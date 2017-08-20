Please select your home edition
Cabbage Tree Island Race - Glamorous live start

by Nic Douglass today at 12:55 am
Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The live start from 10 November 2017 was a glamour! Sunset behind the Sydney city-scape and a plethora of yachts, with two generals, a major committee boat pile up (sorry Kearnsie!!) and maxi action! What more could you want on a Friday night....??!

Black Jack Yachting currently lead Wild Oats XI by just over four miles as the fleet wait for the sea breeze to build to get back into Sydney this evening.

Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



This is the second last race in the offshore warm ups leading into this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart. Looking forward to bringing you all of the action from on the ground on Boxing Day as always in just over a month's time!

For more adventures, head straight to the Sailor Girl's social channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Cabbage Tree Island Race 2017 © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Posted on 10 Nov
