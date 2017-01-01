Please select your home edition
CYCA Youth Sailing Academy announces 2017 Regatta schedule

by Olivia Price on 25 Jan
Action during the 2016 SHARP Australian Youth Match Racing Hamish Hardy
The CYCA Youth Sailing Academy is pleased to announced their regatta schedule for 2017. Once again the schedule will include six match racing events ranging from local Grade 5 events beginning in June through to the season finale in November, the World Sailing Grade 2 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship.

In 2017 the Youth Sailing Academy calendar will also see new sustainability proposals put into action with the YSA going 'paperless' for regatta applications and documents. The CYCA YSA will also be banning one-use plastic water bottles with all regatta participants receiving reusable drink bottles at competitions.

The 2017 regatta season will begin with the Shelving Systems Match Cup on Saturday 24 June. This regatta is open to all Australian yacht clubs with ten teams invited to the one day event. Expression of Interest applications are available online and will close on Friday 26 May at 1700 hrs. Invitations will be released by Friday 9 June.

Next up will be the Captain John Piper Regatta which will return to a full weekend format over the 22 - 23 July. This WS Grade 4 event will feature ten teams with a single round robin followed by semi-finals and finals. Applications will close on Friday 23 June at 1700 hrs with invitations released by Friday 7 July.

For the 14th year running, Club Marine will continue as naming rights sponsor of the New South Wales Youth Match Racing Championship which will be hosted over the weekend of the 5 - 6 August. The CYCA has hosted this event every year since 2001. Ten teams will be invited to compete in the event with applications closing on Friday 7 July with invited teams receiving their invitation by Friday 14 July.

The 2017 Marinassess Women's Match Racing Regatta is currently scheduled for 9 - 10 September, however, as the 2017 Australian Women's Match Racing Championship is yet to be announced, these dates may change. The CYCA Youth Sailing Academy may shift the dates to link with the AWMRC to attract more international teams. The event will be open to all female athletes with ten teams invited to compete. Applications for this women's event will close on Friday 14 July.

This year's SHARP Australian Youth Match Racing Championship will move to September to coincide with the school holiday period with the event taking place from Monday 25 to Friday 29 September. After having four states represented at the inaugural SHARP sponsored event in 2016, the 2017 will hopefully see all states and territories represented. Ten teams will be invited to the event with a double round-robin, semi-finals and finals planned over the four days. Applications for an invitation will close on Friday 21 July with successful teams notified by Friday 28 July.

The final regatta of the season will once again be the World Sailing Grade 2 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship which will be held from Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December. This will be 10th anniversary of Musto's involvement with the event and plans are being made to make it one of the best events on the 2017 calendar. Applications will close on Friday 25 August for the event which will feature 12 international teams.

All Notice of Race documents will be available via the CYCA website on Saturday 1 April and additional information can be requested by contacting the Youth Sailing Academy via email at ysa.admin@cyca.com.au.
