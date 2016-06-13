Busy summer brings crews back for Day 4 of Club Marine Series

by Yachting Victoria today at 5:00 amA late sea breeze meant racing for Divisions One, Two and Three were postponed for nearly half an hour yesterday while the Blue Division (being closer to shore) were able to kick off on time. For all divisions, racing began in a light five knot South-Easter and as racing and time progressed the sea breeze kicked in to a solid 12 – 15 knots.Mike and Mark Welsh’s, ‘Wicked’, came back in full swing (after a successful Rolex Sydney to Hobart campaign) taking out a split second (IRC) and third (AMS) in yesterday’s race placing them in the lead for IRC now and second overall in AMS. ‘Sierra Chainsaw’ has stepped up to take the lead in AMS and Phil Bedlington’s ‘BKT JAMHU’ also takes the lead in YV Handicapping.





Nick Bartel and his team on ‘Terra Firma’ join the Club Marine Series cohort after campaigning at various other regattas including the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race and most recently the Festival of Sail where the team won IRC Division One. They now finish off this season with the remaining Club Marine Series races,



“Unfortunately, we have been unable to compete in this series as the boat has been competing at different regattas around the east coast for the earlier part of this season.



We enjoyed (yesterdays) racing; we had to wait until the breeze filled in and was consistent enough to race but were happy when we got underway. We were fortunate to have a good start and first upwind, making gains by going further in to shore. The boat goes well in light air and once ahead we were hard to catch. IKON, Wicked and Primitive Cool all sailed well today; it was a clean race and none of the boats got too tangled up. We look forward to the last remaining races.”









Gary MacKinven’s, Way2Go!, retained their lead in Division Two AMS and YV Handicapping while Rod Warren’s Joust also maintained their lead in IRC. Today’s line honours were won by Max Peter’s, Adam 10, ‘Top Gun’ who scraped in 20 seconds in front of James Heywood’s Adam 10, ‘Serious Yahoo.’



As always, the strong S80 fleet in Division Three saw tight racing for the one design boats with less than a minute of separation between their finishing times. Paul Neilson and Rodney Lagham’s ‘Moonraker’ sits a comfortable four points ahead of close rival, ‘Skipjack.’ Paul said,



“We were shorthanded in crew (yesterday) and unfortunately had a bad start but were lucky in picking a couple wind shifts that helped us up the course. We love racing and if we can be up there with the rest of the fleet we’re happy! ‘Imaginer’ was on fire today, they did very well in the light air and sailed a tight race, congratulations guys.”









Following closely behind is current S80 State Championship crew, ‘Skipjack’ who are currently taking the lead in Division Three IRC by a solid 13 points.



As the sea breeze was trying to fill, the shoreline was still where most of the pressure was. Since the Blue Division’s start is adjacent to Royal Brighton Yacht Club’s marina rock wall and hence close to shore the fleet was able to begin their race on time.









Koos Theron’s ‘Xenia’ made a jump today and landed line honours bumping them up to eighth overall. Leo Cantwell’s ‘Magic Bullet’ currently sits tied with Ignazio Parolini’s ‘Republica’ for first overall. With no one boat consistently scoring top 10 results it could be anyone’s game by the end of the series.



Racing continues for the Club Marine Series later this month on the 25th February when Sandringham Yacht Club hosts Day 5.









Full Results:



Club Marine Series White Div 1





Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 12.5 2.5 3.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 2 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 16.5 2.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 11.0Q 3 2.0S REVERIE B26 Alan Woodward RBYC 25.0 17.0C 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 4 4.0S SCHUSS B63 Denis McConnell RBYC 25.0 7.0 4.0 6.0 4.0 4.0 5 BKT JAMHU B2 Phil Bedlington RBYC 25.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 5.0V 7.0 6 ARCADIA S17 Peter Davison RMYS 47.0 5.0 9.0 11.0 14.0C 8.0 7 ONE FOR THE ROAD R401 Gary Prestedge RYCV 51.0 9.0F 10.0 9.0 14.0C 9.0 8 PRIMITIVE COOL S777 John Newbold RMYS 53.0 6.0 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 3.0 9 A CUNNING PLAN SM6461 Jon Lechte SYC 54.0 17.0C 11.0 7.0 14.0C 5.0 10 5.0S SIMPLY FUN SM42 Philip Coombs SYC 55.0 17.0C 6.0 5.0 14.0C 13.0C 11 MERLION H8118 Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 55.0 17.0C 8.0 10.0 14.0C 6.0 12 TERRA FIRMA SM24 Nick Bartels SYC 58.0 1.0 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 13.0C 13 CARTOUCHE B10 Steven Fahey RBYC 59.0 17.0C 7.0 8.0 14.0C 13.0C 14 BLUE CHIP R6806 Ian Lewis RYCV 74.0 17.0C 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 13.0C 14 HARTBREAKER B330 A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 74.0 17.0C 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 13.0C 14 INSX SM5985 Marcus Sill SYC 74.0 17.0C 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 13.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SIERRA CHAINSAW SM6115 Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso SYC 14.0 1.0 6.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 2 WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 16.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 3 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 19.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 12.0Q 4 BKT JAMHU B2 Phil Bedlington RBYC 21.3 2.0 4.0 5.0 4.3V 6.0 5 REVERIE B26 Alan Woodward RBYC 26.0 16.0C 2.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 6 SCHUSS B63 Denis McConnell RBYC 33.0 7.0 5.0 9.0 5.0 7.0 7 ADDICTION S16 Richard McGarvie RMYS 39.0 5.0 7.0 8.0 14.0C 5.0 8 ARCADIA S17 Peter Davison RMYS 49.0 6.0 9.0 11.0 14.0C 9.0 9 A CUNNING PLAN SM6461 Jon Lechte SYC 52.0 16.0C 12.0 7.0 14.0C 3.0 10 ONE FOR THE ROAD R401 Gary Prestedge RYCV 54.0 9.0F 11.0 10.0 14.0C 10.0 11 SIMPLY FUN SM42 Philip Coombs SYC 58.0 16.0C 8.0 6.0 14.0C 14.0C 12 MERLION H8118 Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 60.0 16.0C 10.0 12.0 14.0C 8.0 13 BLUE CHIP R6806 Ian Lewis RYCV 72.0 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13 HARTBREAKER B330 A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 72.0 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 13 KOOKABURRA KA11 Michael Smith RYCV 72.0 16.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C 14.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 BKT JAMHU B2 Phil Bedlington RBYC 26.3 3.0 8.0 2.0 5.3V 8.0 2 SIERRA CHAINSAW SM6115 Mel/Andy/Pat Molliso SYC 27.0 4.0 12.0 6.0 3.0 2.0 3 WICKED SM4 Mike And Mark Welsh SYC 27.5 6.0 9.0 4.5 5.0 3.0 4 SCHUSS B63 Denis McConnell RBYC 29.0 9.0 1.0 11.0 4.0 4.0 5 DREAM SM8 Robert Green SYC 33.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 6.0 17.0C 6 REVERIE B26 Alan Woodward RBYC 38.5 22.0C 3.0 4.5 2.0 7.0 7 IKON H1010 Bruce McCraken HBYC 40.0 10.0 6.0 10.0 1.0 13.0Q 8 ONE FOR THE ROAD R401 Gary Prestedge RYCV 44.0 12.0F 4.0 3.0 19.0C 6.0 9 ARCADIA S17 Peter Davison RMYS 49.0 2.0 7.0 12.0 19.0C 9.0 10 ADDICTION S16 Richard McGarvie RMYS 58.0 5.0 10.0 13.0 19.0C 11.0 11 A CUNNING PLAN SM6461 Jon Lechte SYC 63.0 22.0C 14.0 7.0 19.0C 1.0 12 CARTOUCHE B10 Steven Fahey RBYC 71.0 22.0C 5.0 8.0 19.0C 17.0C 13 PRIMITIVE COOL S777 John Newbold RMYS 74.0 8.0 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 5.0 14 9.0S SIMPLY FUN SM42 Philip Coombs SYC 78.0 22.0C 11.0 9.0 19.0C 17.0C 15 MERLION H8118 Eddie Mackevicius HBYC 78.0 22.0C 13.0 14.0 19.0C 10.0 16 TERRA FIRMA SM24 Nick Bartels SYC 79.0 1.0 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 17 BLUE CHIP R6806 Ian Lewis RYCV 89.0 22.0C 15.0 16.0F 19.0C 17.0C 18 HARTBREAKER B330 A Walton A Breidahl RBYC 100.0 22.0C 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 18 KOOKABURRA KA11 Michael Smith RYCV 100.0 22.0C 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 18 NEXT MOMENT R6198 Elizabeth Meyer RYCV 100.0 22.0C 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C 18 INSX SM5985 Marcus Sill SYC 100.0 22.0C 21.0C 21.0C 19.0C 17.0C

Club Marine Series White Div 2





Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 19.0 8.0 1.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 2 SCARLET RUNNER SM9 Robert Date SYC 29.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 20.0C 3 WAY2GO! R1347 Gary Mackinven RYCV 30.0 10.0 5.0 7.0 3.0 5.0 4 EXECUTIVE DECISION R1121 Grant Botica RYCV 33.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 22.0C 1.0 5 ABSOLUT R350 Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 35.0 11.0 4.0 6.0 10.0F 4.0 6 TOP GUN R363 Max Peters RYCV 39.0 1.0 8.0 2.0 22.0C 6.0 7 SERIOUS YAHOO B9 James Heywood RBYC 41.0 2.0 6.0 4.0 22.0C 7.0 8 SALAMANDER III S191 Monica Jones RMYS 52.5 7.0 10.0 15.0 10.5V 10.0 9 MONEYPENNY R35 P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 53.0 9.0 11.0 9.0 22.0C 2.0 10 ANTAGONIST S138 Jim Lynch RMYS 55.0 12.0 7.0 10.0 6.0 20.0C 11 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC 56.0 6.0 9.0 8.0 22.0C 11.0 12 INSX SM5985 Marcus Sill SYC 57.0 3.0 12.0 11.0 22.0C 9.0 13 4.0S ARCHIE SM35 S Bell J Sloan SYC 63.0 15.0 14.0 12.0 4.0 18.0B 14 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 63.0 14.0 17.0 14.0 5.0 13.0 15 ELLIPSE S369 J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 73.0 13.0 13.0 13.0 22.0C 12.0 16 JUNGLE JUICE S292 Janet Dean RMYS 80.0 16.0 16.0 16.0 16.0V 16.0 17 ARCHIMEDES S35 Thomas Ely RMYS 91.0 22.0C 15.0 17.0 22.0C 15.0 18 GIENAH S14 Rod Miller RMYS 96.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 8.0 19 ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 102.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 14.0 20 ROLLERCOASTER S3227 John Taylor RMYS 103.0 17.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 20.0C 21 WIND SPEED SM3639 Les Browne SYC 108.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 20.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 WAY2GO! R1347 Gary Mackinven RYCV 9.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 2 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 19.0 8.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 3.0 3 SCARLET RUNNER SM9 Robert Date SYC 42.5 5.5 3.0 3.0 1.0 30.0C 4 ABSOLUT R350 Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 43.0 12.0 4.0 7.0 16.0F 4.0 5 SMOOTH CRIMINAL SM1100 Don & Helen Cameron SYC 44.0 3.0 11.0 5.0 16.0F 9.0 6 ANTAGONIST S138 Jim Lynch RMYS 45.5 10.5 6.0 14.0 8.0 7.0 7 PORTOFINO S43 Stuart Tait RMYS 46.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 3.0 30.0C 8 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 59.0 10.5 17.0 12.5 5.0 14.0 9 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC 67.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 36.0C 10.0 10 TOP GUN R363 Max Peters RYCV 71.5 5.5 13.0 6.0 36.0C 11.0 11 MONEYPENNY R35 P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 72.0 13.0 10.0 11.0 36.0C 2.0 12 6.0S EXECUTIVE DECISION R1121 Grant Botica RYCV 74.0 15.0 7.0 10.0 36.0C 6.0 13 SERIOUS YAHOO B9 James Heywood RBYC 74.0 9.0 9.0 8.0 36.0C 12.0 14 DARK ENERGY SM980 John Lindholm SYC 82.5 2.0 16.0 12.5 36.0C 16.0 15 ARCHIE SM35 S Bell J Sloan SYC 83.0 16.0 15.0 16.0 6.0 30.0C 16 SALAMANDER III S191 Monica Jones RMYS 88.7 14.0 12.0 18.0 14.7V 30.0C 17 SEA EAGLE S91 Kevin Curtis RMYS 92.0 20.0 22.0 15.0 16.0F 19.0 18 ELLIPSE S369 J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 101.0 17.0 14.0 17.0 36.0C 17.0 19 MAXIMUMM AUS6636 Gary Fisher SYC 102.0 36.0C 18.0 19.0 7.0 22.0 20 JUNGLE JUICE S292 Janet Dean RMYS 108.8 21.0 20.0 21.0 21.8V 25.0 21 38 SOUTH RACING AUS31003 Rohan Veal SYC 109.0 36.0C 21.0 22.0 9.0 21.0 22 SUNSHINE S18 James Oosterweghel RMYS 125.0 23.0 36.0C 26.0 10.0 30.0C 23 WHERES WAL? B6324 Roger Jepson RBYC 134.0 36.0C 24.0 23.0 36.0C 15.0 24 ARCHIMEDES S35 Thomas Ely RMYS 135.0 36.0C 19.0 20.0 36.0C 24.0 25 TIGRIS AUS61 Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 138.0 22.0 25.0 25.0 36.0C 30.0C 26 ENVYUS AUS138 Dennis Clark RYCV 147.0 19.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 20.0 27 5.0S GIENAH S14 Rod Miller RMYS 149.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 5.0 28 REMEDY S621 Bradley Doak RMYS 149.0 36.0C 23.0 24.0 36.0C 30.0C 29 WAKE B205 Terence Robertson RBYC 152.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 8.0 30 LONGSHOT S3631 Don McPherson RMYS 155.0 24.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 23.0 31 ROLLERCOASTER S3227 John Taylor RMYS 156.0 18.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 30.0C 32 PP1 AUS582 Damian Thomas SYC 157.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 13.0 33 ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 162.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 18.0 34 SEAYA S1902 James Holroyd RMYS 174.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 30.0C 34 WIND SPEED SM3639 Les Browne SYC 174.0 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 36.0C 30.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 WAY2GO! R1347 Gary Mackinven RYCV 20.0 10.0 1.0 3.0 5.0 1.0 2 SMOOTH CRIMINAL SM1100 Don & Helen Cameron SYC 36.5 3.0 12.0 1.5 16.0F 4.0 3 JOUST SM1110 Rod Warren SYC 41.0 24.0 3.0 11.0 1.0 2.0 4 MARTINI RACING B33 Tony Cuschieri RBYC 48.0 5.0 21.0 7.0 3.0 12.0 5 ANTAGONIST S138 Jim Lynch RMYS 54.0 15.0 6.0 14.0 10.0 9.0 6 ABSOLUT R350 Richard Gates DSS/RYCT/BYC 60.0 20.0 7.0 10.0 16.0F 7.0 7 JAKE SM1112 Stuart Lyon SYC 61.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 40.0C 8.0 8 SEA EAGLE S91 Kevin Curtis RMYS 73.0 12.0 22.0 5.0 16.0F 18.0 9 SALAMANDER III S191 Monica Jones RMYS 76.3 6.0 8.0 23.0 15.3V 24.0 10 ARCHIE SM35 S Bell J Sloan SYC 80.0 16.0 9.0 16.0 6.0 33.0B 11 PORTOFINO S43 Stuart Tait RMYS 80.5 19.0 19.0 1.5 2.0 39.0C 12 38 SOUTH RACING AUS31003 Rohan Veal SYC 86.5 40.0C 15.0 8.5 9.0 14.0 13 4.0S ELLIPSE S369 J Setton / A Kaminsk RMYS 87.0 11.0 4.0 12.0 40.0C 20.0 14 SERIOUS YAHOO B9 James Heywood RBYC 87.0 9.0 10.0 6.0 40.0C 22.0 15 8.0S MAXIMUMM AUS6636 Gary Fisher SYC 89.0 40.0C 2.0 13.0 8.0 26.0 16 INSX SM5985 Marcus Sill SYC 89.0 2.0 13.0 19.0 40.0C 15.0 17 SUNSHINE S18 James Oosterweghel RMYS 93.0 8.0 40.0C 27.0 7.0 11.0 18 MONEYPENNY R35 P Langford / T Spenc RYCV 94.0 17.0 17.0 17.0 40.0C 3.0 19 DARK ENERGY SM980 John Lindholm SYC 96.5 1.0 20.0 8.5 40.0C 27.0 20 SCARLET RUNNER SM9 Robert Date SYC 98.0 22.0 18.0 15.0 4.0 39.0C 21 JUNGLE JUICE S292 Janet Dean RMYS 102.5 18.0 14.0 20.0 20.5V 30.0 22 EXECUTIVE DECISION R1121 Grant Botica RYCV 120.0 23.0 16.0 18.0 40.0C 23.0 23 TOP GUN R363 Max Peters RYCV 125.0 13.0 23.0 21.0 40.0C 28.0 24 ARCHIMEDES S35 Thomas Ely RMYS 142.0 40.0C 11.0 22.0 40.0C 29.0 25 7.0S ENVYUS AUS138 Dennis Clark RYCV 143.0 7.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 16.0 26 TIGRIS AUS61 Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 143.0 14.0 25.0 25.0 40.0C 39.0C 27 LONGSHOT S3631 Don McPherson RMYS 147.0 21.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 6.0 28 WHERES WAL? B6324 Roger Jepson RBYC 149.0 40.0C 26.0 24.0 40.0C 19.0 29 MISTRESS S360 Robert Quick RMYS 154.0 40.0C 28.0O 29.0O 40.0C 17.0 30 GIENAH S14 Rod Miller RMYS 165.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 5.0 31 REMEDY S621 Bradley Doak RMYS 169.0 40.0C 24.0 26.0 40.0C 39.0C 32 PP1 AUS582 Damian Thomas SYC 170.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 10.0 33 KAOS RACING AUS156 Troy Croft RYCV 173.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 13.0 34 ROLLERCOASTER S3227 John Taylor RMYS 176.0 25.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 31.0 35 ALIEN R880 Justin Brenan RYCV 181.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 21.0 36 WAKE B205 Terence Robertson RBYC 185.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 25.0 37 COUSIN IT R149 Adrain Caharijia RYCV 199.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C 37 WIND SPEED SM3639 Les Browne SYC 199.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C 37 SEAYA S1902 James Holroyd RMYS 199.0 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 40.0C 39.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SM1110 JOUST Rod Warren SYC 8.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2 SM1100 SMOOTH CRIMINAL Don & Helen Cameron SYC 14.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 5.0F 2.0 3 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 21.5 5.0 5.0 4.5 2.0 5.0 4 SM1112 JAKE Stuart Lyon SYC 22.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 11.0C 3.0 5 SM980 DARK ENERGY John Lindholm SYC 27.5 1.0 4.0 4.5 11.0C 7.0 6 AUS31003 38 SOUTH RACING Rohan Veal SYC 35.0 11.0C 6.0 6.0 3.0 9.0 7 B6324 WHERES WAL? Roger Jepson RBYC 42.0 11.0C 7.0 7.0 11.0C 6.0 8 AUS61 TIGRIS Ian Lodewyckx RMYS 45.0 7.0 8.0 8.0 11.0C 11.0C 9 AUS138 ENVYUS Dennis Clark RYCV 47.0 6.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 8.0 10 AUS582 PP1 Damian Thomas SYC 48.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C 4.0

Club Marine Series White Div 3





Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 SKIPJACK H398 B Feore G Jackson HBYC 6.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2 MOOD INDIGO S8000 Keith Chatto RMYS 19.0 3.0 2.0 4.0 8.0C 2.0 3 RECYCLED REPUTATION H10 Tim Campbell HBYC 22.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 8.0C 6.0C 4 MERAK R1221 Bas Huibers RYCV 25.0 8.0C 5.0 1.0 8.0C 3.0 5 4.0S MRS OVERNEWTON S47 Leslie Norton RSAYS 29.0 8.0C 4.0 5.0 8.0C 4.0 6 UP 'N GO R182 Cath/Britta Beaufort RYCV 29.0 4.0 6.0 6.0 8.0C 5.0 7 ROCK N ROLL S411 Stephen Barker RMYS 35.0 5.0 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 6.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 MOONRAKER H700 P Neilson R Langham HBYC 8.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 1.0 2 SKIPJACK H398 B Feore G Jackson HBYC 12.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 2.0 2.0 3 TAKE FIVE S197 Jurgen Pfeiffer RMYS 21.0 9.0 5.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 4 GRAVITAS R2781 Paul Larcher RYCV 25.0 6.0 7.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 5 FOOTLOOSE R968 John Robb RYCV 26.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 5.0 8.0 6 RECYCLED REPUTATION H10 Tim Campbell HBYC 39.0 3.0 8.0 6.0 15.0C 7.0 7 HUSH SM5508 Pete Chalkley SYC 43.5 8.0 3.0 13.0F 15.0C 4.5 8 MRS OVERNEWTON S47 Leslie Norton RSAYS 48.5 16.0C 6.0 7.0 15.0C 4.5 9 VITESSE R632 Michael Pointon RYCV 50.0 7.0 10.0 9.0 15.0C 9.0 10 LAURELLE R18 Ray Borrett RYCV 57.0 11.0 15.0C 15.0C 6.0 10.0 11 UP 'N GO R182 Cath/Britta Beaufort RYCV 58.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 15.0C 11.0 12 PHANTOM S196 Gus Dawson RMYS 60.0 16.0C 9.0 8.0 15.0C 12.0 13 ESPRESSO S947 Stephen Thompson RMYS 62.0 12.0 12.0 10.0 15.0C 13.0 14 GOOD QUESTION SM801 John Robertson SYC 63.0 4.0 15.0C 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C 15 ROCK N ROLL S411 Stephen Barker RMYS 72.0 13.0 15.0C 15.0C 15.0C 14.0C

Place Ties Boat Name Sail No Skipper From Sers Score Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 MOONRAKER H700 P Neilson R Langham HBYC 17.0 6.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 2 SKIPJACK H398 B Feore G Jackson HBYC 30.5 4.0 3.5 12.0 3.0 8.0 3 GRAVITAS R2781 Paul Larcher RYCV 35.0 7.0 12.0 1.0 5.0 10.0 4 FOOTLOOSE R968 John Robb RYCV 36.0 10.0 5.0 4.0 6.0 11.0 5 TAKE FIVE S197 Jurgen Pfeiffer RMYS 46.0 16.0 10.0 9.0 2.0 9.0 6 MRS OVERNEWTON S47 Leslie Norton RSAYS 51.5 23.0C 3.5 2.0 22.0C 1.0 7 IMAGINER SM1104 Chris Byrne SYC 52.0 1.0 7.0 16.0 22.0C 6.0 8 ROUGH CUT 138 Rae Duncan RYCV 53.5 18.0 6.0 10.5 1.0 18.0C 9 MOOD INDIGO S8000 Keith Chatto RMYS 55.5 8.0 11.0 10.5 22.0C 4.0 10 VITESSE R632 Michael Pointon RYCV 56.0 2.0 14.0 13.0 22.0C 5.0 11 MYSTERY 191 Cameron Mead RYCV 58.0 17.0 1.0 6.0 22.0C 12.0 12 UP 'N GO R182 Cath/Britta Beaufort RYCV 63.0 5.0 16.0 17.0 22.0C 3.0 13 LUCY IN THE SKY 188 Calum Brenan RYCV 65.0 12.0 8.0 5.0 22.0C 18.0C 14 RECYCLED REPUTATION H10 Tim Campbell HBYC 69.0 3.0 15.0 14.0 22.0C 15.0 15 MERAK R1221 Bas Huibers RYCV 76.0 23.0C 17.0 7.0 22.0C 7.0 16 HUSH SM5508 Pete Chalkley SYC 77.0 14.0 9.0 19.0F 22.0C 13.0 17 PHANTOM S196 Gus Dawson RMYS 80.0 23.0C 13.0 8.0 22.0C 14.0 18 ESPRESSO S947 Stephen Thompson RMYS 81.0 9.0 18.0 15.0 22.0C 17.0 19 LAURELLE R18 Ray Borrett RYCV 82.0 15.0 22.0C 22.0C 7.0 16.0 20 GOOD QUESTION SM801 John Robertson SYC 95.0 11.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 18.0C 21 ROCK N ROLL S411 Stephen Barker RMYS 97.0 13.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 18.0C 22 MAGIC BULLET R374 Leo Cantwell RYCV 107.0 23.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 18.0C

