Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year awards - recipients announced

by Di Pearson today at 2:28 am
Ocean Racer winners (left to right): Richard Williams, Shane Kearns, Sandy Eastman, Sam Haynes, Paul Clitheroe, Sam Price, Kevin Clarkson, Nick Scott-Perry David Brogan - copyright http://www.sailpix.com.au.
Recipients of the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 CYCA Ocean Racer of the Year Awards were announced at an official function at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on Friday evening.

Sam Haynes, who at the time owned a Rogers 46, Celestial, was named Ocean Racer of the Year for 2014-2015, while Paul Clitheroe AM, owner of the TP52 Balance, was named Ocean Racer of the Year for 2015-2016.

Haynes enjoyed success after purchasing Celestial in 2010, but his stellar season was 2014-2015 when he drew the best from Celestial. He impressively won the 2014 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race and capped off the season with second in Division 2 of the 2014 Rolex Sydney Hobart, withstanding pressure from the opposition to clinch a trifecta of IRC, ORCi and PHS crowns in the 2014-2015 Blue Water Pointscore (BWPS).

Paul Clitheroe, the enthusiastic and modest owner of the TP52 Balance, got the gong for 2015-2016. Among his standout performances were winning the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, enabling him to cart off a cliffhanger 2015-2016 BWPS on countback from Chinese Whisper.

Clitheroe, whose crew is chiefly amateur, contests all events on the eastern seaboard year round. His dedication has reaped a myriad of rewards, including Balance’s trifecta in the 2016 Sydney Newcastle Race, inclusive of the race record. He also served on the CYCA Board from 2012-2015.

In other awards for 2014-2015, Kevin Clarkson was presented with the Sally Gordon Memorial Trophy for Ocean Crew Person of the Year.

Clarkson crewed for friend Sam Haynes until late 2015. Haynes said, “Kevin was also my Boat Manager and able to fit into any role on the boat. He was a great morale booster too.”

The Late Roger Hickman was recognised as Ocean Racing Veteran of the Year. ‘Hicko’ had a lifelong affinity with sailing and all it encompassed. Helping others to major victories over the years, ‘Hicko’ later scored major triumphs with his ‘old girl’ Wild Rose, up until his premature death in early 2016.

Through 39 Sydney Hobarts, Hickman won his third in 2014 (his second with the 1985 built Wild Rose) and won five BWPS’, including 2013-2014. A yardstick for many, Hickman’s amateur crew was made up of male and females after he made a commitment to equality in the sport some years before.

David Van Der Wende, the navigator on Celestial, the CYCA Blue Water champion for 2014-2015, was named Ocean Racing Navigator of the Year.

Others awarded for 2015-2016 are; Sam Price, presented with the Sally Gordon Memorial Trophy for Ocean Crew Person of the Year for services as boat captain to Sebastian Bohm and Bruce Foye’s The Goat.

Richard Williams was named Ocean Rookie of the Year after taking sole ownership of the Sydney 38, Calibre in 2015 and finished third in Division three in the 2015 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race.

Man and boat made their Sydney Hobart debut in 2015, finishing fifth in Division four against heavyweights Courrier Leon and Azzurro (second and third overall in the race) and 2014 Sydney Hobart winner, Wild Rose.

Shane Kearns was named Ocean Veteran of the Year. No-one could forget Shane using his credit card to rescue the 1981 built S&S34 he named Azzurro, buying what was almost a wreck, and lovingly restoring her.

Azzurro repaid him by winning the 2015 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race from big modern boats Chinese Whisper and Black Jack, then almost snatching victory from Balance in the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart. Robbed of breeze at the last hurdle, Kearns finished third overall, but won ORCi and the Corinthian division.

Nick Scott Perry, navigator on Balance, the CYCA Blue Water Champion for 2015-2016, was named Ocean Racing Navigator of the Year.

Since its inception in 1985, the Ocean Racer of the Year Award has gone to some of Australia’s most notable ocean racers, such as Syd Fischer and the Late Lou Abrahams.

Ocean Racer recipients awarded:

2014-15

• Ocean Racing Yachtsman of the Year – Sam Haynes
• Sally Gordon Memorial Trophy for the Ocean Crew Person of the Year – Kevin Clarkson (Celestial)
• Ocean Veteran of the Year – the late Roger Hickman
• Ocean Navigator of the Year – David Van Der Wende

2015-16

• Ocean Racing Yachtsman of the Year – Paul Clitheroe
• Sally Gordon Memorial Trophy for the Ocean Crew Person of the Year – Sam Price
• Ocean Veteran of the Year – Shane Kearns
• Ocean Rookie of the Year – Richard Williams
• Ocean Navigator of the Year – Nick Scott-Perry
Wildwind 2016 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Musto 2016 660x82 4

Related Articles

Tropical Cyclone Debbie to impact the Queensland Coast on Tuesday
Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength Tropical Cyclone Debbie has reached Category 2 strength and is forecast to further intensify to Category 4 strength, crossing the Queensland coast on Tuesday between Rollingstone and Proserpine. Queensland Regional Director Bruce Gunn said this cyclone is very dangerous, and of a size not seen in Queensland since Yasi in 2011.
Posted today at 3:07 am New boats and old favourites prepare for BVI Spring Regatta
BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival 2017 is pleased to welcome C&C 30 Sportboat/Gunboat fleets to this year's event Always offering up something new and different, the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival 2017 is pleased to welcome the C&C 30 Sportboat and Gunboat fleets to this year's event which kicks off on Monday with registration at noon and opening party at 6pm.
Posted today at 3:07 am Barge
So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. So if we had 'Plumb' not that long ago, then this has to be about the barge bow. It’s not the pram, and we will not pause there any longer than to say I have no idea why we put kids out in those in this modern era, other than it has to be political.
Posted today at 2:45 am Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Australian National Championship – Team Beau Geste comes out on top
There was a great crew, including long time friend and teammate at Oracle and Artemis, David Brooke Gavin Brady, who runs the Beau Geste Team, invite me to be the helmsman for two series down here in Oz. Gavin and I sailed together on AmericaOne in the 2000 America’s Cup and again on Money Penny in 2008.
Posted on 26 Mar Andrea Francolini takes us onto the winner's dais
The 2017AUS Yachting Championship has been completed. This year’s event will consist of four days of racing off Sydney Heads comprising of two days of windward/leeward courses, and two days of passage racing.
Posted on 26 Mar Team Beau Geste secure win at Australian Yachting Championship
After four days of racing outside the Sydney Heads, Karl Kwok’s ‘Team Beau Geste’ took the win in Division A IRC Paul Cayard, skipper of Team Beau Geste, joined the team this year and was happy to add this win to his already impressive CV that includes sailing in the 2004 Olympic Games, 2006 Volvo Ocean Race and numerous Americas Cups.
Posted on 26 Mar Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie
Having intensified to a Cat4 TC now, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday mornin Having intensified to a Cat3 TC now and Cat4 when it will make landfall, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday morning (0400hrs). Thus far, there have been police enforced evacuations around Ayr, as it is expected that this will be the biggest event since the all-powerful TC5 Yasi hit back in 2011. There are also reports of residents refusing to leave
Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 - Day 2
Six to eight foot seas off island's east end, gusts blowing to 20 to 25 knots and mix of rain and sun all added to fun. The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. What's more, six to eight foot seas off the island's east end, gusts blowing to 20 to 25 knots and a mix of rain and sun all added to the fun.
Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta - Day 2 action-shots by Dean Barnes
Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Photographer Dean Barnes was on water at St. Thomas International Regatta 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy