Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Final day

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:10 pm
Final day start – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
The Final day of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship finished with a flourish in squally conditions in Falmouth Bay. Two races were scheduled with an earlier start of 1100hrs to finish the regatta before another front hit the Cornwall region with some adverse weather.

Race seven of the championship was the first to bring out the general recall flag, but the fleet got away at the second attempt. PRO Peter Saxton set a 2km first leg in a fluc-tuating 10 - 13 knot breeze from 210 degrees. The majority of the fleet worked the mid right to right hand side of the course closer to the shore.

Final day – 3760 - Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 3760 - Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



The leaders round the windward mark were the top three boats fighting for the title, Jeremy Davy/Martin Huett (DWSC), followed by Charles Apthorp/Alan Green (HISC) and Richard Lovering/Matt Alvarado (HISC). However, down the run, Graham/Ben Scroggie(Parkstone YC) and Ian Cadwallader/Dave Sweet (Chew Valley Lake SC surged past as the breeze picked up in gusts.

On the second lap around the triangle these two boats reached away leaving the title contenders fighting for third place. At the wing mark Cadwallader/Sweet got inside the Scroggies to reach to the finish line for their third championship race win in a row. The Scroggies held on for second and Lovering/Alvarado squeezed in for third to take the advantage of a two point lead into the last race. Apthorp/Green finished fifth and Davy/Huett seventh.

Final day – 3793 - Allam and Allam – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 3793 - Allam and Allam – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



The final race was lengthened to a three lap race as the breeze increased as some big black clouds gathered bringing rain squalls with them. With the title going down to the wire the final race was another general recall but when the black flag was raised a slightly reduced fleet calmed down.

The first windward/leeward leg saw the usual suspects fighting it out for the top po-sitions but the race was led by David Tabb/Chewey Sherrell (Parkstone YC). The three title contenders were fighting it out up and down wind as the squalls blew down the race course.

Final day – 4004 - Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 4004 - Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



Visibility was becoming poor as the rain showers persisted but the dayglow regatta leader bibs worn by Lovering/Alvarado came into view on the second lap showing that they had worked up to second place and more importantly two places ahead of Apthorp/Green. Despite some close racing and flying reaches around the triangle, once Lovering/Alvarado had got ahead of their main rivals they covered them up the final upwind leg to round for home. Down the final run the champions elect even managed to surf past Tabb/Sherrell to take the winning gun and seal the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship title.

Final day – 4002 - Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 4002 - Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



Apthorp/Green crossed in fourth to take second overall by three points leaving Davy/Huett with third overall. Cadwallader/Sweet finished ninth to move to fourth overall and Tabb/Sherrell moved up to fifth overall with their final race second. The Lovering/Alvarado partnership have now finished first/second/first in the last three Flying Fifteen UK National Championships.

The first boat in the Classic division was Class President, Bobby Salmond/David Hill.

Final day – 4039 - Scroggies – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 4039 - Scroggies – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



Matt comments on his regatta win:
“We were pretty happy we were never really racing for a bullet in the last race, we just wanted to keep ourselves between the hoop and our main competitors but it just fell right for us up the last beat. We also had a little bit of luck with our own private puff of wind but a great last race.
Fantastic way to end the regatta, we always enjoy ourselves, we have fun morning, noon and night, win, loose or draw we always sail with a smile on our face.”

Final day – Classic 627 waterlogged – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – Classic 627 waterlogged – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



Richards summed up his experience:
“This week we have been consistent, there were a couple of high scorers in the fleet behind us so it was just a case of keeping it smart and keeping it clean and not taking risks. We are 1-2-1 in the last three UK Flying Fifteen Nationals so a great regatta for us and a great venue.”

Final day – 4054 - Spolton and Murphy – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Final day – 4054 - Spolton and Murphy – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Day 3
With six races completed the championship will be decided on final day with the top three boats separated by two points. Two outstanding performances stood out today, in some slightly fresher and gusty winds. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC, scored an impressive 1,2,3 to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green also representing HISC.
Posted today at 3:43 pm New Moon cleans up at Régates Royales Cannes to win French Open
New Moon, BAH 21 clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai New Moon, BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov) clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai as well as winning the 2017 French Open with another clinical performance on the final day.
Posted today at 8:50 am RC44 Cascais Cup boats enjoy 25 knots, sun…and fog
Cascais turned on conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup. Cascais turned on the conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup. Again it was a day with three different winners and mixed results for all.
Posted today at 1:55 am America's Cup - Alinghi and Brits respond positively to Protocol
Twice America's Cup winner Alinghi has responded positively to the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup Twice America's Cup winner Alinghi has responded positively to the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup announced in Auckland yesterday morning. British America's Cup team Landrover BAR also responded positively, and were the first and maybe only of the America's Cup teams who competed in Bermuda who will continue into the 36th America's Cup (aside from Emirates Team New Zealand).
Posted today at 12:31 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A mixture of worry and excitement
With two days to go until the start, the pressure is mounting on the pontoons that line the Bassin des Chalutiers Torn between media engagements and the arrival of their nearest and dearest to see the start, the skippers are being guided by their mood and their character. Some have shut themselves away in a little bubble far away from the race village, others are focusing on trivial material tasks
Posted on 29 Sep J/80 North American Championship announcement
As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC for the J/80 competitors As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!
Posted on 29 Sep Annapolis Boat Show time
Sailors from around the world gather on miles of docks in Annapolis for this internationally acclaimed sailboat show The new J/121 offshore speedster has received rave reviews from those who have had the privilege to go sailing on her after her worldwide debut in the Newport International Boat Show in September. Like her fellow “speedster” siblings, what amazes those that have steered her is the extraordinary acceleration in the puffs and instant response to finger-tip helm movements on any point of sail.
Posted on 29 Sep Volvo Ocean Race – Team Scallywag surprise with new crew announcement
Witt, who was intending to sail with a crew of seven men, has surprised by including Bes as part of final crew line up. Until today, Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag was the only team, out of the seven competitors, to not have considered female sailors. The announcement of Bes now means every Volvo Ocean Race team has female sailors fully integrated into their crew line up.
Posted on 29 Sep Vintage Gold Cup in Michigan
Most of the boats are over 50 years old and all are wood. They have been updated with Aluminum masts and currents sails. Arther Anosov, sailing Magic, with Dave Julius Ceasar, is in second over all with a 3, 2. Jon Vander Molen sailing his Heather, with Rick Burgess crewing, are in third place with a 2, 7. Mark Reynolds, in Flapper, with Michael Brundage are in fourth.
Posted on 29 Sep Getting the most from your off-season
While emphasis is placed on the glory of high-season, it is the focus placed on the off-season that pays real dividends. I always joke that when we approach our high-season, a switch is flipped and we are sent into high gear, but, in reality, we press the GO button to initiate the comprehensive plan we developed during the off-season.
Posted on 29 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy