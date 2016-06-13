Busy summer brings crews back for Day 4 of Club Marine Series
After nearly two months away from the race track the Club Marine Series was continued yesterday 11 February, 2017, with 119 registrants and hosted by the Royal Brighton Yacht Club. This decent break gave local yachts the opportunity to participate in other well-known regattas such as the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Race and the Festival of Sails regatta.
2016-17 Club Marine Series - Day 4 Alex McKinnon
A late sea breeze meant racing for Divisions One, Two and Three were postponed for nearly half an hour yesterday while the Blue Division (being closer to shore) were able to kick off on time. For all divisions, racing began in a light five knot South-Easter and as racing and time progressed the sea breeze kicked in to a solid 12 – 15 knots.
Mike and Mark Welsh’s, ‘Wicked’, came back in full swing (after a successful Rolex Sydney to Hobart campaign) taking out a split second (IRC) and third (AMS) in yesterday’s race placing them in the lead for IRC now and second overall in AMS. ‘Sierra Chainsaw’ has stepped up to take the lead in AMS and Phil Bedlington’s ‘BKT JAMHU’ also takes the lead in YV Handicapping.
Nick Bartel and his team on ‘Terra Firma’ join the Club Marine Series cohort after campaigning at various other regattas including the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race and most recently the Festival of Sail where the team won IRC Division One. They now finish off this season with the remaining Club Marine Series races,
“Unfortunately, we have been unable to compete in this series as the boat has been competing at different regattas around the east coast for the earlier part of this season.
We enjoyed (yesterdays) racing; we had to wait until the breeze filled in and was consistent enough to race but were happy when we got underway. We were fortunate to have a good start and first upwind, making gains by going further in to shore. The boat goes well in light air and once ahead we were hard to catch. IKON, Wicked and Primitive Cool all sailed well today; it was a clean race and none of the boats got too tangled up. We look forward to the last remaining races.”
Gary MacKinven’s, Way2Go!, retained their lead in Division Two AMS and YV Handicapping while Rod Warren’s Joust also maintained their lead in IRC. Today’s line honours were won by Max Peter’s, Adam 10, ‘Top Gun’ who scraped in 20 seconds in front of James Heywood’s Adam 10, ‘Serious Yahoo.’
As always, the strong S80 fleet in Division Three saw tight racing for the one design boats with less than a minute of separation between their finishing times. Paul Neilson and Rodney Lagham’s ‘Moonraker’ sits a comfortable four points ahead of close rival, ‘Skipjack.’ Paul said,
“We were shorthanded in crew (yesterday) and unfortunately had a bad start but were lucky in picking a couple wind shifts that helped us up the course. We love racing and if we can be up there with the rest of the fleet we’re happy! ‘Imaginer’ was on fire today, they did very well in the light air and sailed a tight race, congratulations guys.”
Following closely behind is current S80 State Championship crew, ‘Skipjack’ who are currently taking the lead in Division Three IRC by a solid 13 points.
As the sea breeze was trying to fill, the shoreline was still where most of the pressure was. Since the Blue Division’s start is adjacent to Royal Brighton Yacht Club’s marina rock wall and hence close to shore the fleet was able to begin their race on time.
Koos Theron’s ‘Xenia’ made a jump today and landed line honours bumping them up to eighth overall. Leo Cantwell’s ‘Magic Bullet’ currently sits tied with Ignazio Parolini’s ‘Republica’ for first overall. With no one boat consistently scoring top 10 results it could be anyone’s game by the end of the series.
Racing continues for the Club Marine Series later this month on the 25th February when Sandringham Yacht Club hosts Day 5.
