CYCA’s Flinders Islet Race – The best of Blue Water

by Ross MacDonald today at 7:51 amSmashing 18 minutes off Loki’s record from 2010 was Andy Kearnan and Peter Wrigley’s TP52, KOA, posting a time of 7hr 30 min 19 sec. So fast was the racing that second-placed Celestial also broke the previously held record by seven minutes.Some good harbour breeze from the north west saw the fleet take off from Point Piper on Saturday morning with limited issues, Celestial and the South Australian Mills 45, Concubine, early frontrunners.The fleet pushed out the heads into slight swell and down the coast to Flinders Islet, counting down to a meeting with a powerful SW front.There were two schools of thought on the approach to the island with some of the fleet heading towards the shore and others staying on the left side of the course.Peter Wrigley, co-owner of KOA, said their decision to go with the latter gave them the edge, “it was down to the navigators and we stayed out, waiting for the front. When it hit we were hanging on for about 20 mins and then it settled down to around 32 knots!”“We were neck and neck with Celestial going round Flinders Islet, within metres of each other. Then when we came out the other side it was a sprint.”“We saw wind across the deck maxing at 42 knots in the gusts and our own speed topped at 22 knots. It’s probably right up there with the fastest we’ve ever gone. It was spectacular.”“The boat performed well and that was down to good preparation with a great crew. It was a day when everything just clicked. We had a few minor dramas but we recovered well and that could have been the difference.”“It’s a great result and gives us a good position in the series – our end goal is to win it, everything is about the Blue Water and Hobart. We’re second at the moment with plenty more races to come.”There was similar delight and elation from fellow KOA owner Andy Kearnan, “You couldn’t ask for anything better. It was a blast. We did well to keep the boat on its feet and to get the race record, line honours and handicap win is something very special.“The TP52’s are great boats to sail, there’s really tight competition in the class and anyone on their day can get the result. Bring on the next challenge.”





Outside of the top group the joy of the race was shared by Noel Cornish whose Sydney 47, St Jude, topped ORCi division 2.



“It was too much fun to have in one day! A fantastic race - demanding, exciting and exhilarating.



“We spent much of it chasing Snowdome Occasional Course Language, they had an outstanding race and we just couldn’t catch them. They chose to go in closer to the shore which put them in a very good position rounding the island.”



“Downwind they really took off and we tried as hard as we could to stick on their tail”



Having undertaken some fairly extensive work on the boat over winter, Cornish has noticed some big changes in performance but that has of course come with a new rating.



“The boat is performing much better but the IRC handicap went up accordingly. We have to sail harder due to the increase which is a challenge but a thrill.”



“It’s a very different boat and we’re just at the beginning of learning how to take advantage and we’ve got a long way to go. We’ll be pushing ourselves and the boat hard across the remainder of the series as securing the win in the Blue Water Pointscore is our main focus.”



CYCA Blue Water Pointscore calendar



13 October - Race 3 - Newcastle Bass Island Race

10 November - Race 4 - Cabbage Tree Island Race

2 December - Race 5 - Bird Island Race

26 December - Race 6 - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race



Results:





Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd Score 1 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 17:30:19 07:30:19 1.0 2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 17:41:38 07:41:38 2.0 3 YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward 18:02:48 08:02:48 3.0 4 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 18:07:55 08:07:55 4.0 5 AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson 18:12:43 08:12:43 5.0 6 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 18:43:30 08:43:30 6.0 7 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 18:56:38 08:56:38 7.0 8 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 8.0 9 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 19:44:17 09:44:17 9.0 10 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 10.0 11 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 11.0 12 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 12.0 13 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 13.0 14 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 14.0 15 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 21:17:51 11:17:51 15.0 16 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 21:22:07 11:22:07 16.0 17 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 21:29:40 11:29:40 17.0 18 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 22:02:45 12:02:45 18.0 19 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 19.0 20 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 20.0 21 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 21.0 DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 26.0 DNC 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 26.0 DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Maurice Young 26.0 DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies 26.0 DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze 26.0 DNC AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 26.0 DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney 26.0 RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson 23.0

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 17:30:19 07:30:19 1.348 10:07:02 1.0 2 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 18:07:55 08:07:55 1.287 10:27:57 2.0 3 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 17:41:38 07:41:38 1.367 10:31:03 3.0 4 YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward 18:02:48 08:02:48 1.309 10:31:59 4.0 5 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 18:56:38 08:56:38 1.180 10:33:14 5.0 6 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 1.191 10:58:10 6.0 7 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 18:43:30 08:43:30 1.260 10:59:37 7.0 8 AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson 18:12:43 08:12:43 1.349 11:04:40 8.0 9 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 1.132 11:19:46 9.0 10 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 1.078 11:36:10 10.0 11 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 1.108 11:49:43 11.0 12 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 1.102 12:09:09 12.0 13 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 19:44:17 09:44:17 1.283 12:29:38 13.0 14 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 0.929 12:46:29 14.0 15 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 1.178 12:58:55 15.0 16 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 21:22:07 11:22:07 1.226 13:56:16 16.0 17 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 1.111 14:18:58 17.0 18 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 1.105 17:27:15 18.0 DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies 1.349 22.0 DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze 1.417 22.0 DNC AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 1.398 22.0 DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney 1.718 22.0

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 17:30:19 07:30:19 1.3330 10:00:16 1.0 2 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 17:41:38 07:41:38 1.3482 10:22:22 2.0 3 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 18:07:55 08:07:55 1.2829 10:25:57 3.0 4 YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward 18:02:48 08:02:48 1.3006 10:27:56 4.0 5 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 1.1734 10:48:26 5.0 6 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 18:43:30 08:43:30 1.2476 10:53:07 6.0 7 AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson 18:12:43 08:12:43 1.3453 11:02:51 7.0 8 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 1.1258 11:16:03 8.0 9 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 1.0540 11:20:40 9.0 10 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 1.0887 11:37:21 10.0 11 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 1.0782 11:53:24 11.0 12 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 0.8844 12:09:41 12.0 13 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 21:17:51 11:17:51 1.1137 12:34:55 13.0 14 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 1.1538 12:42:55 14.0 15 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 21:29:40 11:29:40 1.1480 13:11:44 15.0 16 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 21:22:07 11:22:07 1.1662 13:15:29 16.0 17 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 1.0946 14:06:17 17.0 18 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 1.0856 17:08:52 18.0 DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze 1.3951 23.0 DNC AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 1.3944 23.0 DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney 1.6990 23.0 RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson 1.2150 20.0

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W 17:30:19 07:30:19 1.3951 10:28:14 1.0 2 YC45 CONCUBINE Jason Ward 18:02:48 08:02:48 1.3061 10:30:35 2.0 3 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 18:56:38 08:56:38 1.1843 10:35:32 3.0 4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 17:41:38 07:41:38 1.3773 10:35:48 4.0 5 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 18:07:55 08:07:55 1.3264 10:47:10 5.0 6 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 1.1718 10:47:33 6.0 7 421 SMUGGLER Sebastian Bohm 18:43:30 08:43:30 1.2591 10:59:08 7.0 8 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 1.1055 11:03:51 8.0 9 AUS52 M3 Peter Hickson 18:12:43 08:12:43 1.3942 11:26:57 9.0 10 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 1.0772 11:35:39 10.0 11 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 1.0718 11:48:42 11.0 12 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 1.1122 11:52:24 12.0 13 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 1.0800 11:54:36 13.0 14 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 22:02:45 12:02:45 0.9896 11:55:14 14.0 15 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 21:17:51 11:17:51 1.0686 12:04:21 15.0 16 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 0.9119 12:32:23 16.0 17 A5 GBP YEAH BABY Louis Ryckmanns 19:44:17 09:44:17 1.3021 12:40:48 17.0 18 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 1.0025 12:55:05 18.0 19 RF5095 DARE DEVIL Sibby Ilzhofer 21:22:07 11:22:07 1.1495 13:04:06 19.0 20 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 21:29:40 11:29:40 1.1661 13:24:13 20.0 21 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 1.0200 16:06:41 21.0 DNC 16 DORADE Matt Brooks 0.9850 26.0 DNC 262 HELSAL3 Paul Mara 1.1298 26.0 DNC 3867 GUN RUNNER Maurice Young 0.7994 26.0 DNC 5200 FIFTY TWO HUNDRED Michael Spies 1.3959 26.0 DNC 6377 TRITON David Gotze 1.4057 26.0 DNC AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen 1.4620 26.0 DNC ITA70 MASERATI Jim Cooney 1.7038 26.0 RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson 1.0281 23.0

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 8008 SNOWDOME OCCASIONAL Warwick Sherman 18:56:38 08:56:38 1.180 10:33:14 1.0 2 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 1.191 10:58:10 2.0 3 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 1.132 11:19:46 3.0 4 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 1.078 11:36:10 4.0 5 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 1.108 11:49:43 5.0 6 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 1.102 12:09:09 6.0 7 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 0.929 12:46:29 7.0 8 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 1.178 12:58:55 8.0 9 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 1.111 14:18:58 9.0 10 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 1.105 17:27:15 10.0

Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score 1 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 19:12:37 09:12:37 1.1734 10:48:26 1.0 2 099 G.O. Zoe Taylor 20:00:30 10:00:30 1.1258 11:16:03 2.0 3 A140 ARIEL R Forster P Damp 20:45:48 10:45:48 1.0540 11:20:40 3.0 4 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard 20:40:32 10:40:32 1.0887 11:37:21 4.0 5 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 21:01:40 11:01:40 1.0782 11:53:24 5.0 6 3430 KOMATSU AZZURRO Shane Kearns 23:45:04 13:45:04 0.8844 12:09:41 6.0 7 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 21:17:51 11:17:51 1.1137 12:34:55 7.0 8 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 21:01:13 11:01:13 1.1538 12:42:55 8.0 9 6559 WOTS NEXT Charles Cupit 21:29:40 11:29:40 1.1480 13:11:44 9.0 10 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 22:53:09 12:53:09 1.0946 14:06:17 10.0 11 GBR5790 ENIGMA Jason Bond 01:01:47:44 15:47:44 1.0856 17:08:52 11.0 RET 6893 IMALIZARD Bruce Watson 1.2150 13.0