Club Marine Blue Series





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Note Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 1.0S R374 MAGIC BULLET Leo Cantwell RYCV 30.0 7.0 12.0 1.0 10.0 2 B8188 REPUBLICA Ignazio Parolini RBYC 30.0 14.0 2.0 11.0R 3.0 3 6731 TRUE COLOURS Geoff Adams RBYC 35.0 11.0 9.0 3.0 12.0 4 B1607 FINESSE Nick Knezic RBYC 37.0 4.0 3.0 11.0R 19.0 5 R410 SALTAIR Sarah Allard RYCV 40.0 10.0 7.0 8.0 15.0 6 B38 INSTANT KARMA Paul Wise RBYC 44.0 8.0 1.0 34.0C 1.0 7 R6198 NEXT MOMENT Elizabeth Meyer RYCV 46.0 13.0 13.0 4.0 16.0 8 B999 XENIA Koos Theron RBYC 62.0 1.0 5.0 34.0C 22.0 9 B1771 ANDALUCIA Will Merritt RBYC 67.5 17.0S 10.0 34.0C 6.5 10 B99 GET SMART Robert Lichter RBYC 71.0 12.0 8.0 34.0C 17.0 11 B122 ZARDOS Incledon Redpath RBYC 76.0 5.0 35.0C 7.0 29.0C 12 R6620 AFRAYED KNOT Bruce Early RYCV 77.5 2.0 35.0C 34.0C 6.5 13 B818 CALEDONIA M Mitchell P Jenkins RBYC 83.0 38.0C 35.0C 6.0 4.0 14 B67 HOT SHOT Graham Noel RBYC 86.0 9.0 35.0C 34.0C 8.0 15 KA11 KOOKABURRA Guy Thomas RYCV 87.0 38.0C 4.0 34.0C 11.0 16 B83 SANRAFAEL Peter Dee Michelle H RBYC 92.0 38.0C 6.0 34.0C 14.0 17 B407 PIZAZZZ Ted Masur RBYC 95.0 15.0 17.0 34.0C 29.0C 18 B911 SUN KISS David Spencer RBYC 97.0 38.0C 16.0 34.0C 9.0 19 B429 MIRRABOOKA David Bingham RBYC 101.0 3.0 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 20 2.0S B237 SUMMER WIND Paul & Angela Woodma RBYC 104.0 38.0C 35.0C 2.0 29.0C 21 6.0S B888 JUST CHILLIN David Morrell RBYC 104.0 6.0 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 22 S77 CHRISTINE Paul Bunn RMYS 104.0 38.0C 19.0F 34.0C 13.0 23 B039 TIME OUT Drew Price RBYC 107.0 38.0C 35.0C 5.0 29.0C 24 B1587 THUNDER Anthony Garvey RBYC 109.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 2.0 25 5.0S B23 KINGURRA Ian Macfarlane RBYC 112.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 5.0 26 B310 WILD CHILD Marg Neeson RBYC 112.0 38.0C 11.0 34.0C 29.0C 27 B5151 CLIPPER III Gary Davison RBYC 115.0 38.0C 14.0 34.0C 29.0C 28 7335 JAYHAWK David Mileshkin RBYC 116.0 38.0C 15.0 34.0C 29.0C 29 B521 HELTER SKELTER Iain McCoy RBYC 125.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 18.0 30 B158 LONGBOW Brian Pattinson RBYC 127.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 20.0 31 B120 UNDER CAPRICORN Bruno Carreto RBYC 128.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 21.0 32 B59 REDLINE Brian Slater RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 32 B3 NO FEARR Kevin Robinson RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 32 B360 CO CO Philip Cormie RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 32 B5346 SEAS THE DAY Ken Cook RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 32 B33 MARTINI RACING Tony Cuschieri RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C 32 B1104 FARR FETCHED Peter Johns RBYC 136.0 38.0C 35.0C 34.0C 29.0C