Full Results:
Club Marine Series White Div 1
Series Results [IRC DIV1] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 12.5
| 2.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 16.5
| 2.5
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 11.0Q
|3
|2.0S
|REVERIE
|B26
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 25.0
| 17.0C
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|4
|4.0S
|SCHUSS
|B63
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 25.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|BKT JAMHU
|B2
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 25.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 5.0V
| 7.0
|6
|
|ARCADIA
|S17
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 47.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 14.0C
| 8.0
|7
|
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|R401
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 51.0
| 9.0F
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 14.0C
| 9.0
|8
|
|PRIMITIVE COOL
|S777
|John Newbold
|RMYS
| 53.0
| 6.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
| 3.0
|9
|
|A CUNNING PLAN
|SM6461
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 54.0
| 17.0C
| 11.0
| 7.0
| 14.0C
| 5.0
|10
|5.0S
|SIMPLY FUN
|SM42
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 55.0
| 17.0C
| 6.0
| 5.0
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
|11
|
|MERLION
|H8118
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 55.0
| 17.0C
| 8.0
| 10.0
| 14.0C
| 6.0
|12
|
|TERRA FIRMA
|SM24
|Nick Bartels
|SYC
| 58.0
| 1.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
|13
|
|CARTOUCHE
|B10
|Steven Fahey
|RBYC
| 59.0
| 17.0C
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
|14
|
|BLUE CHIP
|R6806
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 74.0
| 17.0C
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
|14
|
|HARTBREAKER
|B330
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 74.0
| 17.0C
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
|14
|
|INSX
|SM5985
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 74.0
| 17.0C
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
| 13.0C
Series Results [AMS DIV1] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SIERRA CHAINSAW
|SM6115
|Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso
|SYC
| 14.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 16.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 19.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 12.0Q
|4
|
|BKT JAMHU
|B2
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 21.3
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.3V
| 6.0
|5
|
|REVERIE
|B26
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 26.0
| 16.0C
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
|6
|
|SCHUSS
|B63
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 33.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|ADDICTION
|S16
|Richard McGarvie
|RMYS
| 39.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 14.0C
| 5.0
|8
|
|ARCADIA
|S17
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 49.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 14.0C
| 9.0
|9
|
|A CUNNING PLAN
|SM6461
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 52.0
| 16.0C
| 12.0
| 7.0
| 14.0C
| 3.0
|10
|
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|R401
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 54.0
| 9.0F
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 14.0C
| 10.0
|11
|
|SIMPLY FUN
|SM42
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 58.0
| 16.0C
| 8.0
| 6.0
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|12
|
|MERLION
|H8118
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 60.0
| 16.0C
| 10.0
| 12.0
| 14.0C
| 8.0
|13
|
|BLUE CHIP
|R6806
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 72.0
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|13
|
|HARTBREAKER
|B330
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 72.0
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
|13
|
|KOOKABURRA
|KA11
|Michael Smith
|RYCV
| 72.0
| 16.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
| 14.0C
Club Marine Series White Div 2
Series Results [YV DIV1] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|BKT JAMHU
|B2
|Phil Bedlington
|RBYC
| 26.3
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 5.3V
| 8.0
|2
|
|SIERRA CHAINSAW
|SM6115
|Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso
|SYC
| 27.0
| 4.0
| 12.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|WICKED
|SM4
|Mike And Mark Welsh
|SYC
| 27.5
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 4.5
| 5.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|SCHUSS
|B63
|Denis McConnell
|RBYC
| 29.0
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|5
|
|DREAM
|SM8
|Robert Green
|SYC
| 33.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 17.0C
|6
|
|REVERIE
|B26
|Alan Woodward
|RBYC
| 38.5
| 22.0C
| 3.0
| 4.5
| 2.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|IKON
|H1010
|Bruce McCraken
|HBYC
| 40.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 13.0Q
|8
|
|ONE FOR THE ROAD
|R401
|Gary Prestedge
|RYCV
| 44.0
| 12.0F
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 19.0C
| 6.0
|9
|
|ARCADIA
|S17
|Peter Davison
|RMYS
| 49.0
| 2.0
| 7.0
| 12.0
| 19.0C
| 9.0
|10
|
|ADDICTION
|S16
|Richard McGarvie
|RMYS
| 58.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
| 13.0
| 19.0C
| 11.0
|11
|
|A CUNNING PLAN
|SM6461
|Jon Lechte
|SYC
| 63.0
| 22.0C
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 19.0C
| 1.0
|12
|
|CARTOUCHE
|B10
|Steven Fahey
|RBYC
| 71.0
| 22.0C
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|13
|
|PRIMITIVE COOL
|S777
|John Newbold
|RMYS
| 74.0
| 8.0
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 5.0
|14
|9.0S
|SIMPLY FUN
|SM42
|Philip Coombs
|SYC
| 78.0
| 22.0C
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|15
|
|MERLION
|H8118
|Eddie Mackevicius
|HBYC
| 78.0
| 22.0C
| 13.0
| 14.0
| 19.0C
| 10.0
|16
|
|TERRA FIRMA
|SM24
|Nick Bartels
|SYC
| 79.0
| 1.0
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|17
|
|BLUE CHIP
|R6806
|Ian Lewis
|RYCV
| 89.0
| 22.0C
| 15.0
| 16.0F
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|18
|
|HARTBREAKER
|B330
|A Walton A Breidahl
|RBYC
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|18
|
|KOOKABURRA
|KA11
|Michael Smith
|RYCV
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|18
|
|NEXT MOMENT
|R6198
|Elizabeth Meyer
|RYCV
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
|18
|
|INSX
|SM5985
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 100.0
| 22.0C
| 21.0C
| 21.0C
| 19.0C
| 17.0C
Series Results [IRC DIV2] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|2
|
|SCARLET RUNNER
|SM9
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 29.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 20.0C
|3
|
|WAY2GO!
|R1347
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 30.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|R1121
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 33.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 22.0C
| 1.0
|5
|
|ABSOLUT
|R350
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 35.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 10.0F
| 4.0
|6
|
|TOP GUN
|R363
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 39.0
| 1.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 22.0C
| 6.0
|7
|
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|B9
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 41.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 22.0C
| 7.0
|8
|
|SALAMANDER III
|S191
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 52.5
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 15.0
| 10.5V
| 10.0
|9
|
|MONEYPENNY
|R35
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 53.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 22.0C
| 2.0
|10
|
|ANTAGONIST
|S138
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 55.0
| 12.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 20.0C
|11
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 56.0
| 6.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 22.0C
| 11.0
|12
|
|INSX
|SM5985
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 57.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
| 11.0
| 22.0C
| 9.0
|13
|4.0S
|ARCHIE
|SM35
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 63.0
| 15.0
| 14.0
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 18.0B
|14
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 63.0
| 14.0
| 17.0
| 14.0
| 5.0
| 13.0
|15
|
|ELLIPSE
|S369
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 73.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 22.0C
| 12.0
|16
|
|JUNGLE JUICE
|S292
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 80.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
| 16.0
| 16.0V
| 16.0
|17
|
|ARCHIMEDES
|S35
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 91.0
| 22.0C
| 15.0
| 17.0
| 22.0C
| 15.0
|18
|
|GIENAH
|S14
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 96.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 8.0
|19
|
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 102.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 14.0
|20
|
|ROLLERCOASTER
|S3227
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 103.0
| 17.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 20.0C
|21
|
|WIND SPEED
|SM3639
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 108.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 20.0C
Series Results [AMS DIV2] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|WAY2GO!
|R1347
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 9.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|3
|
|SCARLET RUNNER
|SM9
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 42.5
| 5.5
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 30.0C
|4
|
|ABSOLUT
|R350
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 43.0
| 12.0
| 4.0
| 7.0
| 16.0F
| 4.0
|5
|
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|SM1100
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 44.0
| 3.0
| 11.0
| 5.0
| 16.0F
| 9.0
|6
|
|ANTAGONIST
|S138
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 45.5
| 10.5
| 6.0
| 14.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|PORTOFINO
|S43
|Stuart Tait
|RMYS
| 46.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 30.0C
|8
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 59.0
| 10.5
| 17.0
| 12.5
| 5.0
| 14.0
|9
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 67.0
| 4.0
| 8.0
| 9.0
| 36.0C
| 10.0
|10
|
|TOP GUN
|R363
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 71.5
| 5.5
| 13.0
| 6.0
| 36.0C
| 11.0
|11
|
|MONEYPENNY
|R35
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 72.0
| 13.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 36.0C
| 2.0
|12
|6.0S
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|R1121
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 74.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 36.0C
| 6.0
|13
|
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|B9
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 74.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 36.0C
| 12.0
|14
|
|DARK ENERGY
|SM980
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 82.5
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 12.5
| 36.0C
| 16.0
|15
|
|ARCHIE
|SM35
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 83.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 16.0
| 6.0
| 30.0C
|16
|
|SALAMANDER III
|S191
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 88.7
| 14.0
| 12.0
| 18.0
| 14.7V
| 30.0C
|17
|
|SEA EAGLE
|S91
|Kevin Curtis
|RMYS
| 92.0
| 20.0
| 22.0
| 15.0
| 16.0F
| 19.0
|18
|
|ELLIPSE
|S369
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 101.0
| 17.0
| 14.0
| 17.0
| 36.0C
| 17.0
|19
|
|MAXIMUMM
|AUS6636
|Gary Fisher
|SYC
| 102.0
| 36.0C
| 18.0
| 19.0
| 7.0
| 22.0
|20
|
|JUNGLE JUICE
|S292
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 108.8
| 21.0
| 20.0
| 21.0
| 21.8V
| 25.0
|21
|
|38 SOUTH RACING
|AUS31003
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 109.0
| 36.0C
| 21.0
| 22.0
| 9.0
| 21.0
|22
|
|SUNSHINE
|S18
|James Oosterweghel
|RMYS
| 125.0
| 23.0
| 36.0C
| 26.0
| 10.0
| 30.0C
|23
|
|WHERES WAL?
|B6324
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 134.0
| 36.0C
| 24.0
| 23.0
| 36.0C
| 15.0
|24
|
|ARCHIMEDES
|S35
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 135.0
| 36.0C
| 19.0
| 20.0
| 36.0C
| 24.0
|25
|
|TIGRIS
|AUS61
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 138.0
| 22.0
| 25.0
| 25.0
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|26
|
|ENVYUS
|AUS138
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 147.0
| 19.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 20.0
|27
|5.0S
|GIENAH
|S14
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 149.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 5.0
|28
|
|REMEDY
|S621
|Bradley Doak
|RMYS
| 149.0
| 36.0C
| 23.0
| 24.0
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|29
|
|WAKE
|B205
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 152.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 8.0
|30
|
|LONGSHOT
|S3631
|Don McPherson
|RMYS
| 155.0
| 24.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 23.0
|31
|
|ROLLERCOASTER
|S3227
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 156.0
| 18.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|32
|
|PP1
|AUS582
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 157.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 13.0
|33
|
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 162.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 18.0
|34
|
|SEAYA
|S1902
|James Holroyd
|RMYS
| 174.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
|34
|
|WIND SPEED
|SM3639
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 174.0
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 36.0C
| 30.0C
Series Results [YV DIV2] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|WAY2GO!
|R1347
|Gary Mackinven
|RYCV
| 20.0
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|SM1100
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 36.5
| 3.0
| 12.0
| 1.5
| 16.0F
| 4.0
|3
|
|JOUST
|SM1110
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 41.0
| 24.0
| 3.0
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|MARTINI RACING
|B33
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 48.0
| 5.0
| 21.0
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
|5
|
|ANTAGONIST
|S138
|Jim Lynch
|RMYS
| 54.0
| 15.0
| 6.0
| 14.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
|6
|
|ABSOLUT
|R350
|Richard Gates
|DSS/RYCT/BYC
| 60.0
| 20.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 16.0F
| 7.0
|7
|
|JAKE
|SM1112
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 61.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 40.0C
| 8.0
|8
|
|SEA EAGLE
|S91
|Kevin Curtis
|RMYS
| 73.0
| 12.0
| 22.0
| 5.0
| 16.0F
| 18.0
|9
|
|SALAMANDER III
|S191
|Monica Jones
|RMYS
| 76.3
| 6.0
| 8.0
| 23.0
| 15.3V
| 24.0
|10
|
|ARCHIE
|SM35
|S Bell J Sloan
|SYC
| 80.0
| 16.0
| 9.0
| 16.0
| 6.0
| 33.0B
|11
|
|PORTOFINO
|S43
|Stuart Tait
|RMYS
| 80.5
| 19.0
| 19.0
| 1.5
| 2.0
| 39.0C
|12
|
|38 SOUTH RACING
|AUS31003
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 86.5
| 40.0C
| 15.0
| 8.5
| 9.0
| 14.0
|13
|4.0S
|ELLIPSE
|S369
|J Setton / A Kaminsk
|RMYS
| 87.0
| 11.0
| 4.0
| 12.0
| 40.0C
| 20.0
|14
|
|SERIOUS YAHOO
|B9
|James Heywood
|RBYC
| 87.0
| 9.0
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 40.0C
| 22.0
|15
|8.0S
|MAXIMUMM
|AUS6636
|Gary Fisher
|SYC
| 89.0
| 40.0C
| 2.0
| 13.0
| 8.0
| 26.0
|16
|
|INSX
|SM5985
|Marcus Sill
|SYC
| 89.0
| 2.0
| 13.0
| 19.0
| 40.0C
| 15.0
|17
|
|SUNSHINE
|S18
|James Oosterweghel
|RMYS
| 93.0
| 8.0
| 40.0C
| 27.0
| 7.0
| 11.0
|18
|
|MONEYPENNY
|R35
|P Langford / T Spenc
|RYCV
| 94.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| 17.0
| 40.0C
| 3.0
|19
|
|DARK ENERGY
|SM980
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 96.5
| 1.0
| 20.0
| 8.5
| 40.0C
| 27.0
|20
|
|SCARLET RUNNER
|SM9
|Robert Date
|SYC
| 98.0
| 22.0
| 18.0
| 15.0
| 4.0
| 39.0C
|21
|
|JUNGLE JUICE
|S292
|Janet Dean
|RMYS
| 102.5
| 18.0
| 14.0
| 20.0
| 20.5V
| 30.0
|22
|
|EXECUTIVE DECISION
|R1121
|Grant Botica
|RYCV
| 120.0
| 23.0
| 16.0
| 18.0
| 40.0C
| 23.0
|23
|
|TOP GUN
|R363
|Max Peters
|RYCV
| 125.0
| 13.0
| 23.0
| 21.0
| 40.0C
| 28.0
|24
|
|ARCHIMEDES
|S35
|Thomas Ely
|RMYS
| 142.0
| 40.0C
| 11.0
| 22.0
| 40.0C
| 29.0
|25
|7.0S
|ENVYUS
|AUS138
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 143.0
| 7.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 16.0
|26
|
|TIGRIS
|AUS61
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 143.0
| 14.0
| 25.0
| 25.0
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|27
|
|LONGSHOT
|S3631
|Don McPherson
|RMYS
| 147.0
| 21.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 6.0
|28
|
|WHERES WAL?
|B6324
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 149.0
| 40.0C
| 26.0
| 24.0
| 40.0C
| 19.0
|29
|
|MISTRESS
|S360
|Robert Quick
|RMYS
| 154.0
| 40.0C
| 28.0O
| 29.0O
| 40.0C
| 17.0
|30
|
|GIENAH
|S14
|Rod Miller
|RMYS
| 165.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 5.0
|31
|
|REMEDY
|S621
|Bradley Doak
|RMYS
| 169.0
| 40.0C
| 24.0
| 26.0
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|32
|
|PP1
|AUS582
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 170.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 10.0
|33
|
|KAOS RACING
|AUS156
|Troy Croft
|RYCV
| 173.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 13.0
|34
|
|ROLLERCOASTER
|S3227
|John Taylor
|RMYS
| 176.0
| 25.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 31.0
|35
|
|ALIEN
|R880
|Justin Brenan
|RYCV
| 181.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 21.0
|36
|
|WAKE
|B205
|Terence Robertson
|RBYC
| 185.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 25.0
|37
|
|COUSIN IT
|R149
|Adrain Caharijia
|RYCV
| 199.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|37
|
|WIND SPEED
|SM3639
|Les Browne
|SYC
| 199.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
|37
|
|SEAYA
|S1902
|James Holroyd
|RMYS
| 199.0
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 40.0C
| 39.0C
Club Marine Series White Div 3
Series Results [Super 11] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SM1110
|JOUST
|Rod Warren
|SYC
| 8.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SM1100
|SMOOTH CRIMINAL
|Don & Helen Cameron
|SYC
| 14.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 5.0F
| 2.0
|3
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 21.5
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 4.5
| 2.0
| 5.0
|4
|
|SM1112
|JAKE
|Stuart Lyon
|SYC
| 22.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 11.0C
| 3.0
|5
|
|SM980
|DARK ENERGY
|John Lindholm
|SYC
| 27.5
| 1.0
| 4.0
| 4.5
| 11.0C
| 7.0
|6
|
|AUS31003
|38 SOUTH RACING
|Rohan Veal
|SYC
| 35.0
| 11.0C
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
| 9.0
|7
|
|B6324
|WHERES WAL?
|Roger Jepson
|RBYC
| 42.0
| 11.0C
| 7.0
| 7.0
| 11.0C
| 6.0
|8
|
|AUS61
|TIGRIS
|Ian Lodewyckx
|RMYS
| 45.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
|9
|
|AUS138
|ENVYUS
|Dennis Clark
|RYCV
| 47.0
| 6.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 8.0
|10
|
|AUS582
|PP1
|Damian Thomas
|SYC
| 48.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 4.0
Series Results [IRC DIV3] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|SKIPJACK
|H398
|B Feore G Jackson
|HBYC
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|MOOD INDIGO
|S8000
|Keith Chatto
|RMYS
| 19.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 8.0C
| 2.0
|3
|
|RECYCLED REPUTATION
|H10
|Tim Campbell
|HBYC
| 22.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 8.0C
| 6.0C
|4
|
|MERAK
|R1221
|Bas Huibers
|RYCV
| 25.0
| 8.0C
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 8.0C
| 3.0
|5
|4.0S
|MRS OVERNEWTON
|S47
|Leslie Norton
|RSAYS
| 29.0
| 8.0C
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 8.0C
| 4.0
|6
|
|UP 'N GO
|R182
|Cath/Britta Beaufort
|RYCV
| 29.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 8.0C
| 5.0
|7
|
|ROCK N ROLL
|S411
|Stephen Barker
|RMYS
| 35.0
| 5.0
| 8.0C
| 8.0C
| 8.0C
| 6.0C
Series Results [AMS DIV3] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|MOONRAKER
|H700
|P Neilson R Langham
|HBYC
| 8.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|SKIPJACK
|H398
|B Feore G Jackson
|HBYC
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|TAKE FIVE
|S197
|Jurgen Pfeiffer
|RMYS
| 21.0
| 9.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|GRAVITAS
|R2781
|Paul Larcher
|RYCV
| 25.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
|5
|
|FOOTLOOSE
|R968
|John Robb
|RYCV
| 26.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|RECYCLED REPUTATION
|H10
|Tim Campbell
|HBYC
| 39.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
| 6.0
| 15.0C
| 7.0
|7
|
|HUSH
|SM5508
|Pete Chalkley
|SYC
| 43.5
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 13.0F
| 15.0C
| 4.5
|8
|
|MRS OVERNEWTON
|S47
|Leslie Norton
|RSAYS
| 48.5
| 16.0C
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 15.0C
| 4.5
|9
|
|VITESSE
|R632
|Michael Pointon
|RYCV
| 50.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 15.0C
| 9.0
|10
|
|LAURELLE
|R18
|Ray Borrett
|RYCV
| 57.0
| 11.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 6.0
| 10.0
|11
|
|UP 'N GO
|R182
|Cath/Britta Beaufort
|RYCV
| 58.0
| 10.0
| 11.0
| 11.0
| 15.0C
| 11.0
|12
|
|PHANTOM
|S196
|Gus Dawson
|RMYS
| 60.0
| 16.0C
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 15.0C
| 12.0
|13
|
|ESPRESSO
|S947
|Stephen Thompson
|RMYS
| 62.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
| 10.0
| 15.0C
| 13.0
|14
|
|GOOD QUESTION
|SM801
|John Robertson
|SYC
| 63.0
| 4.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
|15
|
|ROCK N ROLL
|S411
|Stephen Barker
|RMYS
| 72.0
| 13.0
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 15.0C
| 14.0C
Club Marine Blue Series
Series Results [YV DIV3] up to Race 5
|Place
|Ties
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|MOONRAKER
|H700
|P Neilson R Langham
|HBYC
| 17.0
| 6.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|SKIPJACK
|H398
|B Feore G Jackson
|HBYC
| 30.5
| 4.0
| 3.5
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
|3
|
|GRAVITAS
|R2781
|Paul Larcher
|RYCV
| 35.0
| 7.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 10.0
|4
|
|FOOTLOOSE
|R968
|John Robb
|RYCV
| 36.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
|5
|
|TAKE FIVE
|S197
|Jurgen Pfeiffer
|RMYS
| 46.0
| 16.0
| 10.0
| 9.0
| 2.0
| 9.0
|6
|
|MRS OVERNEWTON
|S47
|Leslie Norton
|RSAYS
| 51.5
| 23.0C
| 3.5
| 2.0
| 22.0C
| 1.0
|7
|
|IMAGINER
|SM1104
|Chris Byrne
|SYC
| 52.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| 16.0
| 22.0C
| 6.0
|8
|
|ROUGH CUT
|138
|Rae Duncan
|RYCV
| 53.5
| 18.0
| 6.0
| 10.5
| 1.0
| 18.0C
|9
|
|MOOD INDIGO
|S8000
|Keith Chatto
|RMYS
| 55.5
| 8.0
| 11.0
| 10.5
| 22.0C
| 4.0
|10
|
|VITESSE
|R632
|Michael Pointon
|RYCV
| 56.0
| 2.0
| 14.0
| 13.0
| 22.0C
| 5.0
|11
|
|MYSTERY
|191
|Cameron Mead
|RYCV
| 58.0
| 17.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
| 22.0C
| 12.0
|12
|
|UP 'N GO
|R182
|Cath/Britta Beaufort
|RYCV
| 63.0
| 5.0
| 16.0
| 17.0
| 22.0C
| 3.0
|13
|
|LUCY IN THE SKY
|188
|Calum Brenan
|RYCV
| 65.0
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 22.0C
| 18.0C
|14
|
|RECYCLED REPUTATION
|H10
|Tim Campbell
|HBYC
| 69.0
| 3.0
| 15.0
| 14.0
| 22.0C
| 15.0
|15
|
|MERAK
|R1221
|Bas Huibers
|RYCV
| 76.0
| 23.0C
| 17.0
| 7.0
| 22.0C
| 7.0
|16
|
|HUSH
|SM5508
|Pete Chalkley
|SYC
| 77.0
| 14.0
| 9.0
| 19.0F
| 22.0C
| 13.0
|17
|
|PHANTOM
|S196
|Gus Dawson
|RMYS
| 80.0
| 23.0C
| 13.0
| 8.0
| 22.0C
| 14.0
|18
|
|ESPRESSO
|S947
|Stephen Thompson
|RMYS
| 81.0
| 9.0
| 18.0
| 15.0
| 22.0C
| 17.0
|19
|
|LAURELLE
|R18
|Ray Borrett
|RYCV
| 82.0
| 15.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 7.0
| 16.0
|20
|
|GOOD QUESTION
|SM801
|John Robertson
|SYC
| 95.0
| 11.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 18.0C
|21
|
|ROCK N ROLL
|S411
|Stephen Barker
|RMYS
| 97.0
| 13.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 18.0C
|22
|
|MAGIC BULLET
|R374
|Leo Cantwell
|RYCV
| 107.0
| 23.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 18.0C
Series Results [PHS] up to Race 4
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Note
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|1.0S
|R374
|MAGIC BULLET
|Leo Cantwell
|RYCV
| 30.0
|
| 7.0
| 12.0
| 1.0
| 10.0
|2
|
|B8188
|REPUBLICA
|Ignazio Parolini
|RBYC
| 30.0
|
| 14.0
| 2.0
| 11.0R
| 3.0
|3
|
|6731
|TRUE COLOURS
|Geoff Adams
|RBYC
| 35.0
|
| 11.0
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
|4
|
|B1607
|FINESSE
|Nick Knezic
|RBYC
| 37.0
|
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 11.0R
| 19.0
|5
|
|R410
|SALTAIR
|Sarah Allard
|RYCV
| 40.0
|
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 15.0
|6
|
|B38
|INSTANT KARMA
|Paul Wise
|RBYC
| 44.0
|
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 34.0C
| 1.0
|7
|
|R6198
|NEXT MOMENT
|Elizabeth Meyer
|RYCV
| 46.0
|
| 13.0
| 13.0
| 4.0
| 16.0
|8
|
|B999
|XENIA
|Koos Theron
|RBYC
| 62.0
|
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 34.0C
| 22.0
|9
|
|B1771
|ANDALUCIA
|Will Merritt
|RBYC
| 67.5
|
| 17.0S
| 10.0
| 34.0C
| 6.5
|10
|
|B99
|GET SMART
|Robert Lichter
|RBYC
| 71.0
|
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 34.0C
| 17.0
|11
|
|B122
|ZARDOS
|Incledon Redpath
|RBYC
| 76.0
|
| 5.0
| 35.0C
| 7.0
| 29.0C
|12
|
|R6620
|AFRAYED KNOT
|Bruce Early
|RYCV
| 77.5
|
| 2.0
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 6.5
|13
|
|B818
|CALEDONIA
|M Mitchell P Jenkins
|RBYC
| 83.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 6.0
| 4.0
|14
|
|B67
|HOT SHOT
|Graham Noel
|RBYC
| 86.0
|
| 9.0
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 8.0
|15
|
|KA11
|KOOKABURRA
|Guy Thomas
|RYCV
| 87.0
|
| 38.0C
| 4.0
| 34.0C
| 11.0
|16
|
|B83
|SANRAFAEL
|Peter Dee Michelle H
|RBYC
| 92.0
|
| 38.0C
| 6.0
| 34.0C
| 14.0
|17
|
|B407
|PIZAZZZ
|Ted Masur
|RBYC
| 95.0
|
| 15.0
| 17.0
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|18
|
|B911
|SUN KISS
|David Spencer
|RBYC
| 97.0
|
| 38.0C
| 16.0
| 34.0C
| 9.0
|19
|
|B429
|MIRRABOOKA
|David Bingham
|RBYC
| 101.0
|
| 3.0
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|20
|2.0S
|B237
|SUMMER WIND
|Paul & Angela Woodma
|RBYC
| 104.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 2.0
| 29.0C
|21
|6.0S
|B888
|JUST CHILLIN
|David Morrell
|RBYC
| 104.0
|
| 6.0
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|22
|
|S77
|CHRISTINE
|Paul Bunn
|RMYS
| 104.0
|
| 38.0C
| 19.0F
| 34.0C
| 13.0
|23
|
|B039
|TIME OUT
|Drew Price
|RBYC
| 107.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 5.0
| 29.0C
|24
|
|B1587
|THUNDER
|Anthony Garvey
|RBYC
| 109.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 2.0
|25
|5.0S
|B23
|KINGURRA
|Ian Macfarlane
|RBYC
| 112.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 5.0
|26
|
|B310
|WILD CHILD
|Marg Neeson
|RBYC
| 112.0
|
| 38.0C
| 11.0
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|27
|
|B5151
|CLIPPER III
|Gary Davison
|RBYC
| 115.0
|
| 38.0C
| 14.0
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|28
|
|7335
|JAYHAWK
|David Mileshkin
|RBYC
| 116.0
|
| 38.0C
| 15.0
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|29
|
|B521
|HELTER SKELTER
|Iain McCoy
|RBYC
| 125.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 18.0
|30
|
|B158
|LONGBOW
|Brian Pattinson
|RBYC
| 127.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 20.0
|31
|
|B120
|UNDER CAPRICORN
|Bruno Carreto
|RBYC
| 128.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 21.0
|32
|
|B59
|REDLINE
|Brian Slater
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|32
|
|B3
|NO FEARR
|Kevin Robinson
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|32
|
|B360
|CO CO
|Philip Cormie
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|32
|
|B5346
|SEAS THE DAY
|Ken Cook
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|32
|
|B33
|MARTINI RACING
|Tony Cuschieri
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
|32
|
|B1104
|FARR FETCHED
|Peter Johns
|RBYC
| 136.0
|
| 38.0C
| 35.0C
| 34.0C
| 29.0C
