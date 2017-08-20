Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

CYCA take win in 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship

by Ross MacDonald today at 1:38 am
2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Tom Grimes, Dante Olivieri, Eric Sparkes, Emma Harrison and Jess Grimes have been crowned the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Champions after a long and frustratingly light final day at this year’s event.

In the end, the Race Committee had to abandon their final attempt at completing the finals with the two finalists, CYCA’s Tom Grimes and Mooloolaba Yacht Club’s James Hodgson were tied one - one in the first to three point finals. The petit finals also had to be abandoned with again both teams locked together at one apiece. The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s all female team led by Clare Costanzo were awarded the final podium spot after results had to revert back to the double round robin qualifying stage.

The morning began in a promising westerly breeze, similar to Thursday’s racing with competition resuming in the semi-finals stage. Overnight, Tom Grimes and James Hodgson had a 1-0 lead in their first to two point semi-finals over Finn Tapper (CYCA) and Clare Costanzo respectfully. On Friday, Grimes picked up exactly where he left off and with Tapper being called back early from the start, Grimes and co. sailed away with their second victory to advance into the finals.

Queensland’s Hodgson had a slightly harder run into his finals berth with Costanzo taking it to the higher ranked team, penalizing them in the pre-start. The early advantage though didn’t stick for long with Hodgson taking a big lead around the first lap to complete his penalty on the second beat. Costanzo though, kept her composure to close and overtake on the crucial final spinnaker run to square the semi-finals and take it to a winner-takes-all final.

2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



In the deciding race, Hodgson controlled the start and in the six - twelve knot breeze, powered away upwind for a comfortable win to progress through to the Finals.

With the westerly breeze still holding in, the Race Committee started the Finals with two very close matches featuring several lead changes throughout. Tom Grimes managed to hold off regular attacks from the Queensland team in Race 1 to take the early lead in the Finals while Costanzo also made better use of the shifting winds to take out Race 1 of the petit finals.

After a two hour delay as the westerly breeze shut down and an unstable northerly built, the Race Committee, led by Denis Thompson valiantly managed to complete another race with both Hodgson and Tapper levelling the scores. With the time limit for the day expiring, the Race Committee shortened the Finals to first to two points and got the final race underway 30 seconds before the deadline. However in an explosive pre-start by all teams, the westerly breeze shifted back and racing had to be abandoned for the day.

This meant both finals were locked together with results then reverting back to the qualifying stage. After finishing the qualifying stage two points clear, Tom Grimes and his team were crowned champions.

“The team did a great job all week and kept me in check. It was unfortunate the wind didn’t want to cooperate today, but we executed at the right time, so we are happy with that. We always have a good battle with James. He’s a great competitor and we love being pushed hard by him. To come away with our first National title at our second attempt in the way we did was just great,” commented Grimes back at the CYCA.

At the Presentation, Sharp Australia Business Development Manager, Joe Psaila acknowledged that Sharp’s involvement with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and this event came about for one major reason; to support and invest in Australia’s future leaders. All attention now turns to the CYCA’s big 2017 match racing finale with the World Sailing Grade 2 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship being held from Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December 2017.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Domination and upsets as qualifying concludes in Chicago
The final day saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Plenty of action at the final day of qualifying at Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier.
Posted on 29 Sep Stacked standings define Day 1 at Chicago Match Cup
Competitive lineup for Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing The competitive lineup for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups – surely, all the skippers will sleep anxious for the final qualifying session races tomorrow.
Posted on 28 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted on 4 Sep China Cup International Regatta to host WMRT 2017 Championship finals
'WMRT brings with it top international sailors and international level race management.” “Taking the World Match Racing Tour to China for the first time in its history is a huge step which we are very excited to be announcing today,” said Robert Magnusson, CEO at the World Match Racing Tour.
Posted on 28 Aug Will Holz in-action at Chicago Grand Slam
Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend In a David-and-Goliath-style Finals series, Will Holz, who is ranked #406 in the world, took down the formidable, #6-ranked Australian Harry Price, and the Down Under Racing Team. Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend, but Holz had an edge in the light air and came out on top of the four-race Finals.
Posted on 21 Aug US Grade Two Grand Slam begins this weekend in Chicago
Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. This weekend Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. The field of competitors includes twelve teams from five countries, seven of which are currently ranked in top 100 in World Sailing match racing rankings. Sailors will compete in CYC's fleet of Sonars just outside Belmont Harbor, alongside Chicago Air & Water Show.
Posted on 19 Aug Chicago to host World Match Racing Tour American stopover
Chicago Match Race Center and Chicago Yacht Club return as co-hosts for the 2017 season stopover Chicago’s hosting of the Louis Vuitton Americas Cup World Series in 2016, thrilled Midwest sports fans with the excitement of high-performance catamaran racing for the first time with Lake Michigan proving to be a world-class venue for sailboat racing.
Posted on 9 Aug Golden weekend as CYCA's YSA team are named World Champions
Two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship In what will go down as the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy’s most successful weekend on record, two teams have taken out the top spots at the Club Marine NSW Youth Match Racing Championship while another team was crowned World Champions at the World Sailing Youth Match Racing World Championship hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in California.
Posted on 7 Aug Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday. GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug WMRT - Robertson finds more gold at the end of his rollercoaster
After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for Phil Robertson After a week of ups and downs, a couple of bad hooks and a few close shaves, it was business as usual for the super smooth Phil Robertson and his CHINAone Ningbo team as they beat Sam Gilmour’s Neptune Racing team three - zero in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy