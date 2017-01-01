CSpar/Paragon continue with production of alt-Laser composite spars

by Richard Gladwell on 26 AprAs with the recently announced official Laser class composite tomast, the CSpar/Paragon spar was designed to be the same weight and stiffness as the aluminium section it can replace.Developed in 2012, the CSpar Composite Top for unofficial Laser use has been actively sailed in Australasia, the USA and Europe over the past four years gaining a reputation for durability and consistent bend characteristics. As with the recently announced official class product the advantage is the longer spar life and durability.CSpar and Paragon stress that the CSpar Composite Top is not recognised by the class for official racing, in the same way that unofficial sails and other equipment is available and used for out of class competition, training and fun sailing.This successful product will continue to be supplied by both CSpar and Paragon Composites.CSpars Tony Smith says they believe the introduction of the Composite top section for the Laser will be good for the class. 'Undoubtedly it will be good for the class. Its four years since we developed the concept and all our customers have been very pleased. It’s a little surprising they have taken so long. The only effect on us is that the CSpar product is now a ‘replica’ in the same way as we’ve seen with the sails.''We still do a few of the full carbon rigs but have always sold way more of the Composite tops. They are the same weight and stiffness as the Aluminium ones so as to be an exact performance substitute. They have achieved their concept purpose of a consistent training spar that is very robust. It is a surprise the class has taken so long to follow suit as its a no brainer, and is the spar we would now like to focus on', says Smith.A former top racing dinghy builder, sparmaker, sailmaker and multiple world champion, Smith says he believes that the new Laser supplied composite top sections will be manufactured in four different facilities around the world.'I can understand why they have gone that way', he says. 'Shipping these things is a significant issue. The challenge is going to be achieving a consistent product across all the manufacturers. We have a great amount of experience in this across a number of classes and understand how difficult consistency is from one factory let alone four.We have an advantage in that our sections are ‘roll formed’ using prepreg materials. It’s my understanding that the Laser class sections will be filament wound. Again we have experience with this process and have found it less reliable for accurate tolerances.''Of course, with any manufactured product, a large component of how consistent you are is determined by the tolerance you are prepared to accept. One would expect that this will evolve over time.'



Smith has been involved in production spar development in UK for several years, specialising in the development of carbon tube sections for racing dinghy classes.



A key part of that development was being able to develop a catalog of tubes with consistent bend characteristics.



'We tested 40 odd sections early on for our Laser compatible top and bottom section. So we have a fair bit of data. We found the type of bend test used to be significant. As an example for cantilever tests the same tube tested in different ’measurement jigs’ frequently would produce different results.'



CSpar/Paragon describe their Laser suitable spars as being composite rather than carbon.



'The sections are the same weight and stiffness as the aluminium top sections,' Smith explains. 'To achieve the correct weight in an all carbon laminate would require including a lot of carbon on a neutral axis which would make the section more expensive. So for this we use EGlass which achieves the same result but is a lot cheaper.'



While CSpar and Paragon will continue to develop and provide spars that can be used outside official racing in the Laser class, they will also continue their development of other spars for racing dinghy classes.



'Both CSpar and Paragon composites who jointly developed the CSpar version of a Laser composite topsection carry out a wide range of projects,' Smith explains. 'For example we recently developed an all carbon development mast for the 29er class at the request of Julian Bethwaite and Ovington Boats. These types of projects will carry on.'



'With regard to the CSpar composite top for use on the Laser we have supplied these in NZ, AUST, USA the UK and Europe. We don’t really see that changing.'



The CSpar products are expected to be available direct from the manufacturer or retail outlets selling alt-Laser equipment.



Disclaimer: CSpar for Laser carbon or composite spars are not licenced for use in Int Laser Class racing events. They are not approved or licenced by PSA, the owner of the Laser trademark. There is no association between CSpar and PSA or any other organisation licenced by them.





