CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 3:08 am
Triton rounds North Head Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter.

The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter having dowsed her spinnaker at South Head and resetting it as they left the harbour, a little ahead of The Goat.

Marine Traffic was showing the leaders off Lake Macquarie by 2pm this afternoon.

Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on North Head to see the fleet out of the harbour this morning and captured these images.

The fleet heads down harbour © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The fleet heads down harbour © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Balance and Triton rounding South Head © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Balance and Triton rounding South Head © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Balance and Triton © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Balance and Triton © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


The Goat © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The Goat © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Last Tango © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Last Tango © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Wax Lyrical © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Wax Lyrical © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Quetzalcoatl © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Quetzalcoatl © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

Feisty MC38 Australian Championship - Day 1
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney’s northern beaches bringing high winds and hail and causing flooding at the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
Posted today at 3:05 am Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week ends on a high
A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week, began on a Friday evening in the face of a strong wind warning from the Bureau. Winds were predominantly easterly, keep waters relatively flat and making for some superfast times. By noon on Saturday, all yachts had finished the race.
Posted on 17 Feb J Class to race its first ever World Championship this year
Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, the J Class will get to race World Championship. Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship.
Posted on 17 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE name Xabi Fernández as skipper
The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, a responsibility that he undertook in the last edition of the race, alongside Iker Martínez. Xabi, born in Ibarra (Basque Country, Spain) in 1976, has a lengthy professional career as an elite sportsman, and an outstanding list of achievements in all the major world sailing events.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendée Globe – Arnaud Boissières takes tenth place
Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop race. After a slow final night at sea in very light airs as he waited to arrive after sunrise, Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted on 17 Feb Mini Transat - Fully booked
For this 2017 edition, entrusted to the Collectif Rochelais pour la Mini Transat, the race will host a full contingent Race after race, the Mini Transat has always maintained its popularity. For this 2017 edition, entrusted to the Collectif Rochelais pour la Mini Transat, the race will host a full contingent as the number of applicants signed up for the adventure already exceeds the 84 places made available by the organiser. Unquestionably, it is this loyalty to the fundamentals that make this event so successful.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendee Globe - Cali on the line at nine; Colman with square top main
Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Winds have been very light for his last, quiet night before he takes 10th place.
Posted on 17 Feb Local boats shine at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week
Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing and several also starred in the race for line honours.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Right direction, better speed for Colman
Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, towards les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Feb
