C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Race - Overall report

by Chris Dewar on 14 Apr
Rushour and XL2 - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race Chris Dewar
A large crowd was gathered on the Shorncliffe Pier on Friday 14 April to watch the start of 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. An eight knot southeastly breeze greeted a fleet of 10 multihulls.

Alasdair Noble, Rear Commodore of the Multihull Yacht Club of Queensland (MYCQ), provided a live commentary to spectators on shore in the lead up to the race start. Each yacht was introduced to the crowd and the race start procedure was explained. Spectators were also provided with a live race call as the race got under way.

Renaissance - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
Despite the light winds the crowd was not disappointed. Renaissance looked like they had won the start but were called back for crossing the line early, leaving Fantasia to cross first. The first leg was 1nm south to windward to Fisherman’s Beacon before turning around to come back through the start line again under spinnaker. This provided a wonderful spectacle for the crowd.

Boss Racing - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
Boss Racing led around the first mark, closely followed by Fantasia. Boss Racing then continued to lead around the second mark in front of the spectators and continued to extend on her lead over the fleet. Once the fleet reached Scarborough they turned east and this proved to be a difficult leg with the yachts being affected by an outgoing tide that was rushing southeast out over the bar and north.

Attitude - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
MYCQ was live streaming from Attitude, a 15m Schionning Designed G-Force. This took viewers through the pre-race preparations on Attitude and racing up until they rounded to second mark. This can be watched on the MYCQ Facebook page.

Unfortunately Rushour were forced to retire early from the race after they struck a submerged object off Mooloolaba and suffered damage to their port daggerboard. They have elected to return to Brisbane, all crew on board are safe and in good spirits.

Boss Racing and Fantasia - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
The progress of the yachts can be followed via the Yellow Brick Tracking Race Viewer - Click here.

Details of all competing yachts can be viewed by going to the MYCQ website.

Hasta La Vista - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
XL2 - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
Top Gun - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
Plan B and No Problem - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
Hasta La Vista - 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race © Chris Dewar
