CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 3:08 am
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter.
Triton rounds North Head Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter having dowsed her spinnaker at South Head and resetting it as they left the harbour, a little ahead of The Goat.
Marine Traffic was showing the leaders off Lake Macquarie by 2pm this afternoon.
Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on North Head to see the fleet out of the harbour this morning and captured these images.
