CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy

Triton rounds North Head Crosbie Lorimer Triton rounds North Head Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 3:08 amThe reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter having dowsed her spinnaker at South Head and resetting it as they left the harbour, a little ahead of The Goat.Marine Traffic was showing the leaders off Lake Macquarie by 2pm this afternoon.Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on North Head to see the fleet out of the harbour this morning and captured these images.

























