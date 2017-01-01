Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

CQS wins the Queen's Cup

by John Roberson today at 5:54 pm
CQS wins the Queen's Cup John Roberson ©
Ludde Ingvall’s CQS picked up the prestigious Queen’s Cup at the end of the Triple Crown series in Lendy Cowes Week. The 120 year old gold trophy was presented by the Royal Southampton Yacht Club, for the maxi racer class in the event.

The skipper was thrilled to receive the trophy at the Royal Yacht Squadron, “We’ve been coming here for many, many years and have always suggested Lendy Cowes Week should create racing suitable for deep draught boats,” said Ingvall. “We shipped the boat from Australia to be here, and this event – the world’s premier regatta – has been fantastic.”

The heavy weather series has proven to be a great warm up event for the Rolex Fastnet race, which starts on Sunday 6th August off Cowes.

Ludde Ingvall is a previous line honours winner of the Rolex Fastnet race, but hasn’t contested the ocean racing classic for a few years, and will face stiff opposition from some of the other maxis and super maxis.

Sir Michael Hintze, the chief executive of CQS, who was onboard the boat for Wednesday’s challenging race around the Isle of Wight, will also be on the crew for the Rolex Fastnet race.

After receiving the Queen’s Cup with Ludde, Sir Michael commented, “wow, what a trophy, there really is a lot of history in this cup, not a bad start.”

The CQS team will have a final shake down sail on the Solent on Saturday in their preparations for the Rolex Fastnet race.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

International WASZP Games – Day 3
Harry Mighell was able to soak downwind inside Dean Souter and gybe in-side him to snatch the lead by the bottom mark. After lunch the afternoon Ora kicked in bang on schedule for two more absolutely fantastic WASZP Championship Series races to leave the inaugural International WASZP Games title to be decided on the final day.
Posted today at 4:30 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Day 7 round up
Today saw a change of start lines, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Belgrano finished the regatta counting a clean sweep of first places, to win Black Group overall, breaking Gosling’s four year long hold on the title.
Posted today at 4:06 pm Melges 24 World Championship - Winners announced...
The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas.
Posted today at 2:56 am Lendy Cowes Week – More action shots from Day 6 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 6 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day six
Posted on 4 Aug Fletcher and Bithell seal gold as GBR claim four European medals
With three theatre style races scheduled for the finale, it was high drama as heavy winds tore across the race course. History was made in the Nacra 17 fleet as the first ever fully foiling European champions were confirmed. It was not all plain sailing as a tough first race saw Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson at the back of the pack, before coming back fighting to take the final two bullets and with it seal the bronze medal.
Posted on 4 Aug Upwind slog forecast as Volvo Ocean Race tackles Rolex Fastnet Race
Xabi and his Spanish team found record-breaking form in winds of up to 35 knots to take the first of four Leg Zero races While MAPFRE took the honours, the racing was incredibly close among the entire fleet and there were plenty of positives for all the skippers to take from the first battle of the Volvo Ocean 65s in the official build-up to the race itself, which starts 22 October from Alicante.
Posted on 4 Aug Clipper Race and Volvo Ocean Race fleets take over Portsmouth Harbour
40% of Clipper Race crew, who come from all walks of life, have no previous sailing experience when they first sign up. Since the Clipper Race started over twenty years ago almost 5,000 people have been turned into ocean racers. Crew members can choose to compete in individual race legs or the entire challenge.
Posted on 4 Aug International WASZP Games – Close at the top after superb Day 2
The first race of the afternoon, race four of the Championship, was started around 1530hrs in a light to moderate breeze A three lap trapezoid course was set with the marks brought in a bit to create shorter laps. The majority of the 53 strong fleet crowded the committee boat end of the start in order to get up on the foils as the start gun went.
Posted on 4 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Argo wins Day 2 but Mamma Aiuto! soars
After their miserable start, GC32 Villasimius Cup winner Jason Carroll charged on to the Bay of Palma stage reformed man This included the call that ‘left was best’, which generally it was. In all four starts today Argo won the pin end. Her performance launched Argo up the leaderboard, but nonetheless she remains second, still a massive ten points behind the leader.
Posted on 4 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy