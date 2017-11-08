Please select your home edition
Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race - Tough fight for podium

by WIM Series today at 9:20 am
2017 Busan Cup Winners - Team Mac: Bethan Carden, Lucy Macgregor (skipper), Charlotte Lawrence, Imogen Stanley, and Rosie Watkins. © Kim Wolf / Busan Cup
Another crazy weather day at the 2017 Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race, the penultimate event of the 2017 Women’s International Match Racing Series. The cold winds whipped around in all different directions as the finals were played out in the waters off Dongbaek Island.

The day started with a crazy race between Lucy Macgregor (GBR) and Pauline Courtois (FRA) as the wind completely switched directions and went from as much as 15 knots down to nothing all during one race! Macgregor was ahead by 10 boat lengths early in the race, but in the middle of the first downwind leg the breeze flipped 180 degrees and dropped to nearly nothing. The French still had the land breeze and were able to catch the Brits. They arrived at the leeward mark with Macgregor ahead by only a half boat length and when she tacked at the mark there was a very strong current and she hit the mark and received a penalty. She managed to stay ahead and the wind continued to come from everywhere but she was able to stretch just enough to take her penalty and lead around the last mark before extending to a comfortable lead. But, halfway along the last leg there was another 180 degree wind shift and Courtois closed quickly under spinnaker to within a few lengths before Macgregor was able to carry on ahead to the finish and earn a spot in the Finals.

In the Petit-Finals, the racing was very close. “It was very intense – close and full of action. It was fun!” described a happy Anna Östling after returning to shore. “We had very even starts. We thought we controlled the pre-starts, but Pauline was able to start even.”

In the first race Pauline Courtois (FRA) started just to windward of Anna Östling (SWE) and led around the first mark. “We able to pass downwind on the first run. We kept our eyes out of the boat and took advantage of a huge shift to pass” Östling described.

The second race saw Courtois receive a penalty early in the first upwind leg for tacking too close in front of Östling, but Courtois stayed ahead. It all came down to whether or not the French team would be able to take their penalty in time to cross the finish line ahead of the Swedes. Despite a valiant attempt by the French, the Swedes prevailed and succeeded in winning the Petit-Final 2-0 to secure third place in the event.

Going into the Finals, Team Kattnakken had not lost a race but she was soon to be challenged by Macgregor. Prior to leaving the dock today, Lea Richter Vogelius, Team Kattnakken’s main trimmer said “We know that both Courtois and Macgregor are excellent teams, so we will have to do our best to beat them. They are both excellent match racers and it will be much about boat handling out there today.”

The Finals brought the spectators some exciting match racing with all of the classic moves – dial ups, dial downs, penalties, tacking duels and luffing matches – as the teams raced within meters of each other in every race.

Current Women’s Match Racing World Champion, Lucy Macgregor, showed her mettle by handing Trine Palludan her first loss of the event in the first race of the Final. Macgregor lead off the start and both teams engaged in a fierce tacking duel up the beat and Macgregor played the shifts well to lead wire to wire. “The goal of the first match was to break the Danish winning streak” Macgregor confided. And after successfully ticking that box, she went on to say “then continue our winning streak from there. That was the aim.”

With the first goal accomplished the Brits went on to win the second start by locking the Danes out at the start and comfortably advance to match point in the Final. But Team Kattnakken still had plenty of fight left going into the third match, but maybe not enough to turn the tide on the strong British team. “We definitely had good speed, but maybe focused too much on the small shifts and not enough on the boat positions in the big picture” analyzed Palludan after losing the match when Team Mac played the big shifts better, trying to turn the stinging defeat into a learning opportunity.

When Macgregor was asked about the keys to beating the Danes, she complimented her crew: “The crew all worked really hard today, especially the main was really hard work in the puffy conditions. Boat handling was really important. It was really gusty today and the shifts were super important as well. Credit to the team as that’s where we focused a lot of our effort today and won us the races.” Team Mac (Lucy Macgregor, Bethan Carden, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence) went on to win the Finals three - zero.

With this win, Macgregor becomes the first skipper to win three times in Busan. “Super happy to win here. And a big thank you to the organizers for putting on another fantastic event. We really enjoy sailing here” concluded a happy Macgregor.

With the support of the principal sponsor, the Metropolitan City of Busan, the Busan Cup has awarded nearly one million US dollars since its inception. For this year’s tenth anniversary edition, the Busan Sailing Federation presented 50,000 USD in prize money to the twelve teams with Team Mac taking home the top prize of 10,000 USD.

As the WIM Series moves on to the final event of the year – the 2017 International Bedanne’s Cup in Tourville-la-Rivière, France December 11-16 – the points at the top of the WIM Series leaderboard are very tight with the top three only separated by three points. Five teams are still in the running for the WIM Series podium positions in Normandy.



2017 Busan Cup Women's International Match Race

Final Results

• Lucy Macgregor, GBR defeats Trine Palludan, DEN 3-0

Petit-Final Results

• Anna Östling, SWE defeats Pauline Courtois, FRA 2-0

Semi-Final Results

• Trine Palludan, DEN defeats Anna Östling, SWE 2-0
• Lucy Macgregor, GBR defeats Pauline Courtois, FRA 2-1

Final Standings (Team – Skipper and Crew – Nationality; Prize Money; WIM Series Points):

1- Team Mac -

• Lucy Macgregor, Bethan Carden, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence – GBR; 10000; 25

2- Team Kattnakken -

• Trine Palludan, Lea Richter Vogelius, Josefine Boel Rasmussen, Helle Jespersen, Joan Vestergaard Hansen – DEN; 7500; 22

3- Team Anna -

• Anna Östling, Karin Knigge, Linnéa Wennergren, Marie Berg, Annie Wennergren – SWE; 6000; 20

4- Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team -

• Pauline Courtois, Maelenn Lemaître, Sophie Faguet, Louise Acker, Sophonie Affagard – FRA; 5000; 18

5- New Sweden Match Racing Team -

• Caroline Sylvan, Louise Kruuse af Verchou, Klara Ekdahl, Johanna Thiringer, Malin Holmberg - SWE; 4500; 16

6- Dutch Match Racing Team –

• Renée Groeneveld, Afrodite Zegers, Lobke Berkhout, Sanne Akkerman, Mijke Lievens - NED; 4000; 14

7- L2 Match Racing Team –

• Marinella Laaksonen, Marianna Kontulainen, Daniela Rönnberg, Camilla Cedercreutz, Eva-Lotta Hokkonen - FIN; 3500; 12

8- Team Parker –

• Sarah Parker, Charlotte Porter, Jess Russell, Milly Bennett, Juliet Costanzo - AUS; 3000; 10

9- Team Costanzo –

• Clare Costanzo, Jessica Angus, Ruby Scholten, Lauren Crossman, Hannah Lanz - AUS; 2500; 8

10- Swiss Women Match Racing Team –

• Alexa Bezel, Fiona Testuz, Manon Kivell, Bérénice Charrez, Louise Thilo – SUI; 2000; 7

11- Peregrine Racing –

• Linnéa Floser, Hanna Ericksson, Charlotte Eklund, Beata Törneman, Ann Johnson – SWE; 1000; 6

12- Team Ladies –

• Eunjin Kim, Seunghyun Park, Yeonsoo Jo, Seongmin Kim, Jiseon Moon – KOR; 1000; 5

2017 WIM Series Standings after three events (Skipper, team, nationality, WIM Series points):

1. Renée Groeneveld, Dutch Match Racing Team, NED, 61
2. Trine Palludan, Team Kattnakken, DEN, 60
3. Anna Östling, Team Anna, SWE, 58
4. Pauline Courtois, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, FRA, 52
5. Lucy Macgregor, Team Mac, GBR, 50
6. Caroline Sylvan, New Sweden Match Racing Team, SWE, 42
7. Marinella Laaksonen, L2 Match Racing Team, FIN, 38
8. Alexa Bezel, Swiss Women Match Racing Team, SUI, 21
9. Johanna Bergqvist, Team Bergqvist Match Racing, SWE, 20
10. Mikaela Fors, Pen & Hammer Sailing Team, FIN, 14
11. Linnéa Floser, Peregrine Racing, SWE, 14
12. Antonia Degerlund, Team Sköna Vibbisar, FIN, 11
13. Sarah Parker, Team Parker, AUS, 10
14. Clare Costanzo, Team Costanzo, AUS, 8
15. Octavia Owen, Athena Racing, GBR, 7
16. Margot Riou, APCC Women's Sailing Team, FRA, 7
17. Martina Karlemo, Team Karlemo, FIN, 6
18. Eunjin Kim, Team Ladies, KOR, 5
19. Sanna Häger, Stockholm Match Racing Team, SWE, 4
20. Ekaterina Kochkina, Team SailWay, RUS, 3
Related Articles

Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race – Light air dominates Day 4
Trine Palludan and Danish Team Kattnakken teammates continued their winning ways by defeating the young Australian team With a forecast predicting light winds early before shutting off later, the race committee got an early start with the goal of completing the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Alas, the wind gods got the better of the mortals and racing ended before the whole semi-final program was completed today.
Posted on 17 Nov Busan Cup Women's Match Race –Day 3 – Three teams through to the semis
The morning saw the completion of the round robin stage and the fight for the top of the leaderboard. Trine Palludan and her Danish Team Kattnakken continued their domination finishing the round robin undefeated and earning the right to choose their quarter-final opponent.
Posted on 16 Nov Busan Cup Women's Match Race–Day 2– Increased breeze brings excitement
Macgregor ended the round robin with eight wins and three losses – her only loss coming in her match with Groeneveld. The teams leading the standings after day one are still on top as Team Kattnakken with skipper Trine Palludan remains undefeated with a perfect 8-0 score while Caroline Sylvan and her New Sweden Match Racing Team suffered one loss to end the day tied for second with French skipper Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team.
Posted on 15 Nov Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted on 14 Nov Crisp Autumn Sailing at Busan Cup Women's International Match Race
Sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practiced in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island for the 10th edition of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race.
Posted on 13 Nov Solo Round the World - François Gabart is near the Equator
François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina
Posted on 10 Nov Spindrift racing finishes third in Match Racing World Championship
A competitive week for France-based Spindrift racing saw the team make a promising start, finishing third in their group Sunday morning’s conditions saw considerably stronger conditions with 8-10 knots of breeze and, after a solid start and good tactical manoeuvres, Yann Guichard and his team won the second match against USOne Sailing, qualifying for the semi-finals.
Posted on 30 Oct Torvar topples Robertson to win Match Racing World Championship
The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor Mirsky’s precision sailing came as a surprise to a lot of teams, bearing in mind they haven’t done nearly as many regattas on the circuit since the arrival of the M32 catamaran. Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.
Posted on 29 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Drama unfolds for Battle of Bridge
Steele’s confidence is growing by the day, and he’s looking forward to a semi final against fellow Aucklander Robertson. Defending World Champion Phil Robertson was on the ropes against young Australian Harry Price, but a gust from heaven combined with an enormous wind shift blasted the Kiwi past his rival and into the semi finals.
Posted on 28 Oct WMRT Shenzhen Match Cup – Harry pays a heavy price
The young Australian was up against Markus Edegran from the USA, but Price was penalised for a technical infringement. The International Jury ended up docking Price 0.5 points from each of his two victories. So this puts Price just 1-0 up against Edegran, leaving more work to be done in this Super 16 match.
Posted on 27 Oct
