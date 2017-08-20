Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90 2

Busan Cup Women's Match Race–Day 2– Increased breeze brings excitement

by WIM Series today at 10:25 am
Day 2 – Anna Östling (SWE) and Alexa Bezel (SUI) battle downwind in the breeze – Busan Cup Women's International Match Race © Kim Wolf / Busan Cup
Day two of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the third event of the 2017 WIM Series, brought some challenges to the teams as the breeze increased to and the conditions stayed consistent – consistently shifting and puffing!

“Today was typical Busan – VERY puffy and VERY shifty! But lots of fun!” laughed Renée Groeneveld – skipper of Matchrace Team Netherlands.

The fun match for the Dutch was the match with Brit Lucy Macgregor’s Team Mac. “Lucy did the steel balls after the dial up, but we still stayed in control following her off to the right. She couldn't gybe back, but we led back to the line a little early. We surprised her with a dial down and left her behind off of the line and led all of the way to the finish” smiled Groeneveld.

Macgregor ended the round robin with eight wins and three losses – her only loss today coming in her match with Groeneveld. “We had a good day, winning five of six. A pretty solid performance from the team. We had a good position against Renée in the pre-start then I gave it away. It was all my fault” sighed Macgregor. When asked about the game going forward, she said “we’ll have to see how the others go in the rest of the round robin to see where we end up in the seeding.” She’ll be waiting until tomorrow as the last three flights are sailed with the top six seeds each having three matches to sail to determine the final seeding for the quarter-finals.

The team representing the host country, Team Ladies with skipper Eun-Jin Kim from Seoul, has jumped into the deep end at her first grade 1 women’s match race and is learning many lessons. “Today was very tough. But, we are excited because we got a lot of experience about match racing and we learned a lot. We received a lot of penalties, but we learn even more from that. The best thing from today is that we won one start. We really love match racing and can’t wait to do more, but we need to practice a lot before next year!” said Kim as her team exited the competition with no wins.

The teams leading the standings after day one are still on top as Team Kattnakken with skipper Trine Palludan remains undefeated with a perfect 8-0 score while Caroline Sylvan and her New Sweden Match Racing Team suffered one loss to end the day tied for second with French skipper Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team.

The Busan Cup Women's International Match Race in Busan, South Korea, continues Wednesday with more round-robin racing, to be followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, then the conclusion final races, prize giving and closing ceremony on Saturday the 18th of November. The race village, open to the public with large video screens, is based in the historic Suyeong Bay Yacht Center which hosted the Olympic Sailing Competition in 1988.

Results in the 2017 Busan Cup Women's International Match Race, the third event of the 2017 WIM Series, after day two of the round-robin (skipper, nationality, team, wins – losses):

1- Trine Palludan, DEN, Team Kattnakken, 8-0
2- Caroline Sylvan, SWE, New Sweden Match Racing Team, 7-1
2- Pauline Courtois, FRA, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, 7-1
4- Renée Groeneveld, NED, Matchrace Team Netherlands, 6-2
5- Lucy Macgregor, GBR, Team Mac, 8-3
6- Anna Östling, SWE, Team Anna, 5-3
6- Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, L2 Match Racing Team, 5-3
8- Sarah Parker, AUS, Team Parker, 4-7
9- Clare Costanzo, AUS, Team Costanzo, 3-8
10- Alexa Bezel, SUI, Swiss Women Match Race Team, 3-8
11- Linnea Floser, SWE, Peregrine Racing, 1-10
12- Eunjin Kim, KOR, Team Ladies, 0-11

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSLancer Industries - Lasts LongerBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted on 14 Nov Crisp Autumn Sailing at Busan Cup Women's International Match Race
Sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practiced in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island for the 10th edition of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race.
Posted on 13 Nov Solo Round the World - François Gabart is near the Equator
François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina
Posted on 10 Nov Spindrift racing finishes third in Match Racing World Championship
A competitive week for France-based Spindrift racing saw the team make a promising start, finishing third in their group Sunday morning’s conditions saw considerably stronger conditions with 8-10 knots of breeze and, after a solid start and good tactical manoeuvres, Yann Guichard and his team won the second match against USOne Sailing, qualifying for the semi-finals.
Posted on 30 Oct Torvar topples Robertson to win Match Racing World Championship
The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor Mirsky’s precision sailing came as a surprise to a lot of teams, bearing in mind they haven’t done nearly as many regattas on the circuit since the arrival of the M32 catamaran. Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.
Posted on 29 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Drama unfolds for Battle of Bridge
Steele’s confidence is growing by the day, and he’s looking forward to a semi final against fellow Aucklander Robertson. Defending World Champion Phil Robertson was on the ropes against young Australian Harry Price, but a gust from heaven combined with an enormous wind shift blasted the Kiwi past his rival and into the semi finals.
Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Harry pays a heavy price
The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. The International Jury ended up docking Price 0.5 points from each of his two victories. So this puts Price just 1-0 up against Edegran, leaving more work to be done in this Super 16 match.
Posted on 27 Oct WMRT World Championship – Aschenbrenner leaps into the Super 16 stage
Four skippers have already booked their spot in the Quarter Final stage after sweeping aside their rivals in Super 16 In their first match, Postma took the fight to Mirsky in the pre-start and had the Australians well under control. But then Postma’s rudder hooked the pin end start mark and he was stuck as Mirsky wriggled free and out into the lead.
Posted on 26 Oct MR World Championship – America’s Cup veterans battling for survival
This is the final of the World Match Racing Tour, so the heat is on for young Australians Steve Thomas and Matt Jerwood Thomas has managed to recruit three veterans from the recent America’s Cup on to his crew, although they have been struggling to get their choreography working on a race course where split-second timing and silky-smooth boat handling are critical to success.
Posted on 25 Oct WMRT Match Racing World Championship– Stainless Steele shines on Day 1
While Steele is running away with Group 2, the leaderboard is much tighter in the other two groups. The first two days are all about doing well enough in the six-boat fleet racing Qualifying Stage to be able to move forward into the match racing knock-out rounds.
Posted on 24 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy