Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore back for Race 2 with Flinders Islet

by Ross MacDonald today at 12:44 pm
Race 2 – Concubine – CYCA Blue Water Pointscore © Andrea Francolini / CYCA
Saturday morning will see a fleet of 23 yachts line up on Sydney Harbour for the start of race two of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Blue Water Pointscore (BWPS), the Flinders Islet Race.

The 92-nautical mile offshore challenge follows the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast in the series, and could give sailing fans some clues as to who will reign supreme in the conclusion of the BWPS, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

This weekend the race itself will start at 1000hrs off Point Piper with a moderate westerly, shifting to a southwesterly, expected to mean that Loki’s race record of 7 hours 48min 44sec set in 2010 should remain intact.

The conditions look set to favour the slightly bigger boats of the fleet with three TP52s ready to do battle. Andy Kearnan of Koa, the boat he co-owns with Peter Wrigley, expects close quarters over the course of Saturday, “the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race highlighted that the TP’s are all very very close and on their day any of them can get up. It’s a great, friendly rivalry and early conditions suggest an exciting run home so we’re looking forward to it.”

With a crew largely from WA, M3 will be one to watch after they picked up the win in IRC division one in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race. The boat has been registered at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club but for the remainder of the Blue Water Series, will also carry the CYCA name; Rolex Sydney Hobart veteran Geoff Hill set to take up a senior position onboard.

M3’s skipper Brent Fowler commented, “It’s great to have the class within class – our boats pretty much rate the same and we’re excited to go toe to toe. We’ll have a few new guys on board, so a big focus will be on training them up through the Blue Water for Hobart.”

Fellow TP52 Celestial will be without their owner/skipper Sam Haynes, the CYCA director badly injuring himself in a cycling accident earlier this month. Celestial’s usual sailing master Sean Kirkjian will take charge and helm the boat.

Another notable absentee from the race will be Tony Kirby, the club board member taking in international travel which will see Peter Messenger skipper the Ker 46, Patrice.

Following on from the almost-interstate M3 of WA, South Australia’s Concubine return for race two of the Blue Water with co-owner Shevaun Bruland hoping to deliver a result worthy of the City of Churches, “We are an Adelaide based boat and most of our crew are from Adelaide, of that we’re very proud. But in terms of getting the best possible training for the Hobart we wanted to get a good number of miles under our belt on the east coast. When you add to that the opportunity to have other 40-50 foot boats around us, pushing us to improve our performance, that’s the challenge we knew would be important, the challenge that would benefit us and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Bruland’s senior position on Concubine in the BWPS is all the more notable with two female skippers set to line up on Saturday’s race. Sibby Ilzhofer will return to the helm of Dare Devil while Zoe Taylor will skipper her new boat, G.O., in competition for the first time.
Formerly Pazazz, Taylor recently purchased the Cookson 12 from Rob Drury and renamed the boat after a famous seafaring woman, “Grace O’Malley, or G.O., was a pirate in the 1500’s. She was a trailblazer in her own right and I found inspiration in that sort of strong woman.”

“When I first started sailing there weren’t many other women involved but things are changing. We’re happy that there will be a couple on our boat and by the time we get to the Rolex Sydney Hobart, we should have around a 40% female crew.”

Taylor’s plans for the upcoming months of competition are exciting but she’s under no illusion that this weekend’s race is just step one, “This will be first Blue Water race in the boat. We’re excited to get going and have been busy getting things across the line. To be honest this is going to be our first sail as a full crew so will be a bit of a shakedown.”

Race 2 – M3 – CYCA Blue Water Pointscore © Andrea Francolini / CYCA
Race 2 – M3 – CYCA Blue Water Pointscore © Andrea Francolini / CYCA

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted today at 6:35 am Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted today at 4:23 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Teasing Mistral
The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit. Tomorrow, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 1 – Realteam on top
Day one the penultimate event on the GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the bay. Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep Destination World for François Gabart aboard the MACIF trimaran
This is a significant challenge, only achieved by three sailors to date (Francis Joyon, Ellen MacArthur, Thomas Coville) The idea of attempting this single-handed round the world on a multihull emerged during the Vendée Globe, which François Gabart won (2012-2013), and has since gradually became concrete with the design and then the build of the MACIF trimaran, followed by its launch in August 2015
Posted on 13 Sep Poole sailor to take over from injured skipper in Clipper World Race
Andy will provide relief cover for David Hartshorn who was subject to a helicopter medevac during the opening leg Having grown in popularity over the years, 712 international crew members will take part in this edition and with over 40 different nationalities represented on the race, this is the biggest yet of its eleven editions.
Posted on 13 Sep Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image officially launched
Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work Started in 2010, this event is the world’s premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing, celebrating the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport.
Posted on 13 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - Abby Ehler and Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel
Team Brunel adds Britain’s Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Team Brunel adds Britain’s Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. For Ehler it will be a reunion with Annie Lush having sailed the previous Volvo Ocean Race together with Team SCA. Cape isn’t new to the team either. He has sailed two Volvo Ocean Races with Bekking before and was the Team Brunel navigator in the previous edition.
Posted on 13 Sep B&G introduces radar-enabled Vulcan 12 and Vulcan 7 chartplotters
The updated and extended series offers a fully refreshed seven inch, nine-inch and an all-new large-format 12-inch model The new B&G Vulcan range ensures all sailors, including coastal cruisers and club racers, can easily access B&G’s unique sailing software developed with the input of round-the-world sailors – modified for the everyday sailor’s needs.
Posted on 13 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy