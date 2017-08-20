Cabbage Tree Island Race - Glamorous live start

Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 12:55 amBlack Jack Yachting currently lead Wild Oats XI by just over four miles as the fleet wait for the sea breeze to build to get back into Sydney this evening.





This is the second last race in the offshore warm ups leading into this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart. Looking forward to bringing you all of the action from on the ground on Boxing Day as always in just over a month's time!



