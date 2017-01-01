Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Day 3

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:43 pm
Day 3 – Upwind race © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
By mid-morning as the fleet went afloat for day three of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships in Falmouth, the odd rain shower cleared and the breeze shifted to a Westerly direction for three more races in superb sailing conditions.

With six races completed the championship will be decided on the final day with the top three boats separated by only two points. Two outstanding performances stood out today, in some slightly fresher and gusty winds. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC, scored an impressive 1,2,3 to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green also representing HISC.

The other standout crew of the day was Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet from Chew Valley Lake SC, who followed a sixth with two bullets, to climb up into fourth position overall.

Day 3 – Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



PRO Peter Saxton again managed to get racing started bang on time at 1200 noon with another T2 Course (w/l leg followed by a triangle). The breeze began around eight knots slowly building up into the low teens by the finish. Another well behaved start and an even split up the course on both legs of the w/l lap suggested Race Management had set a good course.

Lovering/Alvarado were the early leaders on lap one from Apthorp/Green and a great performance by Graham and Ben Scroggie in the mix. By the second lap, Lover-ing/Alvarado had established a safe lead to take the gun, but cutting through the fleet like a knife through butter was Christopher Avery and John Rohde from Draycote Water SC, who scored their best result of the championship by far crossing second. The Anglo/Irish duo Apthorp/Green settled for third.

Day 3 – McKee and Hartland – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – McKee and Hartland – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



The early haze began to clear and again the breeze pushed up a notch tempting race management to lengthen the course for the second race of the day. Again another clean start and again the upwind split was fairly even. Gusts begun to appear across the course and the fleet of Fifteens were able to get on the plane on the broad reaches.

This time although Apthorp/Green were the early leaders, it was Cadwallader/Sweet who was the team that seemed to be reading the conditions the best. The Chew Valley Lake crew got away with the hammer down to take their first win of the championship and become the fifth different race winner in five races. Lovering/Alvarado moved up to second and current UK title holders, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (DWSC) gained places to finish third. Apthorp/Green dropped to fifth and with the first discard coming into play the overall positions were very tight at the top.

Day 3 – Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – Charles Apthorp and Alan Green – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



Ian Cadwallader sums up his performance edge today:

“We have sailed here in Falmouth quite a bit and Dave is a local Falmouth boy so it is pretty special to get the wins and with all the hard work we put in, we enjoyed it, so yes a good day at the office.”

“I have never been quite so close to the fuelling tankers that were out there and the tide was quite interesting, so there were lots of things to think about. The wind was Westerly so quite shifty, that suits a lake sailor like me. The last race was quite open out there, a bit different to the conditions we get on the lake.”

The final race of the day started in slightly fresher conditions up to 14-15 knots with higher gusts. Because the PRO had done such a good job of getting races completed in the target time, the final race was stretched to three laps, (w/l, triangle, w/l).

Day 3 – Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



The closest start of the championship to date but the direction remained fairly steady at 255 degrees. Again the form boats of the day were the leaders, Cadwallader/Sweet were on fire, extending their lead on every leg of the course from the Scroggies and Lovering/Alvarado who fought it out for the other podium places.

Richard Lovering felt he had a bit of lady luck on his side:

“We had a bit of luck in the first race of the day, we saw a bit of pin bias and popped out and had reasonable pace. The second race got a bit funky but we were fast and got a bit of luck. We managed to get some clean lanes. The third race we were very fast in the first downwind, and that got us out of jail, but we were also a bit lucky, to be honest as some of our competitors ahead of us had gear breakdowns and one guy got yellow flagged (Davy/Huett) so that gave us a few places.

Day 3 – Christopher Avery and John Rohde – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – Christopher Avery and John Rohde – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI



We like the breezier conditions and we felt pretty fast both up and downwind today. We will have a couple of beers tonight and get a good nights sleep for the final day.”

The other top contenders, Apthorp/Green struggled for pace in the final race of the day but managed to pull back to a respectable seventh, their discard. Davy/Huett also had to fight back from a yellow flag penalty on the triangle, to finish with a banker, fifth. However, the current World Champions, Steve Goacher and Tim Harper (Royal Windermere YC) had a day to forget (by their own high standards!), dropping to sixth overall with 10,7,15 for the day.

The final day of racing on Saturday has a maximum of two races with no start after 1500 hrs so the title will be decided on the last day.

Day 3 – Wilson and Brown – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Day 3 – Wilson and Brown – CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships © Jonny Fullerton / FFI

Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

New Moon cleans up at Régates Royales Cannes to win French Open
New Moon, BAH 21 clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai New Moon, BAH 21 (Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov) clinched the 5.5 Metre title at the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai as well as winning the 2017 French Open with another clinical performance on the final day.
Posted today at 8:50 am RC44 Cascais Cup boats enjoy 25 knots, sun…and fog
Cascais turned on conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup. Cascais turned on the conditions for which it is famous – 20+ knot winds and sunshine - for day two of the RC44 Cascais Cup. Again it was a day with three different winners and mixed results for all.
Posted today at 1:55 am America's Cup - Alinghi and Brits respond positively to Protocol
Twice America's Cup winner Alinghi has responded positively to the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup Twice America's Cup winner Alinghi has responded positively to the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup announced in Auckland yesterday morning. British America's Cup team Landrover BAR also responded positively, and were the first and maybe only of the America's Cup teams who competed in Bermuda who will continue into the 36th America's Cup (aside from Emirates Team New Zealand).
Posted today at 12:31 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – A mixture of worry and excitement
With two days to go until the start, the pressure is mounting on the pontoons that line the Bassin des Chalutiers Torn between media engagements and the arrival of their nearest and dearest to see the start, the skippers are being guided by their mood and their character. Some have shut themselves away in a little bubble far away from the race village, others are focusing on trivial material tasks
Posted on 29 Sep J/80 North American Championship announcement
As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC for the J/80 competitors As per their usual high-standards, expect the complete red-carpet treatment from Eastport YC and its members for the J/80 competitors! The EYC PRO promises fair weather, great sailing and a lot of races!
Posted on 29 Sep Annapolis Boat Show time
Sailors from around the world gather on miles of docks in Annapolis for this internationally acclaimed sailboat show The new J/121 offshore speedster has received rave reviews from those who have had the privilege to go sailing on her after her worldwide debut in the Newport International Boat Show in September. Like her fellow “speedster” siblings, what amazes those that have steered her is the extraordinary acceleration in the puffs and instant response to finger-tip helm movements on any point of sail.
Posted on 29 Sep Volvo Ocean Race – Team Scallywag surprise with new crew announcement
Witt, who was intending to sail with a crew of seven men, has surprised by including Bes as part of final crew line up. Until today, Team Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag was the only team, out of the seven competitors, to not have considered female sailors. The announcement of Bes now means every Volvo Ocean Race team has female sailors fully integrated into their crew line up.
Posted on 29 Sep Vintage Gold Cup in Michigan
Most of the boats are over 50 years old and all are wood. They have been updated with Aluminum masts and currents sails. Arther Anosov, sailing Magic, with Dave Julius Ceasar, is in second over all with a 3, 2. Jon Vander Molen sailing his Heather, with Rick Burgess crewing, are in third place with a 2, 7. Mark Reynolds, in Flapper, with Michael Brundage are in fourth.
Posted on 29 Sep Getting the most from your off-season
While emphasis is placed on the glory of high-season, it is the focus placed on the off-season that pays real dividends. I always joke that when we approach our high-season, a switch is flipped and we are sent into high gear, but, in reality, we press the GO button to initiate the comprehensive plan we developed during the off-season.
Posted on 29 Sep North Sails 3Di RAW Powers TP52 Super Series Season Success
Azzurra were crowned 52 Super Series champions when they bested the fleet in the final series act in Menorca last week. Azzurra were crowned 52 Super Series champions when they bested the fleet in the final series act in Menorca last week. Alberto Roemmers’ Azzurra, helmed by Guillermo Parada and tactician Vasco Vascotto, is the only team to win two series regattas in 2017, placing them seven points ahead of Platoon and eleven points ahead of 2016 series champs Quantum Racing.
Posted on 29 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy