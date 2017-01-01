C. Thomas Clagett Regatta - Coaching clinic kicks off 15th Clagett

by Sam Crichton today at 4:46 amThis year is a Clagett record for the number of 2.4mR's racing, 18 boats, with an equally divided fleet between the US and Canada, all lining up for a start line over the coming three days of racing.'I'm so pleased to see a fantastic turn out and record number of 2.4mR sailors at this year, the 15th year of The Clagett. We have a lot of familiar faces in the two classes, along with a number of new people joining us in Newport. In Kiel Germany this week, the Para World Sailing Championships are being held and there are two Clagett alumni representing the US and Canada in the regatta,' commented Clagett President and Co-Founder Judy McLennan, Portsmouth, RI.This year is the first time the team from Y-Knot Program out of Lake George, NY are sailing at The Clagett. The team are sailing in the Sonar class, in the first boat out of The Clagett Boat Grant program, which was delivered to the organization in December of 2016.





'Our first regatta in the Sonar, from The Clagett, is this regatta. After we took delivery of the boat in December we have been focused on working on the seating and steering modifications so that Dave Whalen, the skipper, can steer the boat using the 'Sip and Puff' system. We are looking forward to seeing how we compare to the two other Sonars in the class and we hope to do well,' said Spencer Raggio, Malta NY, who is crew on the Y-Knot Sonar.



Returning to The Clagett after a five year hiatus from the 2.4mR class is Julia Dorsett from Kennett Square, PA. 'I was a little scared to get back in the boat and Brian Todd, coach of the 2.4mR class, said to me it would take 10 minutes to get back to it. It took me about 30 minutes and I was back in the groove, which was a fantastic feeling. I haven't driven a boat for a while so being back in the 2.4mR is a fantastic feeling,' commented Dorsett after the coaching clinic held today.



Leading the Race Committee for the second year is Principal Race Officer (PRO) Tom Duggan, East Sandwich, MA.' It's great to be back at The Clagett and fantastic to see so many 2.4mR's racing and the three Sonars as well,' remarked Duggan, who was the PRO in Rio in 2016 at the Paralympic Games.









Racing will commence tomorrow with the race course located between Rose and Goat Island, south of the Pell Bridge. The forecast is for a South West breeze starting out at 10 knots becoming a Southerly breeze and building to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon with seas three to five feet.



List of Entries 2017



2.4mR Class



1. Serge Dionne, Ottawa, ON, CAN

2. Julia Dorsett, Kennett Square, PA, USA

3. Alain DuBuc, Pointe-Claire, QC, CAN

4. Peter Eagar, Toronto, ON, CAN

5. Dan Evans, St. Petersburg, FL, USA

6. Barbara Galinska, Chicago, IL, USA

7. Ted Green, Jr., North Kingston, RI, USA

8. Ben Hall, Bristol, RI, USA

9. Audrey Kobayashi, Kingston, ON, CAN

10. Christine Lavallee, Gatineau, QC, CAN

11. Siobhan MacDonald, Mabou, NS, CAN

12. Tony Pocklington, Ft. Myers, FL, USA

13. Tim Ripley, Randolph, NJ, USA

14. Charlie Rosenfield, Woodstock, CT, USA

15. Paul Tingley, Halifax, NS, CAN

16. Carol Whitmer, CT, USA

17. Aaron Wong-Sing, Ottawa, ON, CAN

18. Peter Wood, Ont., Ottawa, ON, CAN



Sonar Class



1. Gary Pierce, Skipper, Valparaiso, IN USA

Charles McClure, Boston, MA USA

Jeff Long, Newport, RI, USA



2. Duane Smith, Skipper, Homestead, FL, USA

Frank Pingitore, Miami, FL, USA

Donoray Bickham, Miami, FL, USA

Dawn Hart, Tampa, FL, USA



3. Dave Whalen, Skipper, Scotia, NY, USA

J.R. Hardenburgh, Dedham, MA, USA

Spencer Raggio, Malta, NY, USA

Daniel Kennedy, Albany, NY, USA



For more information about The Clagett visit: www.clagettregatta.org.

