one hundred in a matter of months, so it’s all coming together in a really nice way.”

Applying much of the pressure to the winners were second placed on IRC, St Jude, owned and skippered by Noel Cornish. Despite finishing runner up, the result propels St Jude to the top of the Blue Water Pointscore overall standings ahead of Derek Sheppard’s Black Sheep and Sam Haynes’ Celestial.

Speaking after the race Cornish commented, “We’re very happy to get a result like we did at the weekend.”

“It’s very unusual to have two general recalls and we feel sorry for those involved in the collision. It would have been very disappointing for those guys.”

All in all it was a slow race, usually we would be going round Cabbage Tree Island at dawn on Saturday and we got round around 9am. For us it was especially light getting around the island. It took us a long time to negotiate our way round in light and flukey breeze.”

“We had a fairly steady run home though, under a building northeasterly breeze.”

Speaking on the recent good form which has seen Cornish and his crew at the top of the overall standings the CYCA Rear Commodore was typically humble, “there’s no one thing but many things which have come together over the years. It’s an overnight success which has been ten years in the making!”

“We’ve made some changes to the boat and we’re very happy with those. Fortunately, we have a very committed crew and you can see that coming through in the results.”

Black Jack was the first across the line - Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Black Jack was the first across the line - Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Meanwhile in the battle of the big boats, Black Jack skipper Mark Bradford was delighted to have his boat shining in light conditions. An area they’ve worked hard to be strong in.

“It was a good race for us, excellent actually. As Pete (Black Jack owner Peter Harburg) said, it’s nice to have our thinking validated. We saw conditions which we think we are going to operate in the best, and we’ve proven that is the case.”

2017 has been an exciting year for followers of the Black Jack brand. The hundred-footer debuted in its latest form in the CYCA’s Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race back in July but after extensive work, the boat nearly didn’t make the start line.

Bradford highlighted that it was different in the Cabbage Tree Island Race, “This time we have our race group together, we’ve got our head around the sails and the configuration a bit more, all the stuff that takes a lot of discipline behind it, tuning guides are all organised now.”

“We’re in the final details of getting the boat prepared whereas the July race was about pulling it together as we went. This was a bit more planned and a bit closer to how we like to do our sailing.”

When asked about getting the win over Wild Oats XI Bradford said, “They’ve just been so good for so long and it’s so hard to beat them because they have a great asset and a great group. Just the way they go about it is so professional so any time you win over them it’s fantastic.”

“I think this one for us was really important because we won convincingly – it wasn’t a lucky shift at the end – we lead from the start all the way to the end.”

Full results and overall standings can be found here.

CYCA Blue Water Pointscore calendar

• 2 December – Race 5 – Bird Island Race
• 26 December – Race 6 – Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Results:

Cabbage Tree Island Yacht Race - Race 4

LINEHONOURS results Start : Div1 19:20 Div2 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd Score Vis
1 525100 BLACK JACK Peter Harburg 01:15:54:59 20:34:59   Yes
2 AUS8899 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD Ray Roberts 01:18:45:10 23:25:10   Yes
3 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.0  
4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 2.0  
5 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 3.0  
6 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 4.0  
7 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 5.0  
8 HKG2382 DERUCCI Ting Lee 01:20:21:41 01:01:01:41   Yes
9 93 MERLIN David Forbes 01:20:44:32 01:01:24:32   Yes
10 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 6.0  
11 B330 HARTBREAKER Tony Walton 01:20:52:58 01:01:32:58   Yes
12 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47   Yes
13 ESP6100 DUENDE Damien & Nick Parkes 01:21:12:23 01:01:52:23   Yes
14 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 01:21:36:39 01:02:16:39 7.0  
15 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 8.0  
16 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 9.0  
17 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 10.0  
18 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 01:23:25:02 01:04:05:02   Yes
19 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20   Yes
20 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 11.0  
21 6723 ALLEGRO Adrian Lewis 02:01:32:17 01:06:12:17   Yes
22 262 HELSAL3 Helsal Syndicate 02:01:40:47 01:06:20:47 12.0  
23 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 13.0  
24 MH60 TSA MANAGEMENT Tony Levett 02:02:15:34 01:06:55:34   Yes
25 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 14.0  
26 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 15.0  
27 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:03:22:06 01:08:02:06 16.0  
28 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28   Yes
29 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:04:35:59 01:09:15:59 17.0  
30 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 18.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     23.0  
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Army Sailing Club     23.0  
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     23.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     23.0  
DNC 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     23.0  
DNC 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron       Yes
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     23.0  
DNC A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns     23.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     23.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     23.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     23.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     23.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     20.0  
RET 8565 EVE Steven Capell       Yes
RET AUS7001 WILD OATS X Oatley Family       Yes
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family       Yes

IRC results Start : Div1 19:20 Div2 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.132 01:05:56:38 1.0  
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.191 01:06:16:15 2.0  
3 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 01:23:25:02 01:04:05:02 1.083 01:06:24:54   Yes
4 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.179 01:06:27:12   Yes
5 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.108 01:06:27:26 3.0  
6 93 MERLIN David Forbes 01:20:44:32 01:01:24:32 1.221 01:07:01:27   Yes
7 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 01:21:36:39 01:02:16:39 1.181 01:07:02:01 4.0  
8 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.260 01:07:08:59 5.0  
9 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.180 01:07:58:02 6.0  
10 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.287 01:08:10:17 7.0  
11 B330 HARTBREAKER Tony Walton 01:20:52:58 01:01:32:58 1.284 01:08:48:20   Yes
12 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.148 01:08:53:48   Yes
13 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.348 01:09:04:22 8.0  
14 AUS8899 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD Ray Roberts 01:18:45:10 23:25:10 1.421 01:09:16:44   Yes
15 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.406 01:09:17:06 9.0  
16 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.039 01:09:18:29   Yes
17 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.367 01:09:19:31 10.0  
18 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.078 01:09:55:05 11.0  
19 MH60 TSA MANAGEMENT Tony Levett 02:02:15:34 01:06:55:34 1.100 01:10:01:07   Yes
20 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.178 01:10:02:33 12.0  
21 HKG2382 DERUCCI Ting Lee 01:20:21:41 01:01:01:41 1.363 01:10:06:48   Yes
22 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.102 01:10:40:46 13.0  
23 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.226 01:13:31:05 14.0  
24 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 1.105 01:14:55:56 15.0  
25 525100 BLACK JACK Peter Harburg 01:15:54:59 20:34:59 1.917 01:15:27:28   Yes
26 262 HELSAL3 Helsal Syndicate 02:01:40:47 01:06:20:47 1.318 01:15:59:48 16.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     1.012   21.0  
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.349   21.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.417   21.0  
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.111   21.0  
DNC A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns     1.283   21.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.349   21.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.398   21.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.718   21.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.309   21.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.929   18.0  
RET 8565 EVE Steven Capell     1.103     Yes
RET AUS7001 WILD OATS X Oatley Family     1.607     Yes
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     1.978     Yes

ORCI O results Start : Div1 19:20 Div2 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.1258 01:05:46:48 1.0  
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.1734 01:05:49:25 2.0  
3 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.0887 01:05:55:36 3.0  
4 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.1740 01:06:19:27   Yes
5 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.2476 01:06:50:35 4.0  
6 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.1480 01:07:06:01 5.0  
7 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.2829 01:08:04:08 6.0  
8 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.1201 01:08:05:50   Yes
9 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.3330 01:08:42:17 7.0  
10 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.3482 01:08:52:01 8.0  
11 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.0256 01:08:52:42   Yes
12 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.0540 01:09:09:47 9.0  
13 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.1538 01:09:20:36 10.0  
14 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.4151 01:09:30:02 11.0  
15 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.0782 01:09:55:49 12.0  
16 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:03:22:06 01:08:02:06 1.1137 01:11:40:39 13.0  
17 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.1662 01:11:41:17 14.0  
18 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 1.0856 01:14:14:55 15.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     1.0072   20.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.3951   20.0  
DNC 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.2150   20.0  
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0946   20.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3453   20.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.3944   20.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.6990   20.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3006   20.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.8844   17.0  
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     1.9154     Yes

PHSTCF results Start : Div1 19:20 Div2 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.1081 01:05:18:42 1.0  
2 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 01:23:25:02 01:04:05:02 1.0542 01:05:36:22   Yes
3 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.1871 01:06:10:18 2.0  
4 ESP6100 DUENDE Damien & Nick Parkes 01:21:12:23 01:01:52:23 1.1687 01:06:14:16   Yes
5 B330 HARTBREAKER Tony Walton 01:20:52:58 01:01:32:58 1.1968 01:06:34:39   Yes
6 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.1178 01:06:43:35 3.0  
7 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.0658 01:06:48:00 4.0  
8 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.1991 01:06:58:21   Yes
9 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.2536 01:06:59:29 5.0  
10 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 01:21:36:39 01:02:16:39 1.1971 01:07:27:24 6.0  
11 93 MERLIN David Forbes 01:20:44:32 01:01:24:32 1.2387 01:07:28:26   Yes
12 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.1661 01:07:35:26 7.0  
13 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.1065 01:07:42:26   Yes
14 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:04:35:59 01:09:15:59 0.9747 01:08:25:29 8.0  
15 MH60 TSA MANAGEMENT Tony Levett 02:02:15:34 01:06:55:34 1.0612 01:08:49:08   Yes
16 HKG2382 DERUCCI Ting Lee 01:20:21:41 01:01:01:41 1.3150 01:08:54:43   Yes
17 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.0304 01:09:01:56   Yes
18 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.3354 01:09:22:53 9.0  
19 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.0680 01:09:36:34 10.0  
20 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.0714 01:09:42:38 11.0  
21 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.3833 01:09:43:21 12.0  
22 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:03:22:06 01:08:02:06 1.0686 01:10:13:57 13.0  
23 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.3985 01:10:18:42 14.0  
24 AUS8899 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD Ray Roberts 01:18:45:10 23:25:10 1.4670 01:10:21:23   Yes
25 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.1248 01:10:25:16 15.0  
26 262 HELSAL3 Helsal Syndicate 02:01:40:47 01:06:20:47 1.1346 01:10:25:52 16.0  
27 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 0.9800 01:10:31:41 17.0  
28 6723 ALLEGRO Adrian Lewis 02:01:32:17 01:06:12:17 1.1622 01:11:06:14   Yes
29 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.4835 01:11:07:11 18.0  
30 525100 BLACK JACK Peter Harburg 01:15:54:59 20:34:59 1.9635 01:16:24:53   Yes
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     0.9752   23.0  
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Army Sailing Club     0.7994   23.0  
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.3959   23.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.4057   23.0  
DNC 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.0281   23.0  
DNC 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron     1.1069     Yes
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0025   23.0  
DNC A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns     1.2664   23.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3942   23.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.4620   23.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.7038   23.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3168   23.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.9077   20.0  
RET 8565 EVE Steven Capell     0.9676     Yes
RET AUS7001 WILD OATS X Oatley Family     1.7392     Yes
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     2.0258     Yes

Division 1 IRCDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 93 MERLIN David Forbes 01:20:44:32 01:01:24:32 1.221 01:07:01:27   Yes
2 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.260 01:07:08:59 1.0  
3 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.287 01:08:10:17 2.0  
4 B330 HARTBREAKER Tony Walton 01:20:52:58 01:01:32:58 1.284 01:08:48:20   Yes
5 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.348 01:09:04:22 3.0  
6 AUS8899 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD Ray Roberts 01:18:45:10 23:25:10 1.421 01:09:16:44   Yes
7 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.406 01:09:17:06 4.0  
8 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.367 01:09:19:31 5.0  
9 HKG2382 DERUCCI Ting Lee 01:20:21:41 01:01:01:41 1.363 01:10:06:48   Yes
10 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.226 01:13:31:05 6.0  
11 525100 BLACK JACK Peter Harburg 01:15:54:59 20:34:59 1.917 01:15:27:28   Yes
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.349   10.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.417   10.0  
DNC A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns     1.283   10.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.349   10.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.398   10.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.718   10.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.309   10.0  
RET AUS7001 WILD OATS X Oatley Family     1.607     Yes
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     1.978     Yes

Division 2 IRCDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.132 01:05:56:38 1.0  
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.191 01:06:16:15 2.0  
3 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 01:23:25:02 01:04:05:02 1.083 01:06:24:54   Yes
4 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.179 01:06:27:12   Yes
5 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.108 01:06:27:26 3.0  
6 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 01:21:36:39 01:02:16:39 1.181 01:07:02:01 4.0  
7 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.180 01:07:58:02 5.0  
8 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.148 01:08:53:48   Yes
9 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.039 01:09:18:29   Yes
10 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.078 01:09:55:05 6.0  
11 MH60 TSA MANAGEMENT Tony Levett 02:02:15:34 01:06:55:34 1.100 01:10:01:07   Yes
12 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.178 01:10:02:33 7.0  
13 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.102 01:10:40:46 8.0  
14 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 1.105 01:14:55:56 9.0  
15 262 HELSAL3 Helsal Syndicate 02:01:40:47 01:06:20:47 1.318 01:15:59:48 10.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     1.012   15.0  
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.111   15.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.929   12.0  
RET 8565 EVE Steven Capell     1.103     Yes

Division 1 ORCIDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 421 SMUGGLER S5ebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.2476 01:06:50:35 1.0  
2 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.2829 01:08:04:08 2.0  
3 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.3330 01:08:42:17 3.0  
4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.3482 01:08:52:01 4.0  
5 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.4151 01:09:30:02 5.0  
6 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.1662 01:11:41:17 6.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.3951   10.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3453   10.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.3944   10.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.6990   10.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3006   10.0  
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     1.9154     Yes

Division 2 ORCIDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.1258 01:05:46:48 1.0  
2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.1734 01:05:49:25 2.0  
3 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.0887 01:05:55:36 3.0  
4 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.1740 01:06:19:27   Yes
5 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.1480 01:07:06:01 4.0  
6 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.1201 01:08:05:50   Yes
7 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.0256 01:08:52:42   Yes
8 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.0540 01:09:09:47 5.0  
9 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.1538 01:09:20:36 6.0  
10 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.0782 01:09:55:49 7.0  
11 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:03:22:06 01:08:02:06 1.1137 01:11:40:39 8.0  
12 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 1.0856 01:14:14:55 9.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     1.0072   14.0  
DNC 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.2150   14.0  
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0946   14.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.8844   11.0  

Division 1 PHSTCFDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 ESP6100 DUENDE Damien & Nick Parkes 01:21:12:23 01:01:52:23 1.1687 01:06:14:16   Yes
2 B330 HARTBREAKER Tony Walton 01:20:52:58 01:01:32:58 1.1968 01:06:34:39   Yes
3 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 01:20:03:19 01:00:43:19 1.2536 01:06:59:29 1.0  
4 93 MERLIN David Forbes 01:20:44:32 01:01:24:32 1.2387 01:07:28:26   Yes
5 HKG2382 DERUCCI Ting Lee 01:20:21:41 01:01:01:41 1.3150 01:08:54:43   Yes
6 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 01:20:19:50 01:00:59:50 1.3354 01:09:22:53 2.0  
7 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 01:19:42:42 01:00:22:42 1.3833 01:09:43:21 3.0  
8 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter Wrigley 01:19:52:05 01:00:32:05 1.3985 01:10:18:42 4.0  
9 AUS8899 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD Ray Roberts 01:18:45:10 23:25:10 1.4670 01:10:21:23   Yes
10 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 02:01:56:07 01:06:36:07 1.1248 01:10:25:16 5.0  
11 6723 ALLEGRO Adrian Lewis 02:01:32:17 01:06:12:17 1.1622 01:11:06:14   Yes
12 AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 01:19:00:25 23:40:25 1.4835 01:11:07:11 6.0  
13 525100 BLACK JACK Peter Harburg 01:15:54:59 20:34:59 1.9635 01:16:24:53   Yes
DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies     1.3959   10.0  
DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze     1.4057   10.0  
DNC A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns     1.2664   10.0  
DNC AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson     1.3942   10.0  
DNC EX001 ex ICHI BAN Matt Allen     1.4620   10.0  
DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney     1.7038   10.0  
DNC YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward     1.3168   10.0  
RET AUS7001 WILD OATS X Oatley Family     1.7392     Yes
RET AUS10001 WILD OATS XI Oatley Family     2.0258     Yes

Division 2 PHSTCFDIVISIONS results Start : 19:20
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Vis
1 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 01:21:47:08 01:02:27:08 1.1081 01:05:18:42 1.0  
2 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 01:23:25:02 01:04:05:02 1.0542 01:05:36:22   Yes
3 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 01:20:44:59 01:01:24:59 1.1871 01:06:10:18 2.0  
4 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 01:22:49:18 01:03:29:18 1.1178 01:06:43:35 3.0  
5 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 02:00:13:55 01:04:53:55 1.0658 01:06:48:00 4.0  
6 46 KHALEESI Andrew And Pauline Da 01:21:09:47 01:01:49:47 1.1991 01:06:58:21   Yes
7 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 01:21:36:39 01:02:16:39 1.1971 01:07:27:24 5.0  
8 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 01:22:25:27 01:03:05:27 1.1661 01:07:35:26 6.0  
9 11744 XS MOMENT Ray Hudson 01:23:59:20 01:04:39:20 1.1065 01:07:42:26   Yes
10 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 02:04:35:59 01:09:15:59 0.9747 01:08:25:29 7.0  
11 MH60 TSA MANAGEMENT Tony Levett 02:02:15:34 01:06:55:34 1.0612 01:08:49:08   Yes
12 4527 CHINA EASYWAY Travis Read 02:03:23:28 01:08:03:28 1.0304 01:09:01:56   Yes
13 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 02:02:48:10 01:07:28:10 1.0680 01:09:36:34 8.0  
14 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 02:02:47:50 01:07:27:50 1.0714 01:09:42:38 9.0  
15 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 02:03:22:06 01:08:02:06 1.0686 01:10:13:57 10.0  
16 262 HELSAL3 Helsal Syndicate 02:01:40:47 01:06:20:47 1.1346 01:10:25:52 11.0  
17 GBR5790R ENIGMA Jason Bond 02:06:33:58 01:11:13:58 0.9800 01:10:31:41 12.0  
DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks     0.9752   17.0  
DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Army Sailing Club     0.7994   17.0  
DNC 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson     1.0281   17.0  
DNC 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron     1.1069     Yes
DNC 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher     1.0025   17.0  
RET 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns     0.9077   14.0  
RET 8565 EVE Steven Capell     0.9676     Yes
