X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

CQS to sail Rolex Middle Seas Race without DSS foils

by John Roberson today at 5:53 pm
CQS to sail Rolex Middle Seas Race without DSS foils © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Ludde Ingvall’s CQS will sail the Rolex Middle Seas Race without her DSS foils as they continue to develop the system. The skipper commented, “we are now working on our fourth version, using data and knowledge we have gained over the past ten months.”

The CQS design team have found that any foil shape has quite a narrow optimum speed window.

Ludde explained, “a foil that gives its best performance at 10 knots, is not very efficient at 30 knots, so although it will help to lift the boat initially, it then loses its efficiency when the boat accelerates to higher speeds.

“We are trying to design a foil that has a wider window of optimum performance for CQS, and trying to create foils that are sympathetic to our potential speed and the boat’s size.”

Ludde and his team are hoping for light winds during the coming race out of Malta, which will best suit the current configuration of CQS, with her narrow waterline and low wetted surface area.

“The current forecast would seem to indicate light winds at the start,” commented Ludde, “and we will be pushing hard right from the gun to take maximum advantage of these conditions.”

The breeze is expected to increase as the race progresses, so an early advantage could be vital to CQS’s chances of a good result, as the conditions turn in favour of the more powerful boats.

Predictions suggest that there will be a spectacular start in Valletta’s Grand Harbour, with 12 to 15 knots of breeze, but that will die out quite quickly as the fleet heads north towards the Straits of Messina.

The CQS team are keeping a close eye on the weather that is developing later in the race, with winds of 35 knots expected in the closing stages.
Related Articles

Star Sailors League Finals – The VIPs list is shaping up
Nassau, in the Bahamas, is ideal to host the event, Nassau Yacht Club a perfect home for sailors and organizers 15 sailors will join the already confirmed top 10 skippers of the SSL Ranking 2017, among these there are some experienced Star sailors, some incredibly talented skippers who have never raced at a Star regatta and some rookies.
Posted today at 3:43 pm Rolex Middle Sea Race – Preview
The 103 yachts expected to start tomorrow’s 38th edition of the 606-nm race represent 30 different countries. Lying ahead following the grandiose, cannon-fire start from Grand Harbour, Valletta is one of the world of sailing’s most exacting 600-nm races comprising a scenic and tactically demanding circumnavigation of Sicily.
Posted today at 3:14 pm The Middle Sea Race starts tomorrow
Alex will be racing crewed with Irish sailor Nin O'Leary (who was Alex's co-skipper during the 2017 Fastnet race) For this race, Alex will be racing crewed with Irish sailor Nin O'Leary (who was Alex's co-skipper during the 2017 Fastnet race), HUGO BOSS boat captain. Will Jackson & experienced Class 40 sailor Jack Trigger.
Posted today at 2:10 pm Volvo Ocean Race – Seven skippers, one goal
The ultimate test in team sport, starts on Sunday, when seven of the best sailing teams in world cross the starting line The Volvo Ocean Race will test the crews on a 45,000 nautical mile race course, through some of the most challenging waters in the world, including more miles in the extremes of the Southern Ocean.
Posted today at 1:28 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Skippers' Press Conference - Alicante
On Friday, the seven skippers faced the international media at the opening press conference. The ultimate test in team sport, the Volvo Ocean Race, starts on Sunday, when seven of the best sailing teams in the world cross the starting line off Alicante, Spain. The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 will test the crews on a 45,000 nautical mile race course, through some of the most challenging waters in the world, including more miles in the extremes of the Southern Ocean.
Posted today at 12:28 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Triple champion says Team AkzoNobel ready to race
Team AkzoNobel skipper Brad Jackson says the team are moving on and looking forward to the start of the opening Leg After a week of turmoil ashore, newly appointed Team AkzoNobel skipper Brad Jackson (NZL) says the team are moving on and looking forward to the start of the opening Leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. The short leg from Alicante to Lisbon is due to start on Sunday. There the fleet will reassemble ahead of the start of the race proper with a 7,000nm leg from Lisbon, Portugal to Cape Town, South Africa
Posted today at 11:24 am 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race - Alive takes Line Honours
The next boat expected to arrive is Matteo Savelli’s Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino Australian entry, Phillip Turner’s RP 66 Alive charged into Nha Trang, Vietnam, this afternoon on a two sail reach, popping their kite at the cardinal mark just before the finish to take the Line Honours for the 2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. Currently, Alive is third in IRC Overall with a corrected time of 79h 21m 52s on her elapsed time of 50h 11m 56s; a mere 15m 35s outside
Posted today at 10:55 am Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 16, Race 2 – And then there were two
Unicef is currently 387 nm from the finish line in Cape Town, but will face some tricky conditions in the final stretch. It has been a tricky race for Unicef, who suffered a series of spinnaker wraps during the race, including one on day four which damaged the inner-forestay. Whilst this slowed the boat considerably, the team continued to show incredible teamwork to keep racing towards Cape Town.
Posted today at 10:30 am Land Rover BAR shows its form but Alinghi sneaks ahead on ESS opener
Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy were the teams to beat on the opening day of the penultimate Act Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy were the teams to beat on the opening day of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, USA. But it was the Swiss who demonstrated their prowess in the light winds and took the overnight lead as they left the Brits floundering in the final race.
Posted today at 7:09 am Consistency the name of game for Oman Air on tricky ESS opening day
Oman Air crew ended tricky first day in San Diego content with a consistent performance in penultimate Act of 2017 ESS. The Oman Air crew ended a tricky first day in San Diego content with a consistent performance in the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series.
Posted today at 6:31 am
