Please select your home edition
Edition
Marlow 728x90

Busan Cup Women's Match Race –Day 3 – Three teams through to the semis

by WIM Series today at 1:17 pm
Day 3 – Team Kattnakken (Trine Palludan - skipper, Lea Richter Vogelius - main, Josefine Boel Rasmussen - trimmer/tactics, Helle Jespersen - trimmer, Joan Vestergaard Hansen - bow) on their way to going undefeated in the round robin – Busan Cup Women's International Match Race © Kim Wolf / Busan Cup
A slow start to the day as the wind alternated between spinning circles and glassing off completely. The patience of the race committee paid off as the round robin was completed in a light cold northerly breeze before moving on to the quarter-finals.

Three of the four quarter-finals were decided with the last one to be finished tomorrow at the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race.

The morning saw the completion of the round robin stage and the fight for the top of the leaderboard. Trine Palludan and her Danish Team Kattnakken continued their domination finishing the round robin undefeated and earning the right to choose their quarter-final opponent.

“It was difficult out there. It must have been very frustrating for Alfredo (Ricci, event Principle Race Officer) as the wind shifted around. It was a bit crazy – one minute the crew is hiking out fully and then they are sitting to leeward” Palludan commented as she waited ashore for her quarter-final match to begin.

After the round robin the skippers gathered on the signal boat for the quarter-final draw where they surprised Principle Race Officer Alfredo Ricci with a lighthearted rendition of “Happy Birthday”, much to the embarrassment of Ricci. With the focus back on the races at hand, Palludan selected WIM Series rookie, Sarah Parker from Australia, as her opponent in the quarter-finals.

With six K30 boats in the Busan Sailing Federation fleet, the first three pairs of quarter-finalists took to the water leaving Team Kattnakken and Team Parker to wait for one of the other pairs to finish before they could sail.

The scores of the first three quarter-finals may appear lopsided with each ending 3-0, but the sailors all confided that the matches were very close and there were many lead changes in the shifty breeze.

Swedish Team Anna skipper Anna Östling noted the keys to her team’s wins: “The team work was very smooth and the dance moves on the boat worked very well. In all of the pre-starts we were able to be where we wanted to be and were then able to go the way we wanted to after the start.”

“The races were really close. Getting a good start was key in the light and shifty conditions. We had two good starts and the race where we did not win the start we stayed close and pass on the first run.” Team Mac skipper Lucy Macgregor said with a smile as she came ashore after racing.

French skipper Pauline Courtois felt good coming off the water having won 5 of the six matches her Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team sailed: “We had a good day. We kept the boat moving well and sailed to the shifts.”

All of the sailors were quite keen to leave the venue and the skippers kept their remarks short as the sun was setting and the temperatures were dropping fast. Tomorrow’s forecast will once again challenge everyone as more cold temperatures and light winds will great the sailors.

2017 Busan Cup Women's International Match Race

Quarter-Final Results

Anna Östling, SWE defeats Renée Groeneveld, NED 3-0
Lucy Macgregor, GBR defeats Caroline Sylvan, SWE 3-0
Pauline Courtois, FRA defeats Marinella Laaksonen, FIN 3-0

Trine Palludan, DEN leads Sarah Parker, AUS 1-0 (To be completed Friday)

Round Robin Results (skipper, nationality, team, wins – losses):

1- Trine Palludan, DEN, Team Kattnakken, 11-0
2- Pauline Courtois, FRA, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, 9-2
3- Lucy Macgregor, GBR, Team Mac, 8-3
4- Anna Östling, SWE, Team Anna, 8-3
5- Caroline Sylvan, SWE, New Sweden Match Racing Team, 7-4
6- Renée Groeneveld, NED, Matchrace Team Netherlands, 7-4
7- Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, L2 Match Racing Team, 5-6
8- Sarah Parker, AUS, Team Parker, 4-7
9- Clare Costanzo, AUS, Team Costanzo, 3-8
10- Alexa Bezel, SUI, Swiss Women Match Race Team, 3-8
11- Linnea Floser, SWE, Peregrine Racing, 1-10
12- Eunjin Kim, KOR, Team Ladies, 0-11

The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race in Busan, South Korea, continues Friday with the remaining quarter-final matches followed by the semi-finals, then the final races, prize giving and closing ceremonies on Saturday the 18th of November. The race village, open to the public with large video screens, is based in the historic Suyeong Bay Yacht Center which hosted the Olympic Sailing Competition in 1988.

Marina Exchange 660x82 1PredictWind.comSail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Busan Cup Women's Match Race–Day 2– Increased breeze brings excitement
Macgregor ended the round robin with eight wins and three losses – her only loss coming in her match with Groeneveld. The teams leading the standings after day one are still on top as Team Kattnakken with skipper Trine Palludan remains undefeated with a perfect 8-0 score while Caroline Sylvan and her New Sweden Match Racing Team suffered one loss to end the day tied for second with French skipper Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team.
Posted on 15 Nov Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted on 14 Nov Crisp Autumn Sailing at Busan Cup Women's International Match Race
Sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practiced in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island for the 10th edition of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race.
Posted on 13 Nov Solo Round the World - François Gabart is near the Equator
François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina
Posted on 10 Nov Spindrift racing finishes third in Match Racing World Championship
A competitive week for France-based Spindrift racing saw the team make a promising start, finishing third in their group Sunday morning’s conditions saw considerably stronger conditions with 8-10 knots of breeze and, after a solid start and good tactical manoeuvres, Yann Guichard and his team won the second match against USOne Sailing, qualifying for the semi-finals.
Posted on 30 Oct Torvar topples Robertson to win Match Racing World Championship
The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor Mirsky’s precision sailing came as a surprise to a lot of teams, bearing in mind they haven’t done nearly as many regattas on the circuit since the arrival of the M32 catamaran. Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.
Posted on 29 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Drama unfolds for Battle of Bridge
Steele’s confidence is growing by the day, and he’s looking forward to a semi final against fellow Aucklander Robertson. Defending World Champion Phil Robertson was on the ropes against young Australian Harry Price, but a gust from heaven combined with an enormous wind shift blasted the Kiwi past his rival and into the semi finals.
Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Harry pays a heavy price
The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. The International Jury ended up docking Price 0.5 points from each of his two victories. So this puts Price just 1-0 up against Edegran, leaving more work to be done in this Super 16 match.
Posted on 27 Oct WMRT World Championship – Aschenbrenner leaps into the Super 16 stage
Four skippers have already booked their spot in the Quarter Final stage after sweeping aside their rivals in Super 16 In their first match, Postma took the fight to Mirsky in the pre-start and had the Australians well under control. But then Postma’s rudder hooked the pin end start mark and he was stuck as Mirsky wriggled free and out into the lead.
Posted on 26 Oct MR World Championship – America’s Cup veterans battling for survival
This is the final of the World Match Racing Tour, so the heat is on for young Australians Steve Thomas and Matt Jerwood Thomas has managed to recruit three veterans from the recent America’s Cup on to his crew, although they have been struggling to get their choreography working on a race course where split-second timing and silky-smooth boat handling are critical to success.
Posted on 25 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy